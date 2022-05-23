Tour news: Lykke Li, Old 97’s, The Jayhawks, Gov’t Mule, Jerry Paper, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates��category for more.

LYKKE LI

Lykke Li just released her new album, EYEYE, and will be touring this fall. She's added additional dates, including a second night at NYC's Apollo Theater on October 9. (Her 10/8 show at The Apollo is sold out.) Head here for all dates.

MALLRAT

Brisbane, Australia alt-pop artist Mallrat released her debut LP, Butterfly Blue, earlier this month via Nettwerk, and now she's announced a tour supporting it.

OLD 97'S / VANDOLIERS

Rhett Miller and the rest of Old 97's will be on the road later this year, including fall dates with Vandoliers. That run includes a NY-area show at City Winery Hudson Valley on September 13. Other stops include Buffalo, Baltimore, Columbus, Detroit, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Chicago and more.

CHRISTIAN LEE HUTSON

Christian Lee Hutson’s new album, Quitters, came out last month via ANTI-, and he’s going on his first headlining tour supporting it.

ALEX G (WITH BARRIE AND HATCHIE)

Alex G wraps up dates with Bright Eyes next week and will be back out this fall on a headlining tour of North America. The first half of the tour is with Barrie, and the second half is with Hatchie.

THE JAYHAWKS

The Jayhawks have expanded their 2022 tour plans, including some just-announced fall shows in the Northeast. Those include Tarrytown Music Hall on October 7 and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on October 9. All dates are here.

GOV'T MULE

Gov't Mule have announced some new dates on their summer tour, including Boston and two nights at New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl on Friday, August 12 with Oteil & Friends (ft. Eric Krasno, Jason Crosby, Tom Guarna, and Pete Lavezzoli), and Saturday August 13 with Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Previously announced dates include Long Island's The Paramount on 8/7. Check out all upcoming shows here.

JERRY PAPER

Jerry Paper's tour for new album Free Time starts June 4 in San Diego, and wraps up July 18 in Costa Mesa. There's a NYC show on June 30 at Market Hotel in Brooklyn with Dougie Poole. Head here for all dates, and check out Jerry's new video for "Shaking Ass."

HAWTHORNE HEIGHTS "IS FOR LOVERS FESTIVAL"

First When We Were Young Fest, then the Emo's Not Dead Cruise, and now "Ohio Is For Lovers" hitmakers Hawthorne Heights are throwing their own festival in three cities with tons of emo nostalgia (and other related stuff too). It's called the "Is For Lovers Festival," and it goes down in Kansas, Colorado, and -- of course -- Ohio. The lineups have a lot of cool stuff, including Descendents, Bayside, Senses Fail, The Wonder Years, Knuckle Puck, and more in Ohio (and a bunch of names TBA for that one), as well as The Wonder Years, Thursday, Laura Jane Grace, Hot Mulligan, The OGBMs, THICK, and more in Kansas, and The Wonder Years, Thursday, Hot Mulligan, The OGBMs, THICK, and more in Colorado. All details are here.