Tour News: Lord Huron, Pinegrove, The Hu, ZZ Top, Between the Buried and Me, and more

TONSTARTSSBANDHT

Experimental duo Tonstartssbandht will be on tour this fall, including shows in Asheville, DC, Philly, Boston, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on 10/28), Richmond, Atlanta, Memphis, Chicago, St Paul, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boise, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Anna, Joshua Tree, Los Angeles (The Echo on 11/26 with Art Feynman), Phoenix, Tucson, El Paso, Austin, and Denton. All dates are here.

ZZ TOP

Texas trio ZZ Top will be on tour this summer, including shows in Louisville, Tuscaloosa, Little Rock, Bonner Springs, Sturgis, Missoula, Salt Lake City, and more. Then in the fall they'll be out again including shows in Cincinnati, Bethel, NY (Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on 9/26), Macon, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Orlando, Chattanooga, Lubbock, El Paso, and more. Then in 2022 they'll be on tour in Canada. Head here for all dates.

MOGWAI

Scottish post-rock greats Mogwai celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2020 (lockdown style) and released their very good new album As the Love Continues back in February. (Stream it below.) The band will finally get to tour starting this summer with UK and European dates, and have also just announced a North American tour for 2022.

THE HU

Mongolian metal/folk group The Hu will be back in North America starting September 1 for a mix of headlining shows and dates supporting Halestorm. Shows include VA's Blue Ridge Rock fest, and shows in Philly, Baltimore, Asbury Park (Stone Pony on 9/16), NYC (Irving Plaza on 9/18), Boston, New Haven, Morgantown, Louisville, Houston, Dallas, Austin for ACL Fest, New Orleans, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boulder, Denver, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles (El Rey on Halloween) and more. All dates are here.

THE EARLY NOVEMBER (WITH ANBERLIN)

Anberlin announced a headlining tour and there’s very appealing support from NJ emo lifers The Early November. The tour kicks off September 4 in Orlando and also hits Set Petersburg, Houton, Austin, Dallas, St Louis, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Montclair (The Wellmont Theater on 9/17), Long Island (The Paramount on 9/18), Nashville, Louisville, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Atlanta and Birmingham. All dates are here.

TESTAMENT / EXODUS / DEATH ANGEL

Thrash greats Testament, Exodus and Death Angel have announced "The Bay Strikes Back" tour which will have them out together this fall. "Finally we are able to announce this suspended tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic," writes Testament's Eric Peterson. "We are totally excited to get out on the road again and continue where we left off...Horns up!!!!!"

PITCHFORK LONDON AND PARIS

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced 2021 dates and lineups for its first-ever London edition, as well as Pitchfork Paris, both of which happen in November.

YOUNG NUDY

Young Nudy, who recently released DR. EV4L back in May, has announced the DR. EV4L vs RICH SHOOTER tour which has August stops in Houston, Dallas, Charlotte, Memphis, Atlanta, Birmingham, Silver Springs, NYC (Gramercy Theatre on 8/19), Philly and Boston. He'll also be back in NYC this fall for Rolling Loud.

BAUHAUS

Goth icons Bauhaus have a few tour dates this fall, including a visit to Brooklyn's Kings Theatre where they've just added a second show.

PARQUET COURTS

Parquet Courts have a new album out this fall and they've just announced tour dates as well.

EARTH CRISIS / SNAPCASE / STRIFE

Earth Crisis have a couple Northeast dates in October with Snapcase and Strife. They'll play Buffalo on October 8 at Town Ballroom and Philly on October 9 at Underground Arts.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME

With a new album on the way, Between the Buried and Me will be on tour this fall, starting August 3 in Atlanta, and from there hitting Richmond, Philly, DC, NYC (Gramercy Theatre on August 8 & 9), Worcester, Hartford, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Millvale, Cleveland, Detroit, St Louis, Chicago, Minneapolis, Lawrence, Denver, Salt Lake City, Boise, Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, Garden Grove, Los Angeles (September 2 at Teragram Ballroom), Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, Pensacola, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, and Charlotte. Head here for all dates.

LORD HURON

Lord Huron will be on tour starting in September, including two sold out shows at NYC's Rooftop at Pier 17. They've just added a few dates in October, including shows in Oklahoma City, Dallas and Austin. All dates are here.

BEACH BUNNY

Chicago's Beach Bunny will be on tour this fall including a sold-out show at NYC's Wester Hall on November 10. They've just announced they'll be in NYC a lot sooner than that, playing Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 4 (tickets on sale 6/29 at noon). They've also got a sold out show in Asbury Park in September and will be at Riot Fest, among other dates. Head here for their full tour schedule.

MIKE BIRBIGLIA

Mike Birbiglia is "working it out" with small club shows this summer and fall before officially premiering his new standup show, "The Old Man and The Pool," early next year. He's added some dates to the tour, including shows in NYC, East Hampton and Austin.

SLOW PULP

Slow Pulp will be on tour this fall, including dates with Girl K, Mamalarky, and Strange Ranger. Dates begin with a hometown in Madison, WI on 11/4 and the tour also hits, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles (The Echo on 11/18), Phoenix, Austin, Dallis, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, DC, Philly, Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on 12/10), Boston, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, and more. Head here for all dates.

HOWARD JONES

Synthpop pioneer Howard Jones has announced rescheduled dates of his acoustic trio tour. New dates are in February 2022 and include stops in Ithaca, Saratoga, Boston, Norwalk, Pawling, Long Island (The Paramount on 2/18), NYC (Sony Hall on 2/19), Sellersville, and Alexandria, VA. All dates are here.

PINEGROVE

Pinegrove, who released the Amperland film (and soundtrack) earlier this year, will be on tour this fall, including festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Railbird, as well as headline dates with Skullcrusher, Blue Ranger, Miloe, Grumpy, Samia and more. Stops include Portland, ME, Burlington, Buffalo, Columbus, Cleveland, Millvale, Saxapahaw, Baltimore, and Montclair, NJ's Wellmont Theater on 10/20. Head here for those dates.

MANDANCING

New Jersey's ManDancing, who released The Good Sweat last November, are finally get to tour the record this fall. The tour begins in Pittsburgh on 11/12 and then hits Cleveland, Louisville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Richmond, Lancaster, Brooklyn (11/19, venue TBA), and Long Island's Amityville Music Hall on 11/20. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are with String Machine while Atlanta, Charlotte and Richmond shows are with Worlds Greatest Dad. All dates are here.

ALL GET OUT

South Carolina's All Get Out will be on tour this fall, starting September 22 in Nashville and including stops in Atlanta, Chapel Hill, Birmingham, Columbia. For all dates and tickets, head here.