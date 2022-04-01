Tour news: Lola Kirke, Bela Fleck, Todd Barry, Patty Griffin, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

BELA FLECK

Bela Fleck has expanded his My Bluegrass Heart tour, which began this week at the Savannah Music Festival. "We’re reuniting the incredible first band—but with one change," notes Bela. "Fiddler Stuart Duncan joins Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, Bryan Sutton and me. It’s time for the banjo player in the band to practice feverishly, because keeping up with this gang is no joke. It’s also one of the great joys!” Dates include stops in Norfolk, Albany, Tarrytown, Charlotte, NC and more.

ARLO PARKS

Arlo Parks toured last fall in support of her Mercury Prize-winning debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, and is on the road now with Clairo. She just announced she'll be back out this fall for her biggest headline tour yet. It immediately follows the two Canadian shows she has opening for Florence + The Machine, and includes stops in Philadelphia, NYC, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more.

LOLA KIRKE

Singer/songwriter and actress Lola Kirke's new album Lady for Sale comes out April 29 via Third Man Records, and third single "Pink Sky" is a warm, breezy dose of Americana, fleshed out by some nice pedal steel. Lola has shows with Elle King in Atlanta and Birmingham in June, and before that she plays an album release show in NYC on April 30 at Brooklyn Made.

FIVIO FOREIGN

Fivio Foreign will release his new album B.I.B.L.E. next week and he just announced a tour, including a hometown show on May 22 at Irving Plaza.

OBLIVION ACCESS FEST (BV SHOWCASE)

Austin music festival Oblivion Access (fka Austin Terror Fest) finally holds its first edition, after two years of postponements, from May 12-15 at various downtown Austin venues, with a stacked lineup that includes Danny Brown, Blonde Redhead, Carcass, The Locust, Grouper, Youth of Today, The Microphones, Converge, and much more. We at BrooklynVegan are excited to now announce that we're throwing our own showcase at the festival with Thou, -(16)-, Dorthia Cottrell (of Windhand), Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, and Vile Creature, and that goes down Friday (5/13) at Valhalla.

MCLUSKY

Welsh post-hardcore greats Mclusky have done a few brief reunions over the years, but they haven't done a proper tour or played North America since their 2005 breakup, so it's very exciting news that they've just announced a North American tour that will find them performing their classic 2002 sophomore album Mclusky Do Dallas, which turns 20 today.

BREE RUNWAY

UK rapper/singer Bree Runway released one of the best rap albums of 2020 with 2000AND4EVA, and now returned with new single "Somebody Like You" and announced her debut US headline shows. She already sold out LA's Echoplex on May 17 and Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on May 19, and now the just-added Bowery Ballroom show on on May 20 sold out immediately, too. Will she add a third?

DEAD & COMPANY

Dead and Company head out this summer for their seventh tour since forming in 2015, with stops at Citi Field in NYC, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and more.

HOUSE OF LOVE

UK band House of Love have rescheduled their 30th Anniversary tour, which was originally set for 2020. These will be the band's first North American shows in nearly 30 years.

PATTY GRIFFIN

Great singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will soon be on tour with The Chicks, but before that she's got spring headline shows lined up in New Orleans, Chattanooga, Oklahoma City, Ft Worth and more. All dates are here.

LYLE LOVETT

Lyle Lovett will be releasing his first album in a decade in May and he's on the road now.

TODD BARRY

Comedian Todd Barry is always on tour, and his upcoming schedule includes some European dates in May and East Coast shows in August, including NYC's Drom on 8/13. Head here for his full schedule.

DISCLOSURE

Disclosure have added a string of DJ dates to their previously announced US tour.

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS

Orlando Higginbottom just announced his first Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs album since his 2012 debut, and he'll also be touring.

SETH HERZOG'S "SWEET"

After taking March off, Seth Herzog is back with his monthly comedy cavalcade SWEET on Tuesday, April 5 at Chelsea Music Hall. The lineup includes Rachel Feinstein, Mary Beth Barone, Erik Bergstrom, Nate Craig and more. He's calling this one "Sweet Smack" and if you don't get it, the poster should help: