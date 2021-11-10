Tour news: Lido Pimienta, Claud, Taking Meds, Catbite, Hana Vu, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TAKING MEDS

NYC punks Taking Meds are releasing their new Kurt Ballou-produced album Terrible News From Wonderful Men on the Smartpunk label next week (11/19), and now they've announced release shows happening in Boston, Rochester, and Brooklyn this January. The Brooklyn show is on 1/8 at Our Wicked Lady with Timeshares, Nervous Dater, and Heavy Lag. Tickets for all three shows here.

STICK TO YOUR GUNS / STRAY FROM THE PATH / END / STAND STILL

Metallic hardcore bands Stick To Your Guns and Stray from the Path are going on a short Northeast tour together in December, with support on all dates from Long Island emo torch carriers Stand Still, plus some dates with Only Sibling (who are signed to Other People Records, which is run by members of STYG and SFTP) and others with metalcore supergroup END (fronted by Counterparts' Brendan Murphy and also featuring producer Will Putney plus members of Misery Signals, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Blacklisted, and more). All dates -- including Knitting Factory Brooklyn on 12/12 -- here.

CLAUD

Claud, whose debut album came out back in February via Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records, has announced a 2022 tour that kicks off in Montreal on 2/22 and wraps up at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 28. There are also stops in Ferndale, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Nashville, and more. Head here for all dates.

LOW

Low released their excellent thirteenth album, HEY WHAT, earlier this year, and they've announced a 2022 tour supporting it. Most dates are with Melbourne duo Divide and Dissolve.

HANA VU

Hana Vu recently released new album Public Storage (listen below) and has announced a few live shows for January, including Chicago (Schubas on 1/19), Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 1/21) and Los Angeles (Moroccan Lounge on 1/27).

LIDO PIMIENTA (2022 DATES WITH Y LA BAMBA)

Lido Pimienta is on tour now with Sylvan Esso, including two nights at NYC's Terminal 5, but she'll be back out in 2022 with more North American shows, including Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles (Lodge Room on 3/9), Santa Fe and more. Most shows are with Y La Bamba and all dates are here.

THURSDAY / CURSIVE / JEREMY ENIGK THE APPLESEED CAST

Thursday have announced their first lengthy headlining tour since the pandemic, and they've put together a "dream lineup" of openers, and it really is an incredible bill. Cursive, Jeremy Enigk (of Sunny Day Real Estate), and The Appleseed Cast will all be joining them for the run

GANG OF YOUTHS

Australia's Gang of Youths just announced their new album, and a lengthy North American tour for April and May, with another run happening here in September.

IRREVERSIBLE ENTANGLEMENTS

International Anthem-signed free jazz collective Irreversible Entanglements have a few shows on the horizon, including a Brooklyn show at Public Records on 11/27 with DJ Haram, and Oakland's The New Parish on 2/28. Head here for all shows.

LUCY DACUS

Lucy Dacus recently wrapped up her 2021 tour supporting her fantastic new album ’Home Video,’ and she's now announced that she'll head back out for more dates in 2022.

NATION OF LANGUAGE

NYC band Nation of Language just release their new album ‘A Way Forward‘ and have just announced a 2022 tour.

THE FRONT BOTTOMS

The Front Bottoms have announced a few dates around Champagne Jam with Laura Stevenson, including Burlington, Albany, Providence and Portland:

SHAKY KNEES 2022 LINEUP

tAlanta, GA festival Shaky Knees returns to the spring for 2022, and features Nine Inch Nails, Green Day, My Morning Jacket, Kurt Vile & The Violators, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Japanese Breakfast, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Spoon, and more.

GZA

GZA is in the midst of the 3 Chambers Tour with fellow Wu-Tang members Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, but will play more intimate shows at NYC's Blue Note next year.

CATBITE & NNAMDÏ SUPPORTING JEFF ROSENSTOCK

Catbite and NNAMDÏ will open on a few dates Jeff Rosenstock's No Dream tour, including Indianapolis, Madison, Minneapolis, and Milwaukee. Before those shows, Catbite will also open for Streetlight Manifesto's 11/27 show at NJ's Starland Ballroom.

THE STORY SO FAR / JOYCE MANOR / MOM JEANS / MICROWAVE

Modern-day pop punk giants The Story So Far have announced a 2022 headlining tour with support from three great, slightly more indie-leaning punk bands.

THE CHATS

Aussie garage punks The Chats are finally going to get to tour for their 2020 debut album ‘High Risk Behavior' with Mean Jeans and Thick also on the bill.

POM POM SQUAD

Pom Pom Squad announced a new round of headlining tour dates.

WHY BONNIE

Austin's Why Bonnie are on tour now with Chicago's Post Animal.

THE MOVIELIFE

Right before The Movielife open their former Drive-Thru Records labelmates The Starting Line's holiday shows in Philly and NJ (tickets), they'll headline their own holiday show in Brooklyn.