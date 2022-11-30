Tour news: Lingua Ignota / Chat Pile, Sunami, Jane Weaver, Found Footage Festival, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LINGUA IGNOTA / CHAT PILE

Lingua Ignota is teaming with Chat Pile for a few February dates, including Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, SLC, and Denver. Before that, Lingua Ignota has a few December dates, including Brooklyn at Pioneer Works on December 16. There aren't too many more chances to see her before she retires the Lingua Ignota moniker. All dates are here.

SUNAMI

Sunami will be on tour in 2023, bringing Big Boy, Extinguish, Ingrown, and Spy along at various point along the way. Dates include a stop at the Louisville's LDB Fest, and a Brooklyn show at Market Hotel on March 25 with Jukai, Stand Still, Dead Last and headliners Vein.fm.

LDB FEST LINEUP

LDB Fest also features Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Fugitive, Dying Wish, Foreign Hands, Fuming Mouth, Koyo, Mutually Assured Destruction, and lots more and goes down March 17 & 18.

BOTCH

Botch recently announced their first proper shows in over 20 years happening in Seattle on February 24 & 25, both of which sold out very quickly, and now they added a third date.

GORILLA BISCUITS

Gorilla Biscuits have been gradually announcing headlining shows in the Northeast for 2023. They recently revealed plans to play Boston and two Philly shows (all sold out), and today they added three more cities.

SHAKY KNEES 2023

Atlanta, GA festival Shaky Knees has announced its 10 year anniversary edition, happening May 5-7, 2023 in Central Park. It's headlined by The Killers (on Friday, 5/5), Muse (on Saturday, 5/6), and The Lumineers (on Sunday, 5/7). The undercard is a lot more interesting, though, with the reunited Walkmen, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Flaming Lips playing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in full, The Mars Volta, Digable Planets, Be Your Own Pet, The Gaslight Anthem, Manchester Orchestra, Tenacious D, and more.

JANE WEAVER

UK psych artist Jane Weaver just wrapped up a North American tour, and she's announced new dates in March starting in Austin for SXSW. After that she heads West, with shows in Pioneertown, L.A., San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and Boise. How about some East Coast dates, Jane? Head here for dates and tickets.

FOUND FOOTAGE FESTIVAL

Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher are packing their VHS collections to bring their favorite, weirdest finds on tour with them this month. After playing Nitehawk Williamsburg on December 1, they've got shows in Arlington, Philly, Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, and more. All dates are here.

CARL CRAIG, MOODYMANN, MORE

Serious techno fans take note: Teksupport - Detroit Love goes down at 99 Scott on December 30 with sets from Carl Craig, Moodymann, Seth Troxler, and Stacey Pullen. Tickets are on sale.