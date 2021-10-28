Tour news: Joyce Manor, Thalia Zedek / Live Skull, Gost, Dummy, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THALIA ZEDEK / LIVE SKULL

Thalia Zedek has two Come reunion shows next week in Brooklyn (tickets), and following that she's got some Thalia Zedek Band shows in December which are with her old band Live Skull. Those shows happen in Philly, DC, Cleveland, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Boston. All dates are here.

VALERIE JUNE

Valerie June released a new album, ’The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers,’ this year, and she'll tour supporting it in spring of 2022.

JOYCE MANOR (OPENING FOR STORY SO FAR)

Joyce Manor have been added to The Story So Far shows at Boston's new venue Roadrunner on 4/23 and Los Angeles' Shrine Outdoors on 5/7. Both shows are also with Mom Jeans and Microwave.

ROADRUNNER (BOSTON VENUE) OPENING SCHEDULE

Roadrunner, the new Boston venue from Bowery Presents, will be the largest indoor general admission venue in New England once it opens in spring of 2022. In addition to The Story So Far / Joyce Manor, their opening schedule includes Mitski, Big Thief and more.

POISON THE WELL

Poison The Well will play Boston, NYC and Philly before hitting Every Time I Die's 'Tid the Season holiday shows in Buffalo.

YARD ACT

UK band Yard Act will release their debut album, ‘The Overload,‘ in January and will tour North America around their appearance at SXSW.

GOST / TRUE BODY

Heavy synthwave grout GOST will be on the road with True Body in December, including shows in Fort Worth, Austin, El Paso, Phoenix, Yucca Valley, San Diego, Costa Mesa, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Oakland, Seattle, Portland, Boise, Salt Lake City and Denver. Head here for all dates.

HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF

Hurray for the Riff Raff is back with their first album since 2017, and they head out on tour in spring of 2022 supporting it.

SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

Philly's Spirit of the Beehive have announced a 2022 tour in support of their Saddle Creek debut Entertainment, Death, with the first portion of the tour being opened by Body Meat and the second half by Deeper.

DUMMY

L.A. drony psych band Dummy, which features ex members of Wildhoney, just released their debut album via Trouble in Mind and will be on the road later this fall for West Coast dates, including L.A.'s Zebulon on 11/3 with Dehd, and shows in San Diego, San Francisco, Davis, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, Olympia and Oakland. All dates are here and listen to their album, Mandatory Enjoyment, here: