Tour news: Mac DeMarco, Dawes, Ray LaMontagne, Shout Out Louds, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MAC DEMARCO CANCELS LOTS OF SHOWS

Mac DeMarco has canceled his European dates in June, September and October and his North American dates in November. “Hello, Mac D here. I need to continue work on five easy hot dogs, I’m afraid I have to cancel some shows this year because of this," says Mac. "Not all of them, but a good chunk of them. Don’t get me wrong, I love live rock and roll music, and for cancelling I’m so sorry. Once I’ve completed what I have to do, I promise to come and share.” Mac's May and August shows will go ahead as planned. Updated dates are here.

ARCADE FIRE

With their new album WE out today, Arcade Fire have announced a world tour, with Feist opening in Europe and Beck opening in North America.

DAWES

Dawes just announced new album Misadventures of a Doomscroller that will be out July 22. They've also announced tour dates with The Head and The Heart in August. Well before that they'll be in Brooklyn to play The Whiskey X @ Industry City on May 11. All dates are here.

RAY LAMONTAGNE

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is out supporting his 2020 album Monovision as we speak, playing San Diego tonight and hits Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre on Saturday (5/7) with Sierra Ferrell. Other stops include Austin, Nashville, Atlanta and more. Head here for all dates.

VOXTROT

Austin band Voxtrot are back in action after 12 years (!) and will tour this fall.

SOUND AND FURY 2022

The 2022 edition of LA hardcore (and more) festival Sound and Fury includes the first-announced Pity Sex reunion show, plus Gulch, Drug Church, One Step Closer, Anxious, Fiddlehead, Regional Justice Center, Militarie Gun, Drain, Superheaven, Koyo, Praise, Creeping Death, and much more.

HARRY STYLES

Eat your heart out, Billy Joel! Harry Styles 2022 tour includes 10 Madison Square Garden shows, all of which will be opened by Blood Orange. He's doing 10 nights at at L.A.'s The Forum, too.

LIZZY MCALPINE

Lizzy McAlpine will be touring in support of new album Five Seconds Flat this summer and fall, with shows in San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Chicago, NYC (Webster Hall on 9/19), Montreal, Nashville, Austin, L.A. and more. Check out all her dates here and listen to her album below.

attachment-lizzy mcalpine tour loading...

CHARLOTTE ADIGERY & BOLIS PUPUL

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul were to have started their North American tour on Tuesday at NYC's Bowery Ballroom, but they've postponed that, along with their Montreal, Toronto and Chicago shows to the fall, but will still play their West Coast shows this month. The new NYC date is Bowery Ballroom on September 20. Head here for their current schedule.

SHOUT OUT LOUDS

Swedish indie vets Shout Out Louds start their North American tour in Seattle on Saturday (5/7) and dates include Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Columbus, DC, Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 5/17) and Boston.

EST GEE

Fast-rising Louisville rapper EST Gee will begin his ”Platinum in the Streets” tour later this month.

THOUXANBANFAUNI

Tennessee rapper Thouxanbanfauni put out his new album Forever Figueroa 2 last month, and now he's announced shows in LA (June 28 at The Echo), Oakland (June 30 at New Parish), and Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 7/19).

2022 COURT SQUARE BLOCK PARTY (75 DOLLAR BILL, MORE)

The 3rd annual Court Square Block Party happens June 19 in Long Island City on Crescent St between 44th Road and 43rd Ave, which is just outside restaurant M. Wells. This year's lineup includes 75 Dollar Bill Little Big Band, Burnt Sugar The Arkestra Chamber, the L Train Brass Band, Smokey’s Round-Up featuring Smokey Hormel, and Tape Hiss featuring Ernie Brooks (modern lovers), Peter Zummo (Lounge Lizards, Arthur Russell) Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth), Pete Galub + David Nagler. The Block Party is free and runs from noon - 7 PM. More info here.