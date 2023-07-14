Tour news: Kurt Vile / Rose City Band, Old 97’s / Rhett Miller, Conner O’Malley, Natural Information Society, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

KURT VILE / ROSE CITY BAND

Kurt Vile has announced fall West Coast tour dates that have him out with Rose City Band (Riley Johnson of Moon Duo) and Farmer Dave & The Wizards of the West. It's just five dates in August, hitting Ventura, San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Pioneertown, and Monterey. Kurt's on tour this summer, too, hitting Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on July 20 with Florry. Rose City have East Coast dates as well.

kurt vile rose city band tour loading...

OLD 97'S / RHETT MILLER

Old 97's have added more tour dates to their summer/fall tour, including shows in Asbury Park (The Stone Pony on 9/24). That's just before their big NYC show celebrating their 30th anniversary at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 28 with Drive-By Truckers and American Aquarium. All dates are here. Meanwhile, frontman Rhett Miller is on tour in July and August, including a NYC show at City Winery on 7/24.

rhett miller tour loading...

CLIPSE

One day after Clipse (aka Pusha T and No Malice) announced their first NYC show in over a decade--the Genius IQ/BBQ at Knockdown Center in August--they announced ANOTHER NYC show happening even sooner.

CONNOR O'MALLEY

Comedian Conner O'Malley (Late Night with Seth Meyers, Joe Pera Talks to You) has a few stand-up dates lined up for the summer and fall, including Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin in July, Atlanta in August and two nights at Brooklyn's Bell House on October 5 & 6 (early and late shows each night).

conner omalley bell house loading...

USURP SYNAPSE

Indiana screamo vets Usurp Synapse were initially around in the late '90s and early 2000s and released a handful of splits and EPs (including splits with Jeromes Dream and Neil Perry), but in 2019 they put out an EP called Adult Adoption (of which very little info seems to exist), and now they've announced their first show in nearly 20 years, with the promise of more to follow.

PACKS / GEESE

Toronto's PACKS will be on tour this fall opening for Geese, supporting their new album Crispy Crunchy Nothing. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn with a headline warm-up show on September 30 at Union Pool. From there they join Geese and dates include stops in DC, Montreal, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver, San Diego, L.A., Portland, Seattle and more. All dates are here.

packs-geese loading...

NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY

Joshua Abrams' Natural Information Society has a few dates in September, including September 14 at Neptune Theater in Seattle, and then the 2023 Woodsist Fest in Accord NY on September 23. Right before Woodsist, NIS will play Brooklyn's Pioneer Works on September 20 as part of the venue's False Harmonics series with Ben Vida feat. Yarn/Wire also playing.

SID SRIRAM / BON IVER

Sid Sriram has been well-known in the Indian music and Bollywood community for years, and more recently he's been crossing over with the American indie rock scene. He's just announced his Def Jam debut and you can catch him on tour this summer, including dates with Bon Iver.

GRUFF RHYS (SUPER FURRY ANIMALS)

Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys will be touring this fall in support of this year's The Almond and The Seahorse. Most dates are opening for This Is the Kit (whose new album, Careful of Your Keepers, he produced), including Philly, DC, Toronto, Chicago, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis.

ONEIDA

Brooklyn indie rock lifers Oneida are playing a free show in the Rockaways on July 23 at Caracas Arepas which is with Ryan Sawyer & Steve Gunn duo and DJ Heavy Flow.

oneida caracas rockaways loading...

