Tour news: Love and Rockets, Geese, Wolfmother, Josh Ritter, OhGeesy, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

GEESE

Brooklyn band Geese are gearing up to release their second album, 3D Country, on June 23, and they've just announced a tour to go with it. Dates kick off October 4 in Troy, NY and at various points along the road they'll be joined by PACKS, YHWH Nailgun, and Winter. The tour wraps up in Brooklyn on November 11 at Warsaw with Winter.

geese 3dcountry tour loading...

PAVEMENT

Pavement's reunion tour is lasting longer than we expected, with four new Brooklyn shows just announced.

SPIRITUALIZED

Spiritualized's fall 2022 tour was cut short after a medical emergency that happened right before the band was set to play Philadelphia and canceled the last two dates (NYC and Jersey City). There's been no official statement about what happened last year, but the band are touring again, and have announced new fall shows.

LOVE & ROCKETS

Love and Rockets will begin their reunion tour on May 20 in Pasadena at the Cruel World Festival and now they'll end the tour in Southern California, too. They've announced a new L.A. show at Theatre at Ace Hotel on June 20. Dates include a Brooklyn show at Kings Theatre on June 9.

JOSH RITTER

Josh Ritter has been promoting his new album Spectral Lines on tour, with a NYC show at Beacon Theatre on May 20, and he's just announced fall tour dates, hitting Texas (Dallas, Houston, Austin), Santa Fe, Tucson, Solana Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. Head here for all dates.

LIL YACHTY

Lil Yachty has announced 'The Field Trip Tour,' a 39-stop world tour going down this fall in support of his new psychedelic rock-inspired album Let's Start Here.

ACL FEST 2023

Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to Austin's Zilker Park from October 6-8 and October 13-15, and the 2023 lineup has now been announced. The headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, ODESZA, The Lumineers, Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Shania Twain (weekend one only), and The 1975 (weekend two only).

RHIANNON GIDDENS

Rhiannon Giddens has announced her new album You're The One, out August 18 via Nonesuch, and will be on tour this fall.

L.S. DUNES

Post-hardcore supergroup L.S. Dunes (vocalist Anthony Green with members of Thursday, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed & Cambria) have announced a summer North American tour. It happens in the midst of their appearances on the Sad Summer Fest tour (alongside Taking Back Sunday and more), and it hits Nashville, Toronto, NYC, Detroit, LA, and more.

WOLFMOTHER

Hard rock vets Wolfmother have announced a fall tour that begins September 14 in San Diego and comes to a close November 29 in Chicago. The NYC stop is at Irving Plaza on 11/22 and all dates are here.

attachment-wolfmother-tour loading...

ADJACENT FEST (SET TIMES)

The inaugural Adjacent Festival happens on Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-28 in Atlantic City, NJ, and set times have been revealed. The festival takes place across three stages, and while headliners Paramore (on Saturday) and blink-182 (on Sunday) close out each night unopposed, there are a few tough conflicts throughout each day.

OHGEESY

OhGeesy of the now-defunct LA rap group Shoreline Mafia has announced his biggest solo headline tour to date. The True Religion Presents GW2 Tour gets underway on May 30 in San Diego, and includes an NYC show at Market Hotel on September 22.

Ohgeesy 2023 tour loading...

GOVBALL AFTER DARK SHOWS

Governors Ball has announced its lineup of After Dark shows, including black midi, Saba, Metro Boomin, Sofi Tukker, Phony Ppl, and Haiku Hands.

ORTHODOX

Nashville metallic hardcore band Orthodox have announced a summer tour supporting their 2022 album Learning To Dissolve with a packed bunch of openers. The "Fortune Favors The Cold" tour comes with support from Chamber and Cell on all dates, plus special guests Momentum and 156/Silence joining select shows.

DECISIVE PINK (KATE NV & DERADOORIAN)

Decisive Pink, aka the duo of Kate NV and Angel Deradoorian, will release their debut album on June 9, and to celebrate they'll play a show at Brooklyn's Union Pool on May 16 with Time Wharp.

Decisive Pink Union Pool loading...

MUNA

MUNA are on tour with Nova Twins now, also have dates supporting Taylor Swift coming up, and were just announced as this year's performer for MoMA's Party in the Garden Gala.

LUNA LI

Luna Li, whose album Duality made the 2022 Polaris Music Prize longlist, is playing a one-off show at Elsewhere Rooftop on July 24.

ZOLA JESUS

Having released her first album in five years last year, Zola Jesus will hit the East Coast for a pair of dates this summer.

THIS IS THE KIT

UK group This is the Kit have announced a fall North American tour in support of their new Gruff Rhys-produced album.

LOCAL NATIVES

Local Natives have announced their fifth LP, Time Will Wait For No One, due out on July 7 via Loma Vista, as well as a tour.

POND

Australian psych band Pond were set to start their North American tour on Friday in Nashville but they ended up cancelling the first couple shows, including their appearance at Shaky Knees in Atlanta, due to frontman Nick Allbrook's visa not being approved. They've now canceled the whole tour.

GREG MENDEZ

Philadelphia-based songwriter and musician Greg Mendez's new self-titled release, his third proper album, came out on Friday (5/5) and he's got a couple of shows promoting it on the horizon.