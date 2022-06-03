Tour news: La Femme, Flying Lotus, Off With Their Heads, Blue Hawaii, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

OFF WITH THEIR HEADS / SETH ANDERSON

Minneapolis punks Off With Their Heads are releasing Calm / Collected on July 15, which collects their acoustic records Won't Be Missed (2016) and Character (2020) onto one disc. They'll tour in support with Seth Anderson along for the ride. "This isn't going to be just myself and an acoustic guitar," says OWTH's Ryan Young. "Kyle will be making noise. Seth will be making noise. We are doing something in between a solo show and a full bander." Dates include a NYC show at Our Wicked Lady on August 11. Check out their full schedule here.

off with their heads tour loading...

BLUE HAWAII

Montreal's Blue Hawaii just started their first tour in nearly three years and play Brooklyn's Market Hotel tonight with DJ PoolBoi and No_Hands. From there the tour hits Toronto, Philly, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Mexico City, and San Francisco. Head here for all dates and check out their new single "Where is the Sun??":

GORILLAZ

Gorillaz are going on their first North American tour in five years this fall, running through September and October. Since announcing it in May, they've added extra shows in a couple of cities.

THE LINDA LINDAS

Having just played to a massive crowd at Primavera Sound, The Linda Lindas will soon be back in North America and on tour, including a just added a second NYC headlining show. They'll also open for Yeah Yeah Yeahs at big shows in NYC and L.A. in October.

MURPHY'S LAW 2022 JIMMY G BIRTHDAY BOAT BASH

The 2022 edition of Murphy's Law's annual Jimmy G Birthday Bonanaza happens August 12 aboard The Cosmo as part of the Rocks Off Concert Cruise series. No word yet on who else will be on the bill, but tickets are on sale now.

MURPHY'S LAW ANNUAL JIMMY G BOAT BASH loading...

FLYING LOTUS

FlyLo has a few live dates on the books for later this year, including L.A.'s Hollywood Bowl and San Diego's Jacob's Park in August and two orchestral NYC shows in October as part of BAM's Next Wave Festival. All dates are here.

YAYA BEY

Brooklyn R&B singer Yaya Bey's new album, Remember Your North Star, is out in a couple weeks, and to celebrate she'll be performing at Brooklyn's Cafe Erzulie on June 16 with Nesta, Will Wildfire and La'Meer also on the bill. Tickets are on sale, and you can check out the video for "pour up" (feat. DJ Nativesun) now:

SONS OF KEMET

UK jazz greats Sons of Kemet have announced that their 2022 tour will be their last, and that after it's over they'll be "closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future." North American dates happen this summer, and include a free NYC show at SummerStage in Central Park on July 31 with Makaya McCraven, as well as experimental pop artist L'Rain and DJ Lindsey.

LA FEMME

Having released Paradigmes last year, Parisian band La Femme are finally getting to tour it in North America, with dates kicking off tonight in Washington, DC. The tour hits NYC on Sunday (6/5) at Brooklyn Steel, and from there stops include Boston, Quebec City, Montreal, St. Paul, Seattle, Los Angeles and more. Watch this excerpt from their Levitation Sessions:

JOAN SHELLEY

Folk singer Joan Shelley's new album The Spur arrives later this month (6/24) and she's announced a short run of dates in September.

THE MOUNTAIN GOATS

The Mountain Goats will support their upcoming album Bleed Out with a tour starting in late summer.

RIVER TO RIVER FEST 2022

Downtown NYC's River to River Festival is back this month with two weeks of free shows and art installations from June 12–26. This year's lineup includes Gregory Corbino, Okwui Okpokwasili and Peter Born, Rose Desiano, Jonathan Gonzalez, Amy & Jennifer Khoshbin, Beth Gill, keyon gaskin, Craig Harris, and Heather Kravas. Head here for the schedule and details on all the events.