Tour news: Karol G, Sylvan Esso, CVC, Caspian, Possessed, Liturgy / Scarcity, Dwarves, more

CVC

Welsh psych band CVC released new album Get Really earlier this year and have now announced their first North American tour. Dates kick off with two NYC shows -- Berlin Under A on June 6 and Union Pool on June 7 -- plus shows in Toronto and Chicago ahead of their appearance at Bonnaroo.

KAROL G

Colombian pop/reggaeton star Karol G will be on tour this summer and has added second shows in Pasadena, Miami, and East Rutherford, NJ (MetLife Stadium on September 8). Head here for all dates.

50 CENT

50 Cent has announced his "Final Lap Tour" celebrating the 20th anniversary of his classic official debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin'. Busta Rhymes and Jeremih will join 50 Cent on all the North American dates, and Busta will join all Europe/UK dates too.

LIVE NATION $25 ALL-IN TICKETS

Live Nation is bringing back their "Concert Week" promotion for 2023, selling $25 "all-in" tickets (with fees included in that price) to over 3,800 shows in North America.

SYLVAN ESSO

Dance duo Sylvan Esso have announced more dates for their summer tour, including stops in Denver, Oklahoma City, Austin, Dallas, Little Rock, New Orleans, Atlanta, Wilmington, Richmond, Pittsburgh, and Boston. The group play NYC on 9/29 at Forest Hills Stadium with Goth Babe and Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul. All dates are here.

BOLDY JAMES

Prolific rapper Boldy James has announced some new US and UK/EU tour dates, marking his first tours since the January release of Indiana Jones and his first since the car accident that same month that left him in critical condition.

KING KRULE

King Krule’s new album ’Space Heavy’ is out in June; his North American dates supporting it begin in July and he's added a second NYC & LA shows.

LITURGY / SCARCITY

Avant-garde black metal duo Scarcity have a few upcoming NYC shows: Littlefield on Saturday (5/6) with Liturgy, which is part of the Long Play festival; TV Eye on 6/27 with Centennial Gardens, Among the Rocks and Roots; and Lubov Gallery on 7/14 with Anthony Hawley. Liturgy, meanwhile, will be on tour most of the summer and will play Basilica Hudson's 24-Hour Drone as well.

7SECONDS

Reunited hardcore legends 7Seconds have announced a couple shows happening around their previously announced appearance at The Bouncing Souls' Stoked for the Summer show in Asbury Park.

POSSESSED

California death metal legends Possessed are hitting the road this month with Uada and The Black Moriah, touring from North Carolina's Chainsaw Massacre Fest to death metal ground zero Florida. They hit TX, Chicago, The Meadows in Brooklyn (5/20) and more along the way.

THE BASEBALL PROJECT

The Baseball Project -- the Great American Pastime-obsessed supergroup of Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), R.E.M. members Peter Buck and Mike Mills, along with Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, R.E.M.) and Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends, Alejandro Escovedo) -- have announced details of their new album, Grand Salami Time, which will be out June 30 via Omnivore Recordings. They'll be on tour, too, with a few dates opening for Jason Isbell.

TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS

Alt-country greats Turnpike Troubadours' Shooter Jennings-produced comeback album A Cat In The Rain arrives this summer, and they'll be on tour too.

CASPIAN / DEFEATER

Post-rock group Caspian have announced a few Northeast shows with Defeater happening in July, and have added a second night at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 7/23. (7/22 is sold out.) Before that, they'll be in Belgium this month for Dunk!fest.

BUSH TETRAS

NYC post-punk greats Bush Tetras, whose lineup now includes drummer Steve Shelley and bassist Cait O'Riordan, will release their first album in a decade this summer and have shows lined up for this fall.

DWARVES

Chicago / San Francisco punk vets Dwarves are on tour later this spring, starting with Punk Rock Bowling in Vegas, and from there heading to the East Coast, including Philly with Zorn, Baltimore for Hell in the Harbor, and then NYC for a show at Bowery Electric on May 28 with Spite Fuxxx and Moxie Pocket. Then on May 29, frontman Blag Dahlia will be reading at Generation Records (5 PM) with New Bomb Turks' Eric Davidson.

GRAF ORLOCK

20 years after forming, Anaheim's grindy, movie-themed hardcore weirdos Graf Orlock have now announced their final release and a few shows.

WASTEFEST

NYHC vets Urban Waste are throwing their third annual Wastefest in Tompkins Square Park on June 11, and Portland-via-Austin legends MDC are coming in to headline it. The lineup's also got Deathcycle, Ache, Action Park, Sewage, and The Stress.

