Tour news: Joji, Bedouine, Flock of Dimes, Will Smith, Innumerable Forms, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JOJI

Joji has announced "NECTAR: The Finale Tour" which has just a few dates on both coasts: NYC's Terminal 5 on November 12 & 13, San Francisco's The Warfield on November 20 & 21 and Los Angeles' The Novo on December 9 & 10.

BARONESS

Baroness are playing The Fest in October, and they also have some 2022 dates lined up, including some with Mastodon, in Europe and the UK. They've been hinting that more shows are on the way, and they've now announced a run of special all-request fall dates at intimate venues in the US.

FLOCK OF DIMES

"It breaks my heart to have to deliver this news," says Flock of Dimes' Jenn Wasner, "but--due to the ongoing concerns around COVID-19 I have made the decision to cancel my upcoming headlining tour." Read her full statement:

PHISH

In addition to their upcoming fall tour, Phish have announced their return to Madison Square Garden with a four-night New Year's run.

INNUMERABLE FORMS

Boston death metal group Innumerable Forms are playing Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on February 19 which the venue says is their first show there since 2017. No word on other shows, stay tuned.

WILL SMITH (BOOK TOUR)

Will Smith's new memoir, Will, is out November 9 and he'll be going on a book tour with "an evening of stories" planned in Philly, Brooklyn (Kings Theatre on 11/9), Chicago, Los Angeles (Dolby Theatre on 11/11), and London. All dates and details are here.

VEZZO

Detroit rapper Icewear Vezzo just dropped his new mixtape Rich Off Pints 2 (ft. Future, Babyface Ray, Moneybagg Yo, RMR, Rio Da Yung OG, and Antt Beatz), and he's also currently opening part of the Lil Baby/Lil Durk tour.

ADA LEA

Ada Lea released her new album, ’one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden,’ and she has a pair of US shows supporting it happening in December.

BEDOUINE

Bedouine's new album Waysides is October 22 and her tour starts before that, kicking off Friday in Portland at Pickathon with Bill Callahan, with other dates in Sonoma (Huichica fest), Jacksonville, New Orleans, Chicago (three nights with My Morning Jacket), Pioneertown, Las Vegas, Boise, Salt Lake City and more. She's also just announced UK dates and these are all listed here. You can watch Bedouine's new "It Wasn't Me" video here:

CORRIDOR

Montreal's Corridor have announced a few tour dates, including a hometown Montreal show as part of the 2021 M For Montreal festival and a Toronto date in November. There are also U.S. shows in the spring, starting at Brooklyn's The Sultan Room on March 31 (tickets), and then hitting Philadelphia, Chicago and Grand Rapids.

IAN SWEET

Los Angeles artist Jilian Medford released a new album as IAN SWEET, Show Me How You Disappear, in March, and has now announced a 2022 North American tour, beginning in Phoenix on February 1 and stopping in Denver, Omaha, Nashville, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more.