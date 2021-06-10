Tour News: Lady Lamb, Eyehategod, Voodoo Experience, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

LADY LAMB

Lady Lamb had been about to embark on a run of shows at different City Winery locations, each accompanied by string players, when COVID hit. She's now rescheduled those dates to September and October of 2021, when she'll stop in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC (October 4 and 5 at City Winery) and Boston. See all dates here.

HALF WAIF TOUR SUPPORT

Half Waif is touring in November in support of her anticipated new album Mythopoetics, and she's announced that support on the run will come from Lightning Bug on the East Coast, and Lisel and Booker Stardrum on the West Coast. See all dates here.

VOODOO EXPERIENCE

New Orleans festival Voodoo Experience was forced to cancel its 2020 edition due to COVID, and they've now announced that they'll make their return in 2022, rather than this year. "Voodoo Music + Arts Experience will take a pause in 2021 and will return to City Park for an epic Halloween experience in 2022," they write. "As our city reopens with an abundance of events to reconnect with, we look forward to holding our reunion when we can fully embrace the Voodoo experience. Current ticketholders will receive an email from Front Gate Tickets within the next 24 hours including information about rollover and refund options."

EYEHATEGOD

Sludge metal pioneers Eyehategod haven't been able to tour supporting their great 2021 album A History of Nomadic Behavior yet because of COVID, but that's set to change, as they've announced a pair of album release shows at Poor Boys in New Orleans on September 10 and 11. Both feature stacked lineups: the 10th has Goatwhore, Sick Thoughts, and Shitload, and on the 11th it's The Obsessed, Total Hell, and Lowbrau. Tickets for Friday and Saturday go on sale Friday 6/11 at 8 AM ET.

THE OBSESSED

Speaking of The Obsessed, they announced a summer tour with The Skull, including stops in Milwaukee, Indianapolis, Louisville, Austin, Atlanta, Raleigh, Brooklyn, Providence, Rochester, and more. See all dates here.

ARAB STRAP

Arab Strap have a few UK dates lined up for September, which you can see here.

THE MENZINGERS

In addition to their dates supporting Rise Against in the summer, The Menzingers have announced a fall headlining tour. See all dates here.

ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

illuminati hotties just announced a new album, Let Me Do One More, and they have a few dates lined up supporting it so far, including two shows supporting Death Cab for Cutie and a Los Angeles headlining show. See all dates here.

JOE PERA

Comedian Joe Pera has a bunch of NYC shows lined up this summer; see them all here.

CLAP YOUR HANDS SAY YEAH

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah have announced what they say is their "most extensive tour in years," beginning in March of 2022. See all dates here.