Tour News: Karol G, Bachelor (Jay Som + Palehound), Burna Boy, Amigo the Devil, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

KAROL G

Colombian pop/reggaeton artist Karol G has announced a tour in support of her very good new album KG0516. The "Bichota" tour includes stops in El Paso, San Diego, Sacramento, Denver, Chicago, Boston, NYC (United Palace on 11/18), DC, Philly, Charlotte, Orlando and more. Head here for tickets and all dates.

AMIGO THE DEVIL

Nashville's Amigo the Devil will be on an extensive tour the summer and fall supporting recent album Born Against. The 50+ date tour includes stops in Santa Fe, Tucson, Mesa, Los Angeles (Teragram Ballroom on 8/26), Berkeley, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas (Psycho Las Vegas), Salt lake City, St Paul, Fargo, Kansas City, Columbus, Chicago (Riot Fest), Detroit, Cleveland, Philly, NYC (Irving Plaza on 9/30), Baltimore, Louisville, Atlanta (Shaky Knees), Memphis, Asheville, Richmond, Carrboro, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, Austin and more. Tejon Street Corner Thieves support all non festival shows -- head here for full list of dates.

BAUHAUS

Goth icons Bauhaus are in the process of rescheduling their reunion tour that was originally supposed to have happened in summer and fall 2020. So far the only US show they've announced for 2021 is Brooklyn and you can get tickets early with our presale.

OMD

Synthpop icons OMD will be in North America next spring for their "Souvenir Greatest Hits" 2022 Tour, celebrating 40 years of the band (a couple years delayed due to the pandemic). It kicks off April 22 in Orlando, and dates include Atlanta, DC, NYC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, and more.

BACHELOR (JAY SOM + PALEHOUND)

Bachelor, the duo of Jay Som and Palehound, will be on the road with Lucy Dacus this fall and playing festivals like NYC's Governors Ball, but but they've also just announced some headline shows of their own, including shows in Philly, DC, Portland, Seattle, Santa Cruz, Santa Barbara, Pioneertown and Chicago. All dates are here and you can watch them perform "Back of My Hand" from debut album Doomin' Sun (which you can get in the BV shop on Goldenrod-colored vinyl) on Colbert:

BEST COAST

Best Coast have announced that they'll be hitting the road next year. They've announced a 2022 tour, writing, "Well well well, tomorrow is finally here! Announcing The Finally Tomorrow tour (get it?) 2022. To quote myself, 'what a year this day has been, what a day this year has been.'"

BURNA BOY

Afrofusion star Burna Boy will be on his Space Drift Arena Tour this fall, which includes stops in NYC for Governors Ball and San Francisco's Outside Lands. In between those two festivals, Burna Boy will headline L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl on October 8. Tickets for Hollywood Bowl are on AmEx presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10 AM Pacific. All Burna Boy tour dates are here.

RANCID / DROPKICK MURPHYS / THE BRONX

Rancid and Dropkick Murphys have rescheduled the "Boston to Berkeley II" tour that was originally planned for 2020. It now goes down in summer/fall 2021, surrounding both bands' appearances at Riot Fest and Aftershock, and The Bronx are opening, making for a great triple bill.

KISS

KISS have now added more dates to the rescheduled last leg of their "End of the Road Tour," which the band say will be their last. “Time marched on but we couldn’t," say the band. "Now, the boots are on and we’re hauling an extra year’s worth of pyro, lights and spectacle. WE ARE BACK! We’re pumped and can’t wait to celebrate with our biggest, wildest and hottest show ever.” The new dates include shows in Toledo, California shows in Irvine, Mountain View, and Wheatland, plus Sparks, NV, Hidalgo, TX, and Florida shows in West Palm Beach and Tampa. Head here for all dates.

WEEDEATER

Stoner metal band Weedeater will be on the road in August, hitting Greensboro, Savannah, Orlando, Tampa, Mobile, New Orleans, Lafayette, Dallas, Houston, Austin, Oklahoma, Huntsville, Greenville, Asheville. All shows are with Joe Buck Yourself and Adam Faucette -- head here for all dates.

IGORRR / MELT-BANANA / VOWWS

French electronic/metal/etc act IGORRR have announced a 2022 tour with Japanese noise rock greats Melt-Banana and gothy duo VOWWS.

DOLL SKIN / GYMSHORTS

In addition to a two-week run opening for Anti-Flag, Doll Skin will play headlining shows in October/November tour with Gymshorts in tow. Headline dates include Salt Lake City, Denver, Akron, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, and more. Head here for full details.

YONATAN GAT SULTAN ROOM RESIDENCY

Yonatan Gat has announced more of the lineup for his Visuæls summer residency at Brooklyn's Sultan Room where he'll be collaborating with a variety of musicians "of various traditions." The June 26 show will feature Maalem Hassan Benjafaar & Innov Gnawa, Mamady Kouyate (Bembeya Jazz), Jaimie Branch, Christopher Pravdica (Swans), Avishag Cohen Rodrigues; the July 17 show features Eastern Medicine Singers, Oliver Ackermann (A Place to Bury Strangers), Christopher Pravdica (Swans), and Avishag Cohen Rodrigues; and August 21 features Ryan Olson (Gayngs), Maalem Hassan Benjafaar (Innov Gnawa), and Greg Fox.

NOTHING, NOWHERE / MEET ME @ THE ALTAR / ARM'S LENGTH

Pop punk giants All Time Low (who may actually now be bigger than ever thanks to TikTok) recently announced a tour with two comparatively newer Fueled by Ramen acts, emo-rap artist nothing,nowhere and fast-rising pop punks Meet Me @ The Altar. Those two artists have now announced some of their own shows happening in between, and it’s a cool triple bill with Canadian emo band Arm’s Length opening.

DAY N VEGAS 2021 LINEUP

Coachella promoters Goldenvoice debuted a new hip hop festival, Day N Vegas, in Las Vegas in 2019. They couldn't hold it last year because of COVID, but the festival is returning for 2021, on November 12-November 14 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Kendrick Lamar is headlining on Friday, and his set is being billed as his only performance of 2021, and called "One Night in Vegas, From Section.80 to DAMN." Travis Scott, who was forced to drop off the festival's 2019 edition, headlines Saturday, and Tyler, The Creator headlines Sunday. Check out the full lineup here.

MADE IN AMERICA 2021 LINEUP

Made in America, the Philadelphia festival founded and curated by Jay-Z, recently announced they'd be returning in 2021 over Labor Day Weekend, on September 4 and 5 at Ben Franklin Parkway, and now they've announced this year's lineup.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

With two new albums under their belt since the pandemic hit, John Darnielle and the rest of The Mountain Goats are itching to play live and will do so this summer and fall. Dates include solo shows and full-band shows, and the tour currently wraps up with three nights at new NYC venue Brooklyn Made.

THE MAGNETIC FIELDS

The Magnetic Fields were set to go on a tour of of City Winery locations last year -- playing multi-night residences at each -- which didn't happen due to you-know-what. That tour has been rescheduled for the fall.

STEVE AOKI

EDM titan Steve Aoki has dates this summer, including Las Vegas, Cleveland, DC, Atlantic City, Salt Lake City, Denver, Tampa, NYC (Brooklyn Mirage on July 25) and Chicago's Lollapalooza.