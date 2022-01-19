Tour news: KISS, Silk Sonic, The War on Drugs, Punk Rock Bowling, David Sedaris, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

THE WAR ON DRUGS

The War on Drugs' North American tour starts tonight in Austin, the first of two shows at ACL Live, and runs through February 27 when they'll play Tempe, AZ's Inning Fest. They'll be in NYC to play Madison Square Garden on 1/29, and we're giving away a pair of tickets. All dates are here.

DAVID SEDARIS

Author and humorist David Sedaris will be on tour supporting his books The Best of Me and A Carnival of Snackery, promising evenings of "all-new stories, an audience Q&A, and a book signing." The tour hits L.A. on May 8 at UCLA Royce Hall and NYC on June 2 at Kings Theatre. All dates are here.

PUNK ROCK BOWLING POSTPONED

As one Vegas punk-centric festival gets announced, another gets postponed:

YOLA POSTPONES TOUR

"We have made the very difficult decision to move some February tour dates to later in the year," Yola writes on Facebook. "In order for everybody to enjoy Yola’s music in a safe environment and for the show to go on, we have moved February tour dates to September." The tour will now kick off March 3 in Nashville. Those postponed dates include the NYC show, which now happens at Webster Hall on September 20. All dates are here.

SILK SONIC LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY

Mega-selling artists opting for residencies in Las Vegas -- where fans have to come to them, not vice versa -- is becoming more of a common practice, and the latest to do so is Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak). "An Evening With Silk Sonic" will happen at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater beginning February 25 and running through April 2. Head here for details.

TIANA MAJOR9 OPENING JAZMINE SULLIVAN TOUR

Jazmine Sullivan will be on tour supporting last year's great Heaux Tales, with dates beginning in Vancouver on Valentine's Day and including a NYC show at Kings Theatre on March 17. Joining her for the whole trek will be Tiana Major9. Head here for all dates.

CITIZEN / ONE STEP CLOSER

Citizen are gearing up to open Turnstile's tour, and One Step Closer are gearing up to open Drug Church's tour, but first, they'll play three shows together this February in Boston, Connecticut, and Detroit. All tour dates for both bands here.

KISS

KISS have announced rescheduled dates for four previously postponed shows of their End of the Road tour, Milwaukee, Dayton, Hartford, and Raleigh. The new dates are in May, right before the 2022 edition of Welcome to Rockville. See all dates here.

ARCH ENEMY / BEHEMOTH / NAPALM DEATH / UNTO OTHERS

Extreme metal bands Arch Enemy and Behemoth will embark on "The North American Siege 2022" tour this April and May with support from grindcore legends Napalm Death and metal-adjacent goth rockers Unto Others.

PRINCE DADDY AND THE HYENA

Emo-punks Prince Daddy and the Hyena just announced a headlining tour for April and May with stacked support from Macseal, Insignificant Other, and California Cousins.

LUCKI

Rapper LUCKI, who released the WAKE UP LUCKI EP last year with F1LTHY, will play Webster Hall on March 5. So far that's the only show we've seen, but stay tuned for more.

CARM

CARM (aka CJ Camerieri of yMusic) has shared a new version of "Song of Trouble." The version that appeared on his self-titled debut solo album featured vocals by Sufjan Stevens, but this one features Maya Hawke and it's more of a gentle, folky, acoustic guitar-fueled song. CARM also begins a short US tour tonight, that hits NYC's Public Records on 1/26, LA's Moroccan Lounge on 1/28, and more.

MITSKI

While Mitski is gearing up for a big headlining tour of North America, she'll be playing even bigger venues in the UK opening for Harry Styles.

POPPY

Alt rock revivalist Poppy postponed her fall 2021 tour, and new dates have now been announced, kicking off March 21 in Milwaukee. The new NYC show is at Webster Hall on March 30 (it was previously at Terminal 5) and the new Los Angeles date is at The Novo on May 25. Head here for all dates.

BOY HARSHER

Boy Harsher‘s new album The Runner is out this week and their tour has been rescheduled to the spring, with a third Brooklyn show added.

A WILHELM SCREAM

Massachusetts melodic punk vets A Wilhelm Scream are gearing up for their first album in nine years, Lose Your Delusion (due 4/14 via Creator-Destructor Records), and they'll support the LP on a lengthy North American tour this June and July.

KIKAGAKU MOYO

Japanese psych band Kikagaku Moyo have announced they'll be going on indefinite hiatus after 2022, but they'll be touring a lot first.

NATHAN GRAY (BOYSETSFIRE)

Boysetsfire frontman Nathan Gray will be on tour in support of his just-announced solo album, Rebel Songs, hitting the road with BlackGuyFawkes.

AEON STATION (3/4 THE WRENS)

Former Wrens member Kevin Whelan released Observatory, his solo debut as Aeon Station, last year via Sub Pop. He's now announced Aeon Station's first live show, and the band features his Wrens bandmates Greg Whelan (his brother) and Jerry MacDonald.

KONTUSION

Kontusion is the new collaborative death metal project of guitarist/vocalist Mark Bronzino (Mammoth Grinder, Iron Reagan, Ghostemane) and drummer Chris Moore (Repulsion, Coke Bust, The Rememberables), and they're self-releasing their self-titled debut EP on March 25. They'll also be on tour this spring.

UNDEATH

Death metal band Undeath will release their second album in April, and have upcoming live shows too: they'll open a few shows for metalcore/deathcore vets The Acacia Strain in Worcester, Amityville, and Albany this March, right before they play Louisville hardcore festival LDB Fest. They're also playing the second day of Vancouver's Modified Ghost Festival (5/20) with Dying Fetus, Chelsea Grin, Bodysnatcher, Frozen Soul, and "guests."