Tour news: Knocked Loose, Fennesz, Sylvan Esso, Revocation, Felice Bros, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

KNOCKED LOOSE / DYING FETUS / TERROR / OMERTA

Knocked Loose will be on a short East Coast tour in September with Dying Fetus, Terror and Omerta. They'll play Montreal, Toronto, Harrisburg, the DC area, Knoxville and Huntington, WV. Meanwhile, Knocked Loose will open for Bring Me The Horizon this summer, including Brooklyn's Barclays Center on September 24. Head here for all dates.

FUGITIVE (POWER TRIP's BLAKE IBANEZ)

Fugitive, the new band featuring Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez, Seth Gilmore of Skourge, Creeping Death’s Lincoln Mullins, Impalers' Victor Gutierrez, and Andy Messer (ANS, Stymie), will make their live debut at Dallas' Wrecking Ball Metal Madness mini-fest on August 13.

SYLVAN ESSO DJ NIGHTS IN NYC & LA

Sylvan Esso have announced free DJ nights happening this summer in Brooklyn (Pioneer Works on 7/27) and Los Angeles (Gold Diggers on 8/4) happening just before their tour with Odesza. Both nights will feature special guests and new duo GRRL x Made of Oak (aka Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn and James Mapley-Brittle). Check out GRRL x Made of Oak's debut single:

THE FELICE BROTHERS

The Felice Brothers have added a few Northeast shows in September, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Made on 9/23. Other dates on that run include shows in Massachusetts, New Jersey and more, and before that they play the Hudson Valley on August 6 at Paramount Theater. All dates are here.

PHISH

Phish will play four unique sets at Cancún‘s Moon Palace resort in February for their annual Riviera Maya destination concert vacation. Meanwhile, the band‘s summer tour starts July 14.

CLERKS III - THE CONVENIENCE TOUR

Kevin Smith's new film, the third in the Clerks series, is out in September, and he'll be taking it on the road for screenings/Q&As.

CHAI

Japanese band CHAI will be touring this fall with Hippo Campus, and have added a few headline shows as well.

NO AGE

L.A. noise punk duo No Age have a new album on the way and are also touring.

GOOD LOOKS

Austin band Good Looks released their debut album, Bummer Year, back in April, and will be touring for it this summer and fall, including DC, Philly, Chicago, Brooklyn (The Broadway on September 22) and more.

FENNESZ

Having made one of our favorite records of 2019, we were very excited for Christian Fennesz's first North American tour in 10 years which was set for Spring 2020. (You know how that turned out.) He still hasn't announced a full tour, but Fennesz will play Brooklyn's Public Records on November 19. Hopefully more shows will be announced. Stay tuned.

KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s anticipated new album Let's Turn It Into Sound is out in August, and she’s announced some new December dates supporting it.

REVOCATION

Tech-death staples Revocation have a few dates lined up for September and October, starting with Brooklyn (Elsewhere on 9/13) and then hitting Los Angeles, Rochester and Pittsburgh. The Brooklyn and L.A. shows are celebrating Revocation's new album Netherheaven (out 9/9 via Metal Blade) and you can watch the video for new single "Diabolical Majesty" here:

SOUL GLO

Soul Glo have been very busy on the road since releasing their new album Diaspora Problems, one of our favorite albums of 2022 so far. The Philly band was last in NYC to open rapper ELUCID's release show for I Told Bessie (also one of our favorites of 2022 so far), and they're set to return this weekend.