Tour news: Lilys, Fitz & The Tantrums, The Head & The Heart, Goose, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LILYS

Shoegazey indie rock greats Lilys start their short West Coast tour this week, hitting San Francisco (1/19), Sacramento (1/20), Long Beach (1/21), Pioneertown (1/22) and Los Angeles (1/23). The band has been on a reissue campaign of late, and they refer to this tour as "5 nights/6 albums," and should be pulling from across their '90s output for their setlists. Their lineup for this tour includes band founder Kurt Heasley backed by Don Devore (Collapsing Scenery) on guitars and synths, Evan Weiss (Girls, Sparks) on bass, Chris Colley (School of Seven Bells) on percussion, Matty McDermott (Nymph) on "cosmic pedal steel," and Alex Craig on guitar. Tickets for the whole tour are here.

GEL (with SPACED and TAKING MEDS)

NJ's Gel and Buffalo's Spaced are two of the most promising new-ish hardcore bands around, so it's very exciting that they're playing some shows together this February in NJ, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. More info here. Gel also have dates with the great Taking Meds in February, and those happen in Philly, Syracuse, Holyoke, and Amityville. More info here.

MAN ON MAN

MAN ON MAN (M.O.M.), aka Roddy Bottum and Joey Holman, were supposed to start their tour on Wednesday at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus, but with Omicron still raging, they've rescheduled the first part of the tour for April. The Brooklyn show is now happening on 4/12 at Saint Vitus, with stops in Richmond, DC, Durham, Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, and New Orleans. Shows in Nashville and New Orleans will be announced soon. Before that, they'll be on tour around SXSW, including shows in San Francisco, Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and more. All dates are here.

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER CAFE CARLYLE RESIDENCY

As he's done before, Hamilton Leithauser is making good use of his wardrobe full of suits by playing a residency at NYC supper club Cafe Carlyle. There are 10 shows between March 15 and March 26 and tickets are on sale.

GOOSE

Goose have a full tour schedule for the first half of 2022, including West Coast dates this month and February, and East Coast dates in March. They've also just announced a big NYC show happening June 25 at Radio City Music Hall. Head here for all dates and listen to their new song "Borne" below:

MUDHONEY / MEAT PUPPETS

Grunge and punk greats Mudhoney are currently working on their 11th studio album, and they're hitting the road this spring, including dates with Meat Puppets.

OSEES

OSEES will be back on the road this fall for a North American tour that has them bringing along San Francisco creepy droners Bronze for the whole tour; post-punk trio Automatic will also join for the West Coast dates.

SLIPKNOT

Slipknot are gearing up for their anticipated seventh album, which Corey Taylor recently confirmed is coming in 2022, but first, they've announced their lengthy Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. The first leg includes support from fellow alternative metal bands In This Moment and Jinjer, while the second leg features hip hop legends Cypress Hill and industrial rap group Ho99o9.

CLUTCH / EYEHATEGOD / THE SWORD

Clutch will be on tour this spring, with the first leg (March 16 - April 10) with Eyehategod and Tigercub, and the second leg (April 27 - May 22) with The Sword and Nate Bergman. All dates are here.

THAO

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down officially called it quits last year, but Thao continues as a solo artist, and she's just announced a spring tour with her solo band.

AMBER MARK

Amber Mark has expanded her 2022 tour and has added two more Brooklyn shows at Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 21 and 24. (The 5/20 MHOW show is sold out.) Head here for all dates.

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG FESTIVAL

The 2017 California festival When We Were Young has returned, and moved to Las Vegas, and has a very Hot Topic lineup that includes My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, Glassjaw, Manchester Orchestra, Thursday, Alkaline Trio, and many more.

JAWBREAKER

Jawbreaker will take Dear You on a 25th anniversary tour. (The 1995 LP turned 20 in 2020, the year all concerts were cancelled, and as the band says, "The last two years don't count.") The tour includes two-night stands in NYC, San Francisco, and Chicago, as well as individual nights in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and Denver, and Jawbreaker have lined up an amazing cast of openers, varying by date: the similarly named Jawbox (who also just announced their own headlining tour, including a 3-night residency in NYC), Built to Spill, Descendents, Smoking Popes, Face to Face, Best Coast, Team Dresch, The Linda Lindas, and Worriers.

JAWBOX

In addition to dates with Jawbreaker, the similarly named Jawbox will play a couple headlining shows in March, followed by more headlining shows in July.

THE HEAD AND THE HEART

The Head and The Heart have announced the "Every Shade of Blue Tour" that kicks off May 20 in St Petersburg, FL, and will have Shakey Graves, Dawes and Jade Bird joining at select shows along the way. The tour includes an NYC show at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 6 (w/ Jade Bird) and a Los Angeles show at The Greek on August 20 (with Dawes). All dates are here:

FITZ & THE TANTRUMS / ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES

Fitz & The Tantrums will be on a co-headlining tour this June with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, with Seratones on the first half and Devon Gilfillian on the latter half. Dates include NYC-area shows at Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on 6/11 and Canandaigua's CMAC on 6/14. Head here for the full tour schedule.

FUTURE ISLANDS

Future Islands are set to kick off their 2022 on the road next month, with dates in Europe, the UK, Canada, and the US. They've just added some NYC shows.

ANIMALS AS LEADERS

Instrumental trio Animals as Leaders will be on tour this spring, playing two sets every night, including playing their new album Parrhesia in full. Stops include NYC's Irving Plaza on April 10 and L.A.'s Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 22. All dates are here. Parrhesia is out March 25 and you can check out a track:

HIGHER POWER (OPENING FOR BOSTON MANOR)

UK grungy hardcore band Higher Power are gearing up for their anticipated new album, which will feature recent single "Fall From Grace," and while most details on that are still TBA, they did just announce a return to North America. They'll open Boston Manor's April/May tour, which also includes Trash Boat.

THE CHURCH

The Church are one of the many great '80s alternative bands lined up for L.A.'s Cruel World Festival in May. Ahead of that, the band will tour.

RENATA ZEIGUER

Brooklyn musician Renata Zeiguer has announced a new album, Picnic in the Dark, which will be out April 8 via Northern Spy, and she'll be on tour with Summer Salt around the same time.

KING HANNAH

UK band King Hannah will release their debut album in February and will be in NYC and Austin for SXSW in March, and they've also just announced a proper North American tour to follow.