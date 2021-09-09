Tour news: KISS, Letters to Cleo, Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

KISS

KISS had to postpone a few shows on their already rescheduled End of the Road tour due to COVID, and now they've announced a new tour schedule. The tour resumes tonight in Irvine California, and the shows in Atlanta, Burgettstown, Clarkston, Tinley Park and Dayton have all been bumped to the end of the tour in October, while shows in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC will be postponed to 2022. All dates are here.

LETTERS TO CLEO

Nineties alt-rockers Letter to Cleo will be on tour in November, including shows in Anaheim, Los Angeles (Troubador on 11/12 with Dear Elise), NYC (Bowery Ballroom on 11/16 with Tracy Bonham), and Hamden, CT before wrapping it up with their annual Homecoming shows in Boston on 11/19 and 11/20. All dates are here.

PAVEMENT

Spiral Stairs was not lying. Pavement have announced a UK/European reunion tour happening in fall of 2022. It'll be their first tour since 2010 and that's in addition to the indie rock icons' performances at the Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Portugal in June that were originally supposed to happen in 2020. North American dates can't be far behind, right?

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

Manchester Orchestra are set to begin a North American tour supporting their new album The Million Masks of God in October, including an NYC stop at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 21. That show is now sold out, so they've added a second NYC date, the next night, at a smaller venue: at Webster Hall on October 22.

EIVØR / EMILY JANE WHITE

Faroese art pop artist Eivør is coming to North America in support of last year's Segl, and the tour will be opened by the great Oakland dark folk singer Emily Jane White.

NITZER EBB

Industrial/EBM greats Nitzer Ebb have announced a North American fall tour. This will be a full band tour, with founding members Douglas McCarthy and Bon Harris along with David Gooday and Simon Granger. Dates begin November 4 in Portland and continue with shows in Seattle, Vancouver, Detroit, Toronto, Denver, Milwaukee, Chicago, Palm Beach, Baltimore, Philly, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Tampa and Houston.

SLOPPY JANE

Sloppy Jane just signed to former bandmate Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records and will release new album, Madison, in November. They'll play a release show in Brooklyn for the album and then tour with Iceage in 2022.

MARC RIBOT'S CERAMIC DOG

Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Ribot's trio featuring Ches Smith and Shahzad Ismaily, hav added a couple dates to their October tour, which is now: Brooklyn on 10/7 at The Bell House, Baltimore on 10/8 at Creative Alliance, and Philadelphia on 10/9 at Johnny Brenda's.

DEHD

Dehd play this weekend's Pitchfork Fest, and will soon be on the road with Bnny and then Lionlimb, and have added more shows including a second date in Brooklyn (and we've got a presale).

BADBADNOTGOOD

BADBADNOTGOOD, whose new album is out in October, have also announced a North American tour for 2022, that includes stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Boston, NYC, DC, Philly, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

TAKING BACK SUNDAY

Taking Back Sunday have announced their annual holiday shows happening at NJ's Starland Ballroom on December 10 & 11, and these are extra special: John Nolan and Shaun Cooper's other band Straylight Run will be opening, marking their first shows in 11 years.

DERADOORIAN

While she hasn't announced a tour, Deradoorian -- who released Find the Sun a year ago -- will be playing Brooklyn on October 8 at Public Records with LEYA on the bill. Tickets are on sale and you can listen to Find the Sun below.

THE ANTLERS

The Antlers released their first album in seven years, Green to Gold, earlier this year (order on tan vinyl), and they've now announced their first show supporting it. They'll perform the new album in its entirety along with a second set of songs from throughout their catalog on October 22 at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY, their first show in over two years. Bing & Ruth open with a solo piano set.