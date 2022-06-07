Tour news: KISS Kruise, Bikini Kill, Billy Ocean, Charley Crockett, Mythcon, KennyHoopla, more

CHARLEY CROCKETT

Country singer Charley Crockett has added more dates to his summer tour, including dates with Willie Nelson’s roving Outlaw Music Festival, and headline shows. Head here for all dates.

PHOENIX

French band Phoenix are gearing up to release their first new album in five years and will be on tour this fall.

BILLY OCEAN

Known for such '80s hits as "Carribean Queen," "Get Out of My Dreams, Get Into My Car," and "Suddenly," Billy Ocean will be touring North America later this year in support of 2020's One World. Fall dates include NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 10/4), Philly, Atlantic City, Honolulu and more. All dates are here.

MYTHCON (GOOD MYTHICAL MORNING)

Good Mythical Morning hosts Rhett and Link have announced Mythcon, "our first ever, exclusive, in-person, unforgettable weekend of Mythicality, meticulously curated by Rhett & Link and the Mythical Crew. Immerse yourself in all things Mythical with live shows, meet & greets, music, dance, games, rides, food, drink, and more surprises than you can shake a friggin' stick at." It happens October 28-30 in Austin and while details are still TBA, tickets go on sale June 8.

YOUR OLD DROOG

Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog has been prolific as ever this year, having already dropped three projects -- Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream (with Tha God Fahim), YOD Wave, and most recently, Yod Stewart -- and now he has announced the short 'Yod Stewart Tour' for this August, with shows in Los Angeles, NYC, Chicago, and Atlanta. Frequent YOD collaborator Edan is also "on the wheels of steel" at all dates, and comedian Anthony Jeselnik (who did the skits on Droog's 2017 album Packs) is hosting the LA show.

KISS KRUISE LINEUP

KISS are winding up their farewell tour and will be sailing off into the sunset with two consecutive KISS Kruises, which happen October 24-29 and October 29 - November 3, traveling from Los Angeles to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. The first Kruise's lineup includes Dokken, Warrant, LA Guns, and more, while the second kruise features Black Label Society, Buckcherry, Stryper, Vixen and more. KISS headline both weeks. Head here for full details.

BIKINI KILL CANCEL MORE SHOWS

Bikini Kill had to cancel a few performances recently, including Primavera Sound, because of Covid within their touring party, and now they've had to cancel more. "Multiple members of Bikini Kill are currently sick with Covid so we will be unable to play our upcoming shows in NC, VA, KY, TN and GA," they wrote on Twitter. "We are extremely bummed that we have to cancel and sorry to everyone who was planning to come. Please contact your local venue for any questions regarding refunds. All other shows are still happening as planned."

CARLY RAE JEPSEN

After debuting it at Coachella, Carly Rae Jepsen returned with a new single, "Western Wind," last month, and now she's announced a tour, her first North American headlining run since 2019. Dates begin in September with two shows with Bleachers, and continue into November with support from Empress Of.

BLACK MIDI / BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD

Black Country, New Road cancelled their spring North American tour back in January, weeks before the release of their second album, Ants From Up There, when singer and guitarist Isaac Wood left the band. They've now announced a new round of US dates this fall, beginning with a headlining show in NYC and followed by dates supporting black midi.

DEAD CAN DANCE

Postponed a few times since 2020, goth icons Dead Can Dance will be on tour in 2023 which will be their first shows in North America in 10 years.

MADISON CUNNINGHAM

Madison Cunningham has announced more dates of her Revealer Tour, which is with Bendigo Fletcher. Fall stops include a NYC show at Webster Hall on October 21. All dates are here.

KENNYHOOPLA

Genre-defying artist KennyHoopla has announced a fall tour with Groupthink and nothing,nowhere. Dates kick off September 10 in Denver and wrap up October 29 in Austin, and there's a NYC show at Webster Hall on 10/14.

HOCO FEST

HOCO Fest happens September 1-4 in downtown Tucson, AZ. They've put together an interesting 2022 lineup that includes Warpaint, Arooj Aftab, Mdou Moctar, Helado Negro, Fucked Up, Armand Hammer, King Woman, Wand, Automatic, Fat Tony, Tav Falco, Flasher, and more. Head here for tickets and more info.

WAND

After HOCO Fest, WAND will head out on tour, including their first East Coast dates in three years.

REGINA SPEKTOR

Regina Spektor‘s new album Home, before and after is out June 24. She'll be on tour this summer with Norah Jones, and she's announced fall dates as well.

CHLOE MORIONDO / DREAMER ISIOMA

Detroit singer/songwriter Chloe Moriondo will be on tour this fall with Dreamer Isioma. Dates include a NYC show at Irving Plaza on 11/10. She's currently in NYC opening for mxmtoon's two shows at Webster Hall. Head here for all dates.

RACHEL BOBBITT

Nova Scotia-born, Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt is releasing a new EP, The Ceiling Could Collapse, on July 15 via Fantasy Records, and has a few tour dates lined up this summer, supporting Indigo De Souza, Men I Trust and Bad Bad Hats.

AIR WAVES

Air Waves just announced their first album for Fire, and will be on tour with former Weaves frontperson Jasmyn later this year.

MADE IN AMERICA 2022

Philadelphia festival Made in America, founded by Jay-Z, has announced its 2022 edition, happening on September 3 and 4 at Benjamin Franklin Pkway. Bad Bunny and Tyler the Creator are this year's headliners, and the lineup also includes Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate McRae, Fuerza Regida, Toro Y Moi, Babyface Ray, Key Glock, Larry June, Rels B, Victoria Monét, Chimbala, Ryan Castro, and more.

DAY IN VEGAS 2022

Goldenvoice-presented Las Vegas festival Day N Vegas is returning for its third edition on September 2-4 at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Travis Scott, who who cancelled his 2021 headlining set following the tragic deaths at his Astroworld Festival, is back on this year's edition as Sunday night's headliner; it's his first US festival booking since Astroworld. SZA headlines Friday night, and J. Cole on Saturday night. Check out the full lineup.

IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE

UK afrofuturist electro-funk outfit Ibibio Sound Machine released Electricity earlier this year and will tour this fall.