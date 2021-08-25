Tour news: Lydia Loveless / Lilly Hiatt, Trail of Dead / Death Valley Girls, Remo Drive, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

LYDIA LOVELESS/LILLY HIATT

Lydia Loveless is teaming up with Lilly Hiatt for a co-headlining 2021 tour that starts October 20 in Houston and then heads to San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Tucson, San Diego, Los Angeles (10/28 at The Lodge Room), San Francisco, Sacramento, Bend, Portland, Seattle, Boise, Denver, St Louis and Nashville. Head here for all dates. Loveless today also shared two new songs, “You’re Leaving Me” b/w “Let’s Make Out,” her first new material since last year’s Daughter. Listen to those here:

…AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD/DEATH VALLEY GIRLS

And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead have announced a short December tour of the West and Southwest, hitting Denver, Salt Lake City, Reno, San Francisco, Visalia, Los Angeles (The Lodge Room on 12/11), San Diego, Anaheim, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Santa Fe. Death Valley Girls will join for all dates -- get the full itinerary here.

REMO DRIVE

Remo Drive have announced their first tour since 2019, which will be in November with Boyscott and Another Michael. Stops include Omaha, Denver, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles (11/13 @ The Lodge Room), San Francisco, POrtland, Vancouver and Seattle. Head here for full details.

OSHEAGA

Montreal's Osheaga is doing a mini version of its festival this year from October 1-3, featuring an all-Canadian lineup, including Charlotte Cardin, Jessie Reyez, Half Moon Run, Stars, DVSN, Haviah Mighty, July Talk, and more. Check out the full lineup here.

PRINCESS GOES TO THE BUTTERFLY MUSEUM (MICHAEL C. HALL)

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum, the band led by Michael C Hall (Six Feet Under, Dexter) will be heading out on a UK/EU tour on November and December. Before that they'll play a hometown show at NYC's Mercury Lounge on October 30. All dates are here and check out the band's new video for "Nevertheless" which was directed by Dylan Greenberg:

PENELOPE SCOTT

Penelope Scott has a new EP out this week and in support has announced her first-ever tour. They include shows this fall in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, and in 2022 she'll head to the East Coast and Midwest, stopping in Philadelphia, Washington Dc, Brooklyn, Boston, and Chicago.

JULIANNA BARWICK

Julianna Barwick released Healing is a Miracle, which features collaborations with Mary Lattimore, Nosaj Thing, and Jonsi, in 2020, and she's lined up some tour dates supporting it for 2022.

THE FIERY FURNACES / FRED ARMISEN

Sibling indie rock duo The Fiery Furnaces are set to play their first show in a decade as part of the Pitchfork Music Festival on September 10, and they've just announced that they'll be playing a few more U.S. dates in November, all of which will be opened by Fred Armisen.

HOT WATER MUSIC

Hot Water Music have signed to Equal Vision Records and announced that they'll release a new album on the label in 2022. It'll be their first new music since their 2019 EP Shake Up The Shadows (Epitaph), and it will be made by the band's new five-piece lineup, which features original members Chris Wollard, Chuck Ragan, Jason Black, and George Rebelo, plus The Flatliners' Chris Cresswell, who has been playing live with the band in place of Wollard, who no longer tours with them. Hot Water Music have also announced a 2022 tour.

MODERN ENGLISH

Modern English have canceled their After the Snow tour which was set to start August 31. “The safety of the band, the crews, and most of all the fans has to be our priority. We will be with you in 2022 and will reschedule as many concerts as possible.“

DRAIN

Drain, who just announced they've signed with Epitaph, are also gearing up for a West Coast/Southwest tour with Terror, One Step Closer, and DARE, and they're playing Massachusetts, Philly, and Long Island with Regulate.