Tour news: Lady Gaga, Rapper Big Pooh, Natasha Mercado, Masma Dream World, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

RAPPER BIG POOH (LITTLE BROTHER)

Rapper Big Pooh of Little Brother has announced the To Dream In Color Tour, which begins August 25 in Charlotte and hits Raleigh, Brooklyn (9/7 at Elsewhere Zone One), Philly, DC, San Francisco, Phoenix and Atlanta. It's been a while since we've heard from him, so hopefully he's got even more cooking. All dates are here.

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga kicked off her rescheduled Chromatica World Tour in Düsseldorf on Sunday night, and the highly theatrical show, which features a pretty spectacular state set, saw the live debuts of a few Chromatica songs. The tour hits North America in August, including a stop at NJ's Metlife Stadium on 8/11. Head here for all dates.

LIZZO

Lizzo just released her new album Special, and she's added additional shows in NYC, Los Angeles, and Portland to her tour supporting it.

HALEY HEYNDERICKX

Haley Heynderickx has announced a fall tour that includes solo shows and collaborative dates with The Westerlies, with support from LePonds, Illegal Son, and Myriam Gendron.

NIA ARCHIVES

UK artist Nia Archives takes classic jungle breakbeats and adds her own spin on her recently released Forbidden Feelingz EP. She'll soon cross the Atlantic for her first-ever US shows.

BEABADOOBIE

beabadoobee just released her sophomore LP, Beatopia, and she'll be on the road in North America starting in October, with her Dirty Hit labelmates Lowertown as support.

BOYS NOIZE

Boys Noize (aka DJ and producer Alex Ridha) has announced North American dates for his +/- Polarity Tour. They kick off in Montreal on September 11, hitting Dallas, Houston, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Brooklyn.

ANTI-FLAG

Anti-Flag are on tour this summer and fall, and dates include a number of special ANTIfest shows with bigger lineups, including a just-announced NJ show.

DECIBEL FEST

The 2022 Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer fest happens in December in Denver and the lineup includes Cannibal Corpse, Pig Destroyer, Dark Funeral (their first US show since 2019), Immolation, Skinless, Wayfarer, Black Anvil, Thantifaxath, Wake, Of Fear and Bone, Oryx, Glacial Tomb, and In the Company of Serpents.

THE ACACIA STRAIN / SANGUISAGUABOGG / YEAR OF THE KNIFE / BODYBOX

Metalcore/deathcore vets The Acacia Strain have announced the ”You Can't Skip Lunch” tour with Sanguisugabogg, Year of the Knife, and Bodybox, including a NYC show with Terror instead of Sanguisugabogg.

LIMP BIZKIT CANCEL TOUR

Limp Bizkit have been forced to cancel the remainder of their tour dates, due to Fred Durst's health condition.

NATASHA MERCADO 'TREE: A CLOWN SHOW'

Actress and comedian Natasha Mercado has been getting raves with her 'Tree: A Clown' show, which has been showing as part of the Hollywood Fringe Fest this summer. She recently announced three more Fringe shows at Los Angeles LGBT Center on July 29, 30 and 31, and is bringing it to NYC at Union Hall on October 20.

MASMA DREAM WORLD

Devi Mambouka emigrated to NYC from Gabon when she was 12, and has been making avant garde music as Masma Dream World for a few years now, having released her debut, Play at Night, in 2020 via Northern Spy. Stream it below. She's got a few shows lined up, including a hometown show at TV EYE on August 17 with King Ultra Vision , Grey Wulf, and Haunted Halo. She's also got UK and EU shows lined up for later this year -- all dates are here.

MICHELLE BRANCH

MIchelle Branch will tour this fall in support of her upcoming album, The Trouble with Fever.