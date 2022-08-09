Tour news: Lambchop, Frankie & The Witch Fingers, Budos Band, Night Moves, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LAMBCHOP

Kurt Wagner will release his new Lambchop album, The Bible, on September 30 and has a few special shows planned where he'll debut songs from that and last year's Showtunes. Lambchop will perform September 23 and 24 at Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, performing as a 16-piece ensemble including Andrew Broder (Fog), CJ Camerieri (Bon Iver, Carm), Blake Morgan (VOCES8), Cole Davis, and Bryan Nichols. He's also performing as a Lambchop duo with Broder at the Psychic Hotline Block Party in Carrboro, NC on October 15.

PSYCHIC HOTLINE BLOCK PARTY

Speaking of, Sylvan Esso, who release their new album this week, will be throwing their Psychic Hotline Block Party once again this year at Carrboro's Cat's Cradle on October 15 and in addition to themselves and Lambchop, the block party will also feature performances by The A's (Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath and her Mountain Man bandmate Alexandra Sauser-Monnig), Arooj Aftab, Bartees Strange, GRRL X Made of Oak, Hand Habits, Indigo De Souza (DJ set), Joe Rainey, Joe Westerlund, Loamlands, and Quetico.

Sylvan Esso are also on tour with Odesza.

DINOSAUR JR & GUIDED BY VOICES

Dinosaur Jr and Guided by Voices are teaming up for a few Northeast shows with Eugene Mirman opening, but both they have lots of other tour dates before that.

THE LEMONHEADS 'IT'S A SHAME ABOUT RAY' TOUR

The Lemonheads' It's a Shame About Ray turned 30 earlier this year, and they'll be continuing to celebrate by playing it in full on tour this fall. Opening for them at select stops on the tour are Juliana Hatfield, who played bass and sang backing on the album, Bass Drum of Death, and On Being an Angel. Their 11/18 show in Toronto is with Montreal punk vets The Nils and '90s alt-rock survivors Rusty.

FRANKIE & THE WITCH FINGERS

Psych band Frankie & The Witch Fingers have announced a fall tour that kicks off at Desert Daze in California and hits Los Angeles, San Francisco, Tulsa, Knoxville, Atlanta, Jacksonville, Miami, Houston, Austin and more. Most of the tour is with Kairos Creature Club and all dates are here.

BLACK MIDI

UK band black midi will be back in North America starting in September, including dates with Black Country New Road, Quelle Chris, and Horsegirl, plus they've been added to King Gizzard's big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium.

JESSIE WARE

Jessie Ware will be in North America in October, opening Harry Styles' five shows at Chicago's United Center, and before that she's added headline shows in NYC, LA and Mexico City.

THE DRESDEN DOLLS

Amanda Palmer and Brian Viglione's punk cabaret duo Dresden Dolls are returning this fall for a trio of intimate shows in Woodstock, NY, their first live dates since 2018. Amanda says these will be the only shows from the duo this year, while they "slowly get ready for a new era of music and shows," continuing, "this is where we begin, but not where we end. we will be touring the world."

BLONDIE

Blondie have had reschedule a Long Island show this week due to a recent positive Covid test, moving it to the end of the month but also adding a second show..

NIGHT MOVES

Minneapolis heartland rockers Night Moves have announced a West Coast fall tour which kicks off in Omaha on October 4 and includes dates in Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, San Diego, Austin, Oklahoma City and more. Head here for al dates and listen to The Redaction EP:

ME FIRST & THE GIMME GIMMES / SURFBORT

Pop punk cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes will be on tour starting September 22 in Vancouver. Most dates (including an NJ show with Anti-Flag) are with Surbort and The Black Tones, and they'll also have Son Rompe Pera, Clean Lines, and Russian Tim & The Pavel Bures out with them on select dates.

CEREMONY / SPY / GEL

Having recently toured opening for Turnstile (with some other shows like an intimate, last-minute NYC one-off the mix), Ceremony have announced their first headlining tour in about three years. Support comes from two great newer hardcore bands, Spy on the first leg and Gel on the second.

BUDOS BAND

The Budos Band have expanded their "Too High to Fly" tour with a few December dates with Brazilian musician Rogê. Those dates include Jersey City (White Eagle Hall on 12/9), Philly and Boston.

FELICE COUNTY FAIR

The Felice Brothers are presenting a one-day festival, Felice County Fair, on October 1 at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY. The festival features performances by Conor Oberst, The Felice Brothers, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Evan Stephens Hall (Pinegrove), Haley Heynderickx, Al Olender, William Lawrence and more special guests to be announced.