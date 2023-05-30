Tour news: Kesha, John Carroll Kirby, Eddie Chacon, Lil Durk, and more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

KESHA

Kesha has announced the ‘Gag Order’ North American tour which features Jake Wesley Rogers on all dates. The tour kicks off October 15 in Dallas and wraps up November 18, with a NYC show at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 3.

GORILLAZ

Gorillaz have announced four headlining US shows, including stadiums in LA, Austin, and Boston's historic Fenway Park, plus an amphitheater show in Chicago. They say it's their last run supporting this year's Cracker Island, and they'll be joined by Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, and Remi Wolf as support.

ACTION BRONSON

Action Bronson will be taking his full band show on the road this summer for Northeast dates, including a number of NYC-area shows.

BLONDE REDHEAD

Blonde Redhead are back with their first album nine years -- it's titled Sit Down for Dinner and will be out September 29 via section1. They'll also be on tour.

JOHN CARROLL KIRBY / EDDIE CHACON

John Carroll Kirby, the musician and producer who's collaborated with Solange, Norah Jones, Sebastien Tellier, Blood Orange, The Avalanches, Drugdealer and more, will release solo album Blowout on June 30 via Stones Throw. Check out single "Sun Go Down" below. Kirby has a few live dates lined up, including West Coast shows with Eddie Chacon (whose new album he produced) and a few other dates including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on August 24.

KRUDER & DORFMEISTER

Downtempo electronic vets Kruder & Dorfmeister are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and will be on tour for the occasion.

WEDNESDAY

Having released great new album Rat Saw God back in April, Wednesday have a full tour schedule ahead of them, including a tour with Tenci, dates with Jason Isbell and their biggest NYC show yet.

MR BUNGLE

Mr Bungle will be on their first East Coast tour in 20 years in September with dates that precede their appearance at Riot Fest in Chicago. They've just added another NYC-area show to that trek.

LIL DURK

LIl Durk will play a Juneteenth show at Coney Island's Brooklyn Boardwalk on June 19 with DJ Spade, DJ Clue, Cake Batter, Gigi Rosa, Rod, and True Blends. Not long after that he'll start his tour which includes NYC-area shows at Barclays Center on August 5 and NJ's Prudential Center on August 8.

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS

Just ahead of his LP Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, Christine and the Queens has announced a North American tour in the fall, following his extensive run in the UK and Europe, including several festival appearances.

DINERS / CHRIS FARREN

Fans of the current DIY power-pop scene that includes Mo Troper and Young Guv will want to check out Diners, the solo project of singer-songwriter Blue Broderick. Her upcoming new album, Domino, is due out August 18 via Bar/None and was produced by Mo Troper and 2023 tour dates include a run with Chris Farren.

THE JAPANESE HOUSE

The Japanese House has announced her first North American tour in four years. The fall dates begin in Philadelphia and wrap up in Boston, running through November and into December.

JORDANA / DEV LEMONS

Jordana has announced the "Freak Show" tour with support on all dates from Dev Lemons. The trip kicks off in late September and closes a month later with a hometown show in NYC.

POPULATION II

Montreal's Population II are back with their first new music in three years, new single "Beau baptême," which is also their first release for hometown label Bonsound. They will also be on tour, including a few headline club shows this summer, and dates opening for OSEES.

ZELOOPERZ

Detroit rapper ZelooperZ is gearing up for his "Traptastic" North American tour, kicking off in early June. The tour follows the release of newest album Microphone Fiend back in March and EP Might Not Make It in January. The month-long Traptastic tour spans both coasts and closes with a hometown show.

HELENA DELAND

Montreal's Helena DeLand has announced a North American tour, kicking off in November. It's her first headlining run, after spending 2022 opening for Andy Shauf and Soccer Mommy.

