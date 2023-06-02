Tour news: Karol G, Joji, Everything is Terrible!, Jake Shears, Pokey LaFarge, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

KAROL G

Colombian pop/reggaeton star Karol G has expanded her "MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO" stadium tour with six additional shows in San Francisco, San Antonio, Chicago, Atlanta, Orlando and Boston. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale via Ticketmaster Verified Fan on June 9 at 10 AM local time. She has two NYC-area shows at NJ's MetLife Stadium on September 7 & 8.

Karol also put out a song from the Barbie soundtrack this week:

DIGABLE PLANETS

Brooklyn rap greats Digable Planets are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 1993 debut album Reachin' (A New Refutation of Time and Space) on tour this fall. After festival dates in the summer, they'll hit the road in September, starting in Washington DC on September 9 and wrapping up in Austin on September 24.

JOJI

Joji will be heading out on the Pandemonium Tour with Kenny Beats, Lil Toe, and Savage Real, hitting 22 arenas across North America in September, October and November. The NYC stop is at Barclays Center on October 27. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local.

HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER

Hiss Golden Messenger will release a new album in August, Jump for Joy, with a tour to follow featuring support from William Tyler & The Impossible Truth, Sylvie, Adeem The Artist, and The Lostines on various dates.

A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS

John Waters will bring his “all new holiday comedy show from hell“ to venues in December.

EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE!

Everything is Terrible!, the curators of weird video ephemera, have announced the Kids Klub! Summer Tour, hitting 18 dates across the US in July and August. The NYC stop is at the Bell House on 8/10. Check out the "Kids Klub!" trailer:

BIGXTHAPLUG / BIG YAYO

Texas rapper BigXthaPlug has announced the "Don't Mess With Texas" tour with support from Big Yavo. The tour kicks off in late July at Rolling Loud Miami, and closes with BigX's appearance at Austin City Limits in October.

BILLY JOEL

Billy Joel has had his monthly Madison Square Garden residency since January 2014, but he's trading in his Chevy for a Cadillac-ack-ack-ack-ack, so to speak, and moving out. The Piano Man has announced that the run -- dubbed the "Greatest Arena Run of All Time" -- will come to an end in July 2024, which will be his 150th lifetime MSG show.

BLAKE MILLS / CHRIS WEISMAN

Blake Mills and Chris Weisman, who have a new album on the way, are touring the West Coast through the month of June.

SPEEDY ORTIZ

Speedy Ortiz will support their upcoming album Rabbit on a fall tour.

POKEY LAFARGE

Americana artist Pokey LaFarge will be on an East Coast tour in December, with shows in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, the DC area, Hamden, Portland, and more.

BECCA MANCARI

Becca Mancari, who just announced a new album, will be on the road supporting Joy Oladokun throughout September.

JAKE SHEARS

Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears just released his excellent new album Last Man Dancing today, and he'll be in NYC for an in-store at Barnes & Noble 5th Ave on June 8 at noon where he'll be signing copies of the album. He's got tour dates across the UK and Europe this summer.

LADYLAND

Ladyfag's annual NYC Pride Month fest Ladyland is returning for its 2023 edition on June 23 at a new location, Under the K Bridge in Greenpoint. The initial lineup featured Honey Dijon, Peaches, Big Freedia, Gottmik, Ms Nina, Arra, Mel4ever, Memphy, Michael Magnan, Occupy the Disco, Only Fire, and Shenghao, and since it was announced they've made a few additions, including Rebecca Black, Junglepussy, and Miss Madeline. Read about more NYC Pride events here.

CHAT PILE

Oklahoma noise rockers Chat Pile had a big, breakout year in 2022 with the release of their great debut album God's Country (plus the Tenkiller soundtrack), and they've kept that momentum going into this year too. They'll be on a headlining tour with support from Nerver. Other bands join along the way too, including The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Intercourse, Empire State Bastard, Urine Hell, and Nightosphere.

STEVE IGNORANT BAND (CRASS)

Steve Ignorant Band recently announced that they'd be playing a set of Crass songs at Riot Fest, and now they added that they'll also do Crass sets at some Northeast headlining shows, with support from Philly queer-grindcore collective HIRS and NYC political punks All Torn Up.

