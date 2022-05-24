Tour news: Lucinda Williams, Zach Bryan, Slum Village, Tim Kinsella & Jenny Pulse, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LUCINDA WILLIAMS

The great Lucinda Williams has announced summer tour dates happening in August and early September. Stops include dates in North Carolina, Delaware, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Ohio and Indianapolis. Head here for all dates and tickets.

ZACH BRYAN

Rising country star Zach Bryan has expanded his tour in support of his new album American Heartbreak, which now includes a big NYC show on September 27 at The Rooftop at Pier 17. That's right after he opens the Camden, NJ stop of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour and plays new Connecticut festival Sound on Sound. He also plays Lollapalooza. All dates here.

PAVEMENT TOUR OPENERS

Pavement just played their first show in nearly 12 years, and will head to Barcelona and Porto next week for Primavera Sound. Their fall tour starts in September, and they've now announced the openers for all dates.

KRISTIN HERSH

Kristin Hersh will soon be going on an acoustic tour with her longtime Throwing Music bandmate Fred Abong. Dates start May 30 in Boston and include stops in NYC (City Winery on 5/31), Philly, DC, Durham, Savannah, Atlanta, Athens, Nashville, Cincinnati, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Keene, NH. Check out all dates here.

HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles has added another five shows in NYC and L.A. to his upcoming tour, bringing the total to 15 in each city.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND

”After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Bruce says. North American dates, which are still to be announced, start in February of 2023, and there are ">European dates beginning in July of that year.

DEATH BELLS

Darkwave duo Death Bells will release their third album, Between Here & Everywhere, on July 29 via Dais Records, and they've just announced a tour in support. The tour goes coast to coast and back from July 30 - August 31, and joining them at various points along the way are Niis, The Serfs, Cumgirl8, Smirk and Pendant. The Brooklyn stop is at Saint Vitus on August 16 with Cumgirl8. Head here for all dates.

SLUM VILLAGE

Slum Village. the Detroit rap group that once included the late J Dilla, have a few US shows lined up for the summer, including Cleveland, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on June 24) and Atlanta.

BURNING SPEAR

Reggae legend Burning Spear will be on the road for the first time in six years this summer.

MOM JEANS, FREE THROW, JUST FRIENDS, SUPER AMERICAN & SMALL CRUSH

Mom Jeans released their third full-length album, Sweet Tooth, in February (order on pink and black vinyl), and they've announced a fall tour supporting it. They'll head out in September with Free Throw and Just Friends, with Super American along for the first leg of shows and Small Crush the second.

TIM KINSELLA AND JENNY PULSE (FKA GOOD FUCK)

Tim Kinsella (Joan of Arc, Cap’n Jazz & Owls) and electronic artist Jenny Pulse used to record as Good Fuck, but are now working as a duo under their own names. They'll be on tour this summer. Dates begin at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on July 20, and from there they'll hit Raleigh, Chicago, Urbana, Davenport, Springfield (MO), Tulsa, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Albuquerque, Tucson, Phoenix, San Diego, Santa Ana, L.A., Oakland, Sacramento, Reno, Portland, and Seattle.

AROOJ AFTAB

Arooj Aftab will be on the road through the summer and fall, and she’s added a special NYC date to her schedule, playing The Met's Temple of Dendur.

KATIE BEJSIUK (FKA FREE CAKE FOR EVERY CREATURE)

The Woman on the Moon, the debut album from Katie Bejsiuk, formerly Free Cake For Every Creature, is due out on June 27 via Double Double Whammy, and she's announced a few East Coast shows supporting it: Brooklyn on July 18 at Baby's All Right, Philly on July 19 at Johnny Brenda's (both with Swanning), and DC on July 20 at Comet Ping Pong with Ava Mirzadegan.

DEHD

Chicago trio Dehd release their new album Blue Skies this Friday via Fat Possum, and have just announced a fall tour with their biggest NYC show to date.

BUSH TETRAS

Bush Tetras are gearing up to play their first shows with new drummer Steve Shelley, who is filling in for the irreplaceable Dee Pop, who died last year. Dates include Brooklyn, Kingston and West Coast dates in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

PUNK ISLAND 2022

After two years off because of the pandemic, NYC festival Punk Island is back, and moving to Brooklyn.