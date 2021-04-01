tour news: Khruangbin, Ringo Starr, Nada Surf, Agnostic Front/Sick of it All, Local H, and more

As more people get COVID vaccines, tours and festivals are starting to be announced again, while other continue to be rescheduled and postponed. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

KHRUANGBIN

Khruangbin are on the lineup for a few rescheduled festivals this summer and fall, including Outside Lands, III Points, and Hinterland, and they've announced a few shows of their own too. They're playing four nights at Austin's Stubb's, September 15-18 (tickets), and they've also announced two dates at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, set for Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 2 at 10 AM.

COREY TAYLOR

After announcing a socially distanced solo tour, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has added dates, including another show in Dallas (on 5/5), another in Green Bay, WI (6/4), two in Joliet, IL (6/8, 6/9), and another in East Moline, IL (6/13). View all dates on his site.

AGNOSTIC FRONT & SICK OF IT ALL

Agnostic Front's tour with Sick of it All has been cancelled; they're hoping to reschedule the dates for 2022. In a statement, they write, "Due to the sustained pandemic restrictions in place, we will be cancelling our upcoming tour that was scheduled to take place in April-May 2021."

NADA SURF

Nada Surf rescheduled their North American tour to November. "We were hoping not to have to do this, but we're rescheduling our spring NA tour dates to Nov 2021," Matthew Caws writes. "We hope these shows will happen. If we couldn't include your city pls contact the original point of purchase. We apologize for any inconvenience." The updated dates include Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 20 (tickets) and White Eagle Hall on November 19 (tickets); see them in full here.

LOCAL H

LOCAL H are planning to finally tour supporting their 2020 album Lifers this summer and fall. They've announced "The Lifers Retour 2021", set to take place from August through October. It includes a show at Le Poisson Rouge September 4 (tickets), and you can see all dates here.

RINGO STARR

Ringo Starr's postponed All Starr Tour has been pushed back again, this time to 2022. The revised tour dates — set to begin May 31 and run through June 26, 2022 — include two new shows with The Avett Brothers (one in Boston and another in Golford, NH), Beacon Theatre shows on June 6-8 2022 (tickets), and a Red Bank, NJ show at Count Basie Theater on June 10 (tickets), with more dates on the way. "They’ll be no touring this year," Ringo says. "At the end of last year when we moved the tour to 2021, who would have thought this would be still going on. While I’ve had my vaccine, big gatherings are not yet safe and too many people will still be at risk. So we will be moving the tour once again - this time to 2022. I miss playing live music and I miss our peace and loving audiences so much. I can’t wait to get back out there, but it doesn’t make sense to go until it is safe for everyone and we can relax and really enjoy being together." See all dates here.

GOOSE

In celebration of their upcoming album, Shenanigans Nite Club (due June 4), Goose have announced the second leg of their Summer Tour, during which they're slated to perform two socially distanced dates at new outdoor venue Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT, taking place June 12th and 13th. View all dates here.

JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD

Joe Russo's Almost Dead have cancelled their tour dates at Red Rocks and Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. They've also announced three socially distanced shows at Westville Music Bowl in New Haven, CT, set for May 28, 29, and 30th. The shows will be taking place as part of the venue's "Twilight Concerts Under the Stars" summer series, and tickets are on sale now.