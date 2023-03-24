Tour news: LANNDS, John Cooper Clarke, Bush Tetras, Ava Mendoza, Jack Cooper, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LANNDS

LANNDS are on tour with Kerala Dust this spring, and they've just announced a few headline shows along the way, including Oklahoma City, Ames, IA and Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on April 23. Head here for all dates.

THE SMILE

Radiohead offshoot The Smile -- Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner -- are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to their fantastic debut album and have added more dates to their North American summer tour, including Mexico City, Québec City, and Ottawa, and the Pitchfork Music Fest.

NICK CAVE W/ COLIN GREENWOOD

Nick Cave has announced a North American solo tour where he will be accompanied by Radiohead's Colin Greenwood on bass.

JOHN COOPER CLARKE

UK punk poet John Cooper Clarke has announced the full extent of his 2023 "I Wanna Be Yours" tour, which is with Mike Garry and includes stops in Toronto, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, the Bay Area, Los Angeles and Austin. The NYC show coincides with Arctic Monkeys' tour hitting the city, too, so there may be some special guests at one or the other.

john cooper clarke loading...

BUSH TETRAS

NYC post-punk icons Bush Tetras, which now includes drummer Steve Shelley, have announced a Brooklyn show at Union Pool on May 3. No openers for that one have been announced and it's currently the band's only live date.

THE MARKED MEN

Cult punk faves The Marked Men haven't played shows since Brooklyn's Hardcore Hell in 2019, but that changes this year!

DEFEATER

Boston melodic hardcore greats Defeater are celebrating the tenth anniversary of their third album Letters Home this year with two shows.

AVA MENDOZA UNION POOL RESIDENCY

Guitarist Ava Mendoza has announced a monthly residency at Union Pool, happening on the first Tuesdays of April, May, June and July with some very cool guests:

April 4: Mick Barr, Laura Ortman, Melvin Gibbs

May 2: Ka Baird, David Torn, Fluke-Mogul & Charlie Burnham

June 6: Sebastian Alexander Johson, Loren Connors, Little Black Egg (Georgia & Ira of Yo La Tengo)

July 4: James Brandon Lewis & Chad Taylor, Matana Roberts, 75 Dollar Bill

ava mendoza union pool loading...

DAVIDO

Afrobeats star Davido releases his new album Timeless on March 31, and he'll play a VERY intimate NYC show two days later.

DESERTFEST ADDITIONS (GODFLESH!)

Multi-city stoner/doom/psych metal festival Desertfest returns to NYC on September 14-16 for two days at Knockdown Center and a pre-party at Saint Vitus. After announcing the initial lineup earlier this year, they've now added more artists. Additions include headliners Monster Magnet, Godflesh (who recently announced their first album in six years), Brant Bjork, Mantar (their first New York show since 2016), and more.

CHRIS STAPLETON

Chris Stapleton will be out on his ”All-American Roadshow” tour this summer, and he’s added new stops in New York and Texas.

JACK COOPER (ULTIMATE PAINTING / MODERN NATURE)

Jack Cooper of Modern Nature and Ultimate Painting has written a piece of music titled "Arrival" which will be performed in Brooklyn on April 15 at SHIFT (411 Kent Ave) by Karen Waltuch (viola), Jeff Tobias (alto saxophone), and Sam Morrison (piano). Jack will be there to introduce the piece and "say hello." Peter Kerlin will play an opening set.

BIG BOSS VETTE

Rising rapper Big Boss Vette is going on Nick Cannon's Future Superstar Tour alongside Hitman Holla, Symba, and more.

MILWAUKEE SUMMER FEST

Milwaukee has announced its multi-venue Summer Fest lineup which includes Zach Bryan, Three 6 Mafia, Fleet Foxes, War On Drugs, Japanese Breakfast and more.

THE SUICIDE FILE

Boston aughts-era hardcore vets The Suicide File last reunited in 2015, and they recently revealed that they're coming back once again and have added a NYC show.