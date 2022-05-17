Tour news: Kehlani, Men at Work, Nation of Language, Psychedelic Furs / X, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS / X

'80s alt-rock mainstays The Psychedelic Furs will be on the road this summer with X, including a show at NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 15. They've just added a few more West Coast shows to the tour, including Costa Mesa, San Diego, Pioneertown and Los Angeles. Head here for all dates.

ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN

Echo & The Bunnymen will be on tour this fall celebrating "40 years of magical songs."

RATBOYS AND SADURN ADDED TO HOP ALONG TOUR

Hop Along's summer tour just got a little more exciting with the addition of Ratboys, who open in DC, Asbury Park, and Rockville Center, and Sadurn, who open dates in Richmond, Millersville, Albany, Hamden, and Cambridge. Hop Along's NYC show is with Lucy Dacus at SummerStage at Central Park on July 21.

MEN AT WORK

Colin Hay is taking his current lineup of Men Work (he's the only original member) on tour with Rick Springfield this summer, but in the midst of that, Men at Work have added a few smaller headline shows, including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on August 21. All dates are here.

KAMIKAZE NURSE

Vancouver band Kamikaze Nurse are gearing up to release Stimuloso, their second album of attitude-heavy, droney indie rock, on June 3 -- check out a few songs below. They've also got West Coast tour dates in June, leading up to their appearance at Calgary's Sled Island Festival. Dates include Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boise and more.

KEHLANI

Kehlani just announced a North American tour with Rico Nasty and Destin Conrad, and she's already added more shows, including a second night at NYC's Radio City Music Hall, happening on August 10. Her 8/9 Radio City show is almost sold out. She's also added another L.A. show -- head here for her current schedule.

NATION OF LANGUAGE

NYC synthpop band Nation of Language have announced a few fall dates, inclduing DC, Pittsburgh, Jersey City (White Eagle Hall on 9/16), Woodstock, Pomona, and they'll also play the 2022 ACL Fest.

GHOST, MASTODON & SPIRITBOX

Ghost released a new album, IMPERA, in March, and they've announced a new leg of North American tour dates supporting it. The arena shows happen in August and September, and they'll be joined by special guest Mastodon, whose new album Hushed and Grim came out last year. Additional support comes from Spiritbox.

BORIS / NOTHING

Boris just announced a new album and have also announced a tour with their Relapse labelmates Nothing.

ANIMAL COLLECTIVE

Animal Collective have added more North American dates in August and September, including a NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park.

ETHEL CAIN

Having just released her very good new album Preacher's Daughter, Ethel Cain has added even more dates to her fall tour, including a second night at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on September 10 (the 9/9 show is sold out).

WARPAINT

Warpaint will soon be on tour in support of their new album Radiate Like This and have added a few more shows, including a second night at NYC's Brooklyn Made on July 25. (Tickets for 7/24 are still available.) All dates are here.

THE WILFUL BOYS

NYC/Aussie punks The Wilful Boys just released their new album World Ward Word Sword (stream it below) and will celebrate with a show at NYC's Brooklyn Made on May 27 with C.O.F.F.I.N, 95 Bulls, and Pyrex.

SINCERE ENGINEER & COVEY (SOLO)

Sincere Engineer’s Deanna Below and Covey’s Tom Freeman will be on the road together for a joint solo tour this summer.

GREET DEATH AND HOME IS WHERE ADDED TO FOXING TOUR

Foxing recently announced a headlining tour in continued support of 2021's Draw Down the Moon, and now they've added two great openers as support: Greet Death and Home Is Where.

FRIENDSHIP / TENCI

Friendship signed to Merge earlier this year, and now they've announced their first album for the label, released its second single, and announced a tour with Tenci.

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY

Metalcore/sasscore leaders SeeYouSpaceCowboy will return to the road this July for a run leading up to their appearance at Philly's This Is Hardcore festival, and they're taking along two other great bands: Delaware metalcore band Foreign Hands (mem Wristmeetrazor) and Houston chaotic hardcore band Omerta.

NECROFEST

NYC's Necrofest returns for its 2022 edition on July 8-10 at Saint Vitus Bar, and they've announced the final lineups for all three days, which include Sanguisugabogg, Devil Master, No/Más, 200 Stab Wounds, Gel, and more.

PRIMAVERA SOUND L.A.

The inaugural edition of Primavera Sound L.A. happens in September and they've announced a few additions to the lineup, including Amyl & The Sniffers, Girl in Red, and more.

MUSIC MIDTOWN 2022

Music Midtown has announced its 2022 edition, happening September 17 and 18 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA. It's headlined by My Chemical Romance, Future, Jack White, and Fall Out Boy, and the lineup also features Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Phoenix, Turnstile, 2 Chainz, 100 gecs, Denzel Curry, Key Glock, Tinashe, Baby Tate, redveil, and more.