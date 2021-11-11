Tour news: Letters to Cleo, Uniform, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Ducks Ltd, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

UNIFORM

NYC industrialists Uniform are wrapping up their tour with shows in Cleveland tonight and Philly on Friday. They've just added a midnight homecoming show at Ridgewood's TV on Saturday (11/13) with Yellow Eye.

LETTERS TO CLEO

Letters to Cleo's Homecoming Tour 2021 starts tonight (11/11) in Anaheim, and continues on Friday at Los Angeles' Troubadour on 11/12, then heads to the East Coast for shows at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 11/16, Hamden, CT on 11/17 and they'll wrap up with two nights at Boston's Paradise on 11/19 and 11/20. Head here for more info.

MACSEAL / BORN WITHOUT BONES / TEAMONADE

If you're into the current indie/emo/DIY scene, this triple bill is stacked. It begins in Cleveland on Friday (11/12) and wraps up in Brooklyn on 11/21 at Knitting Factory with additional support from Sharkswimmer. All dates here.

CHRISTIAN SCOTT ATUNDE ADJUAH

Jazz great Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah's last show before lockdown was at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club on March 10, 2020, which became the source material for his live album Axiom. Christian will return to that venue for a run from November 16-21, with two shows a night. Tickets are on sale. Right after that, he plays Washington, DC's City Winery on 11/22.

DJ LOGIC & FRIENDS - BLUE NOTE RUN

DJ Logic is doing a run at NYC's Blue Note Jazz Club from January 6-9, 2022, and he'll be joined by the impressive lineup of Karl Denson (Rolling Stones, Lenny Kravitz) on sax, MonoNeon (Prince) on bass, and Adam Deitch (Lettuce) on drums. Tickets are on sale.

SAM JAYNE TRIBUTE

We lost Sam Jayne of Love is Laughter last year, and his friends are putting on a special tribute show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on Saturday, November 13 featuring special performances and more. Tickets are free with RSVP, and there's also an afterparty at Clem's featuring a special edition of Video Night which Sam used to host.

STANDING ON THE CORNER

Genre-defying NYC jazz/hip hop/etc group Standing on the Corner don't usually tour, but they play one-offs here and there and they're always worth catching. Next up: Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on February 17.

DENT MAY (DATES WITH LUNA LUAN AND PEARL & THE OYSTER)

Dent May will be on the road next year, including spring dates with Luna Luna and Pearl & The Oyster. Stops include a Brooklyn show at Knitting Factory on April 4. After that tour wraps up, Dent will play headlining West Coast shows, including a Los Angeles show at Gold Diggers on April 26. Head here for all dates.

DUCKS LTD

Duck Ltd recently released their terrific debut album and have shows lined up for 2022. They'll open for The Beths in Toronto and Montreal in January, are travelling to Brooklyn to play Baby's All Right on February 16 with Philly band 2nd Grade, and will play Boise's Treefort Music Fest in March. Right after that, they'll be joining Nation of Language's tour for shows in Minneapolis, CHicago, St Louis, Indianapolis, Columbus, Toronto and Montreal. All dates are here.

REMO DRIVE

Don't-call-them-emo band Remo Drive are currently on tour supporting last year's Epitaph-released, classic rock-leaning A Portrait of an Ugly Man, and now they've announced another round of headlining dates for 2022. Support comes from Jordana, Jackie Hayes, and Boyish, varying by date.

HOLY FAWN AND MIDWIFE ADDED TO DEAFHEAVEN TOUR

Deafheaven have announced two very appealing openers for their upcoming 2022 tour, and both bands pair well with the sounds on Deafheaven's new clean-vocal, non-metal album Infinite Granite: Holy Fawn and Midwife.

PINEGROVE

Pinegrove just announced a new album and a 2022 tour.

