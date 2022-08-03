Tour news: Lindsey Buckingham, Alicia Keys, Rina Sawayama, Walter Salas Humara, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM

Former Fleetwood Mac singer/guitarist/songwriter Lindsey Buckingham is on tour in Europe and the UK in September and October, and on returning to the states has a couple NYC-area shows lined up: Long Island's The Paramount on November 7 and Port Chester's Capitol Theatre on November 9. No word on other dates stateside yet, but while you wait for more to be announced, please enjoy the video for Lindsey's 1981 single "Trouble":

RINA SAWAYAMA

Rina Sawayama announced her North American tour last week and some cities are already sold-out in presale, like Brooklyn's Avant Gardner on November 1. She's added a second Avant Gardner show on 11/2.

THE 1975

The 1975 have announced a fall tour for their upcoming fifth album, including a NYC show at Madison Square Garden.

ALICIA KEYS

Alicia Keys launches her world tour tonight in Baltimore and will be in NYC next week for two nights at Radio City Music Hall on August 11 & 12. Dates also include multi-night runs in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Head here for all dates.

BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN

Bonny Light Horseman have added more Northeast dates in December in support of their soon-to-be-released second album.

WALTER SALAS HUMARA (THE SILOS)

The Silos' Walter Salas Humara is on the road supporting the band's new album Family, with shows in Ft Collins, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Santa Cruz, San Francisco and more. All dates are here, and you can listen to Family below:

ESSENTIAL TREMORS FEST

Liars Angus Andrew is curating the Essential Tremors festival at Queens' Knockdown Center on October 21 with performances from Liars, Melt-Banana, No Age and lots more.

WHITMER THOMAS

Comedian and musician Whitmer Thomas just announced his new Jay Som-produced album and will tour for it.

BREANNA BARBARA

Breanna Barbara just announced her second album and has a few dates lined up for the fall.

UPCHUCK

Atlanta band Upchuck just announced their debut album and have upcoming dates with Amyl & The Sniffers, Paranoyds and more.

W.I.T.C.H.

Zamrock pioneers W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend to Cause Havoc) will be bringing their Zamrock sound to East Coast and Midwest tour dates ahead of their appearance at Austin's Levitation festival. Joining them will be PAINT (Allah Las' Pedrum Siadatian).