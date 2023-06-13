Tour news: Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade, Kali Uchis, Yo La Tengo, The Cult / Cold Cave, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LES CLAYPOOL'S FEARLESS FLYING FROG BRIGADE

Les Claypool has added more tour Flying Frog Brigade dates with the "Hunt For Green October" tour, a series of Evening with the Frog Brigade shows this fall. Like on their spring tour, the shows include two sets, one of which includes Pink Floyd's Animals played in its entirety.

BORN WITHOUT BONES / TAKING MEDS

Born Without Bones are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Baby with a tour featuring special guests Taking Meds. It looks like these dates are just the first handful to be announced--stay tuned for the possible addition of a NYC date. Tickets are on sale now.

THE CULT / COLD CAVE

Supporting LP Under The Midnight Sun, veteran rock group The Cult have announced tour dates coming up in the fall. Cold Cave will join them on the West Coast, and they'll hit the Midwest with openers TBA. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16.

ROGUE MUSIC FESTIVAL

Brooklyn venues Baby's All Right, Sultan Room, and 3 Dollar Bill will host Rogue Music Festival, set for July 7-9. The new fest is headlined by Titus Andronicus (solo), and features a few dozen local acts including Foyer Red, Goo, Grandma, Panik Flower, Kahiem Rivera, TVOD, Wetsuit, Monarch., Anna Altman, and more.

KALI UCHIS

Kali Uchis has added shows to her Red Moon In Venus tour, with support from Tokischa and Buscabulla. The new dates span the West Coast, with shows in San Diego, Oakland, Las Vegas, El Paso, and more. Tickets and more info here.

YO LA TENGO

Continuing their tour supporting This Stupid World, Yo La Tengo have announced new tour dates in September spanning the southern US. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16.

GUIDED BY VOICES 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Guided By Voices mark their 40th anniversary this year with a celebratory tour with Built To Spill, Dinosaur Jr, Wednesday, and more.

THE HIVES

The Hives' world tour continues in the coming months, through the release of their first new LP in 11 years.

LOS LOBOS

Los Lobos have been around for 50 years and they've now announced a tour to celebrate.

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE

Continuing their celebration of the 20th anniversary of You Forgot It In People, Broken Social Scene have added US shows to their ongoing tour, where they'll play the album in full.

DEVENDRA BANHART

Devendra Banhart has announced a tour alongside the news of upcoming LP Flying Wig.

BAD OPERATION

Ska-punks Bad Operation will be on the Bad Time Records Tour with Watu, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, and more starting later this month.

FLEET FOXES

Robin Pecknold and Fleet Foxes are still touring through the end of the summer with support from Uwade. The tour ostensibly ends with their handful of co-headlining shows with My Morning Jacket.

THE 1975

Swiftie drama aside, The 1975 have announced their Still... at their very best tour set to hit arenas around North America--including MSG--through the end of the year.

STEVE MARINO

Known for his past contributions to Bugg and Jacky Boy, and current ones to Angel Du$t, Steve Marino has announced a tour supporting his newly-announced solo LP Too Late To Start Again.

SPOON

Spoon's new LP Memory Dust came out today, and their UK/EU dates with The Black Keys continue in the next month. Later in the year they'll be on tour in North America with Weezer and The War On Drugs.

SONNY & THE SUNSETS

Sonny & The Sunsets have a handful of West Coast dates with W.I.T.C.H. coming up in August.

FULL OF HELL/END/INTER ARMA/WAKE

Full Of Hell will headline a fall tour with support from END, Inter Arma, and Wake. They've got European dates with Primitive Man coming up this month as well.

ALLAH-LAS

Los Angeles indie quartet Allah-Las have announced a tour supporting their new album Zuma 85.

JONATHAN RICHMAN

Jojo has West Coast dates this month and just announced East Coast dates for the fall.

NEW ENGLAND METAL & HARDCORE FEST

Lamb Of God, Hatebreed, Parkway Drive, The Black Dahlia Murder, Vein.fm, Fuming Mouth, Undeath, Fit For An Autopsy, and more are on the lineup for New England Metal & Hardcore Fest, its first edition since 2016.

CHERUBS

Texan noise trio Cherubs will be on tour in July--first with Whores, then solo.

BOTCH/CONVERGE/CAVE IN

Botch have added Converge and Cave In as openers to shows in Boston and Sayreville, NJ, on their reunion tour coming up in the fall.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced another round of tour dates coming up in the fall with support from Chelsea Grin, Gates To Hell, and 200 Stab Wounds.

GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR

Godspeed You! Black Emperor have added a show at Basilica Hudson just ahead of their appearance at Riot Fest. They'll be joined by Irreversible Entanglements and more TBA.

LITTLE DRAGON

Little Dragon's new LP Slugs Of Love is out soon, and ahead of its release the band have announced a tour.

LOYLE CARNER

UK rapper Loyle Carner has announced his first-ever North American tour supporting his 2022 LP Hugo.

HAND HABITS

Hand Habits have announced more dates leading up to their mini-LP Sugar The Bruise, including a handful opening for The National.

