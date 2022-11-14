Tour news: Lizzo, Foreigner, August Burns Red, Big Ears, P!nk, The ’80s Cruise, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BIG EARS 2023 LINEUP

Knoxville's Big Ears festival has announced even more artists for its 2023 edition (March 30 - April 2), including Tank and the Bangas, Lucius, Algiers, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Wendy Eisenberg, and King Britt. They've also announced the Big Ears orchestral programming in conjunction with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, including The Blue Hour -- a collaborative song cycle by five leading female composers – Rachel Grimes, Angélica Negrón, Shara Nova, Caroline Shaw, and Sarah Kirkland Snider. It's based on Carolyn Forché’s poem “On Earth," sung by Shara Nova, and will get its first complete live performance since the album was released in October. Head here for all announced Big Ears Programming.

THE '80S CRUISE

The '80s Cruise, aka the "All-Inclusive Ultimate '80s Party" sets sail from Los Angeles from March 3-10 with Devo, Poison's Bret Michaels, The Church, Kim Wilde, Morris Day & the Time, Howard Jones and Living Colour, plus port stops in Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, and Ensenada. More info here.

TREVOR NOAH

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah has more time on his hands these days and will be on tour next year.

P!NK / BRANDI CARLILE / PAT BENATAR

P!NK will be on the Summer Carnival tour next year, and along for the ride, depending on the date, will be Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, plus Grouplove. The NYC show is at Citi Field on August 3 with Brandi and Grouplove. All dates are here.

MAVI

North Carolina rapper MAVI has an exciting roundup of special shows coming up, including a just-announced record release show in Brooklyn.

WINTER JAZZFEST

After two years off due to Covid, Winter Jazzfest returns from January 12-18 at venues all over NYC and includes a Jaimie Branch Tribute, Makaya McCraven, Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn, Irreversible Entanglements, Sun Ra Arkestra, Mary Halvorson, Joel Ross, and more.

LIZZO

Lizzo has announced a new North American leg of her Special Tour, happening this spring in Knoxville, Memphis, Montreal, Hartford, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Tulsa, San Diego and more cities.

REGINA SPEKTOR

After a Covid postponement earlier this fall, Regina Spektor has announced that her tour has been rescheduled for March 2023. In addition to the existing dates, Regina has added shows in San Diego and Port Chester, NY.

AFI

AFI are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their massive mainstream breakthrough Sing the Sorrow by performing it in LA with some amazing openers.

FOREIGNER FAREWELL TOUR

It feels like the last time: classic rock vets Foreigner have announced their Farewell tour. “Foreigner is a completely revitalized band with a whole new energy that has won the hearts of our fans all over the world, and I want to go out while the band is still at the top of its game,” guitarist and founder Mick Jones, 77, told Billboard. “I had the idea that was to become Foreigner back in 1974, and I was 30 years old at the time. By the end of our farewell tour, over 50 years will have passed, and that’s a long time to be on the road.” North American dates are with Loverboy and include NYC area stops at Jones Beach on August 2 and PNC Bank Arts Center on September 3.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

Pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have announced a headlining North American tour in 2023, kicking off in March in NYC.

AUGUST BURNS RED 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Pennsylvania metalcore vets August Burns Red have announced their 20th anniversary tour which will have them out in early 2023 with The Devil Wears Prada and Bleed From Within. The NYC show is at Palladium Time Square on April 14. Head here for all dates. You can preorder our exclusive "bloodshot" vinyl pressing of new album Death Below (only 500 copies pressed).

INTER ARMA

Richmond's Inter Arma will close out their 2022 with a Brooklyn show featuring Gravesend and Daeva.

ROSE CITY BAND

Rose City Band, the project of Moon Duo and Wooden Shjips's Ripley Johnson, have cancelled the remaining dates on their North American tour after testing positive for Covid. Opener Rosali will still play the upcoming shows, although venues may change.

ANDY SHAUF

Andy Shauf will release new album Norm in February and will tour for it too.