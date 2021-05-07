Tour news: Justin Bieber, Black Pumas, TV Girl/Jordana, Middle Kids, LP, more

BLACK PUMAS

Black Pumas will be on tour starting August 5 in St Louis, with shows in Denver, Columbus, Milwaukee, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on September 14-16), Memphis, Pittsburgh, Chicago, and more. Head here for all dates.

MIDDLE KIDS

Australia's Middle Kids have announced a fall tour, kicking off 9/18 in Hamden, CT and hitting Boston, NYC, DC, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin and more. All dates are here.

NINE INCH NAILS / PIXIES

Nine Inch Nails have announced what they say will be their only headlining shows of the year. They'll play two shows at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, OH on September 21 & 23, with Pixies supporting them.

MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog will celebrate the release of new album, Hope, with a Brooklyn show at The Sultan Room on June 10. Tickets are on sale and you can listen to "B-Flat Ontology" from Hope here:

JUSTIN BIEBER

Justin Bieber was supposed to kick off his The Justice World Tour this summer but has now rescheduled it to 2022, adding 7 new arena shows to total 52-dates, including three L.A. shows (The Forum on 2/23, The Staples Center on 3/7 & 3/8) four NYC-area shows (3/31 @ Prudential Center, 4/1 @ Barclays Center, MSG on 6/13 & 6/14). Head here for all dates and tickets.

TV GIRL / JORDANA

TV Girl have rescheduled their tour for this fall, with support from Jordana. The trek begins in Tucson on 9/22 and wraps up in L.A. at The Lodge Room on 12/18. In between the tour hits Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, Nashville, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (10/13 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg), Detroit, Chicago, San Diego, Portland, Seattle, and lots more. Head here for all dates and tickets.

H2O

H2O have had to push back their 25th anniversary shows multiple times due to the pandemic, and now they're eying October 8 at NJ's Crossroads and October 9 at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge. Those shows are both sold out, but they've added a second NYC show for 10/10 at LPR.

DARWIN DEEZ

Darwin Deez has rescheduled his tour for 2022, which begins in Washington, DC on 5/1, and includes shows in Philly, Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 5/3), Los Angeles (6/1 @ The Echo), San Francisco and more.

ANDREW BIRD

Andrew Bird has announced his first in-person show since the pandemic, happening as part of Chicago's Ravinia Festival in Highland Park on September 24 with opening sets from The Flat Five and his old Squirrel Nut Zippers friend Jimbo Mathus. Tickets go on sale July 21.

LP

LP's tour has been rescheduled to 2022, starting April 14 in Portland and wrapping up May 22 in San Diego. There are also shows in Vancouver, Seattle Saint Paul, Toronto, Boston, Philly, NYC (5/3 @ Terminal 5, 5/4 @ Brooklyn Steel), DC, Atlanta, Nashville, L.A. (5/21 @ The Greek), and more. Nick Leng opens all dates.

INDUSTRY CITY COURTYARD SHOWS

Industry City has added more shows to its courtyard concerts series, including Nels Cline 4 on June 19 and Joe McGinty's Loser's Lounge presenting tributes to Tom Petty on June 25 & June 26. Head here for the full schedule.

SINCERE ENGINEER

Chicago indie punks Sincere will celebrate the release of their new album Bless My Psyche with a Riot Fest-presented hometown album release show for 9/10 at Cobra Lounge with Canadian Rifle, Annabel, and Foresight.