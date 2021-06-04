Tour news: Kesha, Deeper / Ohmme, Ani DiFranco, deadmau5, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

DEEPER / OHMME

Chicago bands Deeper and Ohmme will be on tour together his fall, including stops in Milwaukee, Dallas, Houston, New Orleans, Memphis, Nashville, St Louis, and a hometown tour-closer at Empty Bottle. And more! Head here for all dates.

GARY NUMAN

Synthpop vet Gary Numan just released new album, Intruder, and will tour North America this fall. The dates begin on September 17 in Los Angeles and include stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle and more, wrapping up on October 23 in Santa Ana. All dates are here.

WOLF ALICE

Wolf Alice's new album, Blue Weekend, is out today (get it on limited green vinyl) and they'll be here to tour this fall. Dates kick off October 25 in Seattle, and hits Portland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Nashville and more, wrapping up in Atlanta on November 20. Head here for details.

NYC SUMMERSTAGE

SummerStage is returning to NYC parks this summer and fall, with free shows in Central Park and Harlem’s Marcus Garvey Park, as well as Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens, and The Coney Island Amphitheater in Brooklyn. Head here for this year's lineup and schedule.

BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN! FEST

The BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Fest is also back with free shows in Prospect Park, including Trombone Shorty, San Fermin, Yaeji, Lido Pimienta, Skip Marley, Vijay Iyer, and more. Check out the 2021 schedule.

ANI DIFRANCO

Ani DiFranco will be on tour this August and September, including shows a few dates with Indigo Girls (IL's Ravinia Fest, Louisville, KY and NYC's SummerStage in Central Park), plus Lowell, MA's Lowell Summer Series, Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Fest and more. She's got headline shows, too. Head here for all dates.

DEADMAU5

Deadmau5 is on tour now, playing Phoenix, AZ tonight and has shows coming up in Aspen, DC, NYC (Brooklyn Mirage on July 10 & 11), St Louis, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Miami, Colorado (Red Rocks on November 4 & 5), and more. All dates are here.

ZEDD

EDM artist Zedd is also on tour this summer, with dates in DC (Echostage on June 11 & 12), NYC (Brooklyn Mirage on July 9), and Chicago (Aragon Ballroom on October 29).

ATMOSPHERE / CYPRESS HILL

Cypress Hill and Atmosphere will be on the road together this August with Z-Trip in tow. Dates stay in the Western half of the U.S. and kick off August 6 in Irving, TX and include stops in Houston, El Paso, Los Angeles (Shrine Auditorium Outdoors on 8/11), San Diego, Las Vegas, Berkeley, Spokane, Redmond, Nampa, ID, Colorado's Red Rocks, and more.

BOYSETSFIRE

Post-hardcore vets Boysetsfire were, like so many other bands, forced to cancel shows because of COVID, and now they've got three dates this fall with melodic punk supergroup Be Well (who made one of the best punk albums of 2020) and Philadelphia hardcore vets All Else Failed in September.

Meanwhile, Boysetsfire celebrated their 25th anniversary with special vinyl editions of their 2nd and 3rd albums -- After the Eulogy and Tomorrow Come Today -- which are now available in the BV Shop.

ARMAND HAMMER

Armand Hammer, the duo of ELUCID and billy woods, followed their 2020 album Shrines, one of our favorite albums of 2020, with this year's excellent collaboration with The Alchemist, Haram. They've now announced a fall tour beginning in September and running through November. It includes stops in Austin, Chicago, Omaha, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, Montreal, and more, with The Alchemist and Soul Glo on some shows. Armand Hammer also play NYC's SummerStage in Central Park before the tour starts Head here for details.

DESCENDENTS AND THE MENZINGERS ADDED TO RISE AGAINST TOUR

Rise Against's ninth album, Nowhere Generation, is out today (order it on limited edition picture disc), and they're touring in support of it this summer. They've just announced openers for the tour, and it's Descendents and The Menzingers which should make for a killer triple bill.

THE FEST ADDS LOTS MORE ARTISTS

Gainesville, Florida punk festival The Fest returns for its 19th edition on Halloween weekend, October 29-31, 2021, and they've added even more bands to the already-stacked lineup. The latest additions include Samiam, Bigwig, Crime In Stereo (playing Troubled Stateside), Two Minutes to Late Night, Save Ends, City Mouse, Warren Franklin, Perspective, a lovely hand to hold, Cop/Out, and more.

TOKIMONSTA

TOKiMONSTA will be on tour later this year, including shows in Seattle, NYC, DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Vancouver. She'll also play Lakewood, PA's Elements fest in September and Puerto Vallarta's Lights All Night in November. The Seatle, NYC and DC shows are with Rochelle Jordan, Biicla, while L.A. also has Rush Davis x Kingdom on the bill.

KESHA

Kesha will be on tour in August with Betty Who, including shows in Denver, Oklahoma City, Austin, Dallas Orlando, Atlanta, Cincinnati, and more. Head here for all dates.