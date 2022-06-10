Tour news: Joji, MorMor, Ogbert the Nerd, Goatwhore / Incantation, Tunnel, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

JOJI

Having just released new single “Glimpse Of Us," Joji will be on the Smithereens Tour this fall with SavageRealm on all dates, Dhruv joining on September shows, and Rei Brown on October shows. All dates are here.

joji tour loading...

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

LCD Soundsystem are doing mini-residencies in cities around the world, and they've just added ones in the Bay Area.

KURT VILE

Kurt Vile has added North American and European dates to his (watch my moves) tour. The new dates include Richmond, Cincinnati, Louisville, Omaha, St. Louis, Montreal, Providence, Boston, and more.

MORMOR

Toronto's MorMor hasn't released new music in a couple years, but something must be coming, as he's announced a trio of "secret" shows in NYC (June 21), L.A. (June 23) and his hometown (July 6). The venues haven't been announced but you can sign up for free tickets here.

OGBERT THE NERD

New Brunswick, NJ's Ogbert the Nerd just released a new single, "A New Kind of Borkulator," and have announced a few tour dates in August, with stops in Albany, Rochester, Detroit, Chicago, Bowling Green, and Asbury Park (The Saint on 8/28).

ogbert the nerd loading...

THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS

They Might Be Giants have not had the best luck with their Flood tour. It was postponed multiple times during pandemic lockdown, and just after their tour kickoff this week, John Flansburgh was involved in a car accident. He's going to be ok, but with some broken ribs, the rest of their June dates have been postponed.

FIREFLY FESTIVAL

Firefly Festival in Dover, DE, has expanded its 2022 lineup. New additions include HAIM, T-Pain, Isaiah Rashad, Ivy Sole, Pale Waves, Michigander, Lo Moon, Grayscale, Doss, Briston Maroney, and more.

GOATWHORE / INCANTATION

Goatwhore and Incantation have expanded their 2022 tour, with new shows added in Greensboro, Chicago, Grand Junction, Sacramento, San Diego, and Mesa. The tour hits NYC at Le Poisson Rouge on August 6. Before this tour, Goatwhore will be out with GWAR. Head here for all dates.

goatwhore-tour loading...

PSYCHO LAS VEGAS DAILY LINEUPS

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 will be here in August, and they've just announced the daily lineups.

OSO OSO / ANXIOUS / M.A.G.S.

Oso Oso surprise-released their fourth album, Sore Thumb, earlier this year, and after touring in the spring with The Menzingers and Sincere Engineer, they've now announced a fall headlining tour. Support comes from Anxious and M.A.G.S. for most shows.

ALKALINE TRIO ADDED TO COHEED AND CAMBRIA TOUR

Coheed and Cambria recently pulled Dance Gavin Dance as support from their upcoming summer tour after DGD vocalist Tilian Pearson stepped away from the band, following allegations of sexual assault against him that surfaced on social media. They've now announced that Alkaline Trio will be joining them on their upcoming dates instead.

ANA ROXANNE

Ambient artist Ana Roxanne has a couple shows coming up in Brooklyn and Salem, MA.

TUNNEL

Led by Natasha Janfaza, DC band Tunnel make poppy, '90s-style indie rock and will release their debut EP in July which features Brendan Canty (Fugazi, The Messthetics) on drums. Check out a song below. They've got a few East Coast dates in July, playing Baltimore, DC, Brooklyn (No Aloha on July 16) and Philadelphia.