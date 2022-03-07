Tour news: Lady Gaga, Sparks, ZZ Top, Maren Morris, Doyle, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LADY GAGA

Lady Gag's rescheduled Chromatica Ball stadium tour kicks off in July in Dusseldorf and includes a stop at NJ's Metlife Stadium on August 11. New dates have been added, too, including Stockholm, Arnhem, DC, Dallas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Head here for all dates.

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

Phoebe Bridgers heads out on a big North American tour beginning in April, which includes a Brooklyn show in Prospect Park.

SPIRITUALIZED

Spiritualized's new album is out in April, and they'll be here around that time for West Coast dates, including Coachella. They'll then come back in this fall for more shows, including two in the NYC area.

MAREN MORRIS

Country star Maren Morris will release new album Humble Quest later this month, and has just announced a tour in support, including stops at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, New York’s Radio City Music Hall on July 29, Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, Red Rocks Amphitheater and more.

DOYLE

Misfits guitarist Doyle is currently on the road on the Abominate the World Till We Die tour with Salem's Childe, playing Buffalo, Fort Wayne and Hobart, IN this week. He's announced more shows, including Brooklyn's Monarch on April 7 and Newark's QTX's on April 8. All dates are here.

ZZ TOP

Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard will be taking ZZ Top on the road this spring and summer, with new bassist Elwood Francis (the irreplaceable Dusty Hill died last year). They'll play Niagara Falls, Spokane, Tucson, Oklahoma City, Little Rock, Toledo, Boston, and more.

SUPERORGANISM

Global pop band Superorganism just announced their second album and a fall tour.

MARY J. BLIGE STRENGTH OF A WOMAN FEST

Mary J. Blige is presenting the “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” in Atlanta on May 6-8. "The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry," says Blige. "Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength. We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved." The festival is headlined by Mary, and other performers include Chaka Khan, Xscape, Ella Mai, City Girls, Kiana Ledé, Kierra Sheard, Queen Naija, Le’Andria Johnson, Omerettá The Great, and more.

CHRIS ROCK / KEVIN HART

Chris Rock recently announced the "Ego Death World Tour," including two Radio City shows in October, and now he revealed that he'll be in NYC even sooner than that for five co-headlining shows with Kevin Hart in July.

SPARKS

Sparks' tour starts Friday in San Francisco, and the band say that while some groups are postponing shows, they will be going ahead. But they are hoping that fans will comply with their safety guidelines to keep Ron, Russell and the rest of the band healthy. "While vaccination passes, testing and masks might not be enforceable in every location on the tour, if you are coming to a show we would ask you to think about what actions you can take to help ensure that Sparks make it through the tour in good health. Naturally, we want you, the attendees, to stay healthy as well." Management also notes: "Due to the nature of the tour, please don't feel offended if Ron and Russell can't stop to sign autographs or take photos with fans before or after shows." Sparks have two NYC shows at Town Hall on March 28 & 29.

WOMBO

Louisville band Wombo will be on the road soon surrounding appearances at SXSW and Treefort, and will be opening dates for Bambara, Ed Schrader's Music Beat and more.

BUSTA RHYMES & THE ROOTS "CHOOSE HAPPY 420 FESTIVAL"

Busta Rhymes and The Roots are celebrating 4/20 with an NYC show. The "Choose Happy 420 Festival" happens on April 20 at Terminal 5. Not to be a buzzkill, but they do note there is no smoking or vaping inside the club.

GOGOL BORDELLO BENEFIT FOR UKRAINE

An all-star benefit for Ukraine is happening this Thursday, March 10 at City Winery. Hosted by Eugene Hutz and Gogol Bordello, it will also feature performances by Patti Smith, The Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt, Craig Finn & Franz Nicolay of The Hold Steady, Matisyahu, Suzanne Vega, Jesse Malin, Lady Lamb, O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge, and more TBA.