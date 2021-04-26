Tour News: Machine Gun Kelly, Kings of Convenience, Dave Matthews Band, Jade Bird, more

As more people get COVID vaccines, tours and festivals are starting to be announced again, while other continue to be rescheduled and postponed. Head here for more COVID-19 related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news.

MACHINE GUN KELLY / JXDN

Machine Gun Kelly will head out on the "Tickets to My Downfall" Tour starting in September. Stops include Minneapolis, NYC (SummerStage in Central Park on 9/13), Boston, Detroit, Cincinnati, Nashville, San Francisco, SLC, Denver, Los Angeles (The Shrine on 10/20), Phoenix, Dallas and more. Opening will be jxdn and tickets go on sale Friday, April 30 with presales starting April 27. All dates are here:

KINGS OF CONVENIENCE

Norwegian folk-pop duo Kings of Convenience, whose debut album Quiet is the New Loud turned 20 this year, are going on a tour of their home country this May, playing socially distanced shows which all have a capacity of 100. (They haven't toured significantly in five years.) "We are desperate to DO SOMETHING," say the band, "and we want to start working on our live skills and prepare for a Covid free world in the future." It's been 12 years since their last record, Declaration of Dependence, and have been working on a new one for a while. Maybe they used lockdown to finish it up?

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND

Dave Matthews Band announced rescheduled dates for its 2021 North American summer tour, which will kick off on July 23 in Raleigh, NC and include multi-night stands in West Palm Beach, FL, Chicago, IL, Noblesville, IN, Gorge, WA, Gilford, NH, Irvine, CA and Saratoga Springs, NY, not to mention NYC area shows at Jones Beach on 9/21 and PNC Bank Arts Center on 9/22 and more Head here for all dates.

JADE BIRD

Jade Bird, who is working on a new album, has announced a socially distanced Southern tour happening in May, with stops in Mobile, Nashville, Annapolis, VA Beach, Lexington (KC), Asheville, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Kerrville, TX. Head here for tickets and all dates.

BENNY SINGS

Dutch musician Benny Sings just released new album Music, which features appearances by Mac DeMarco, Emily King, KYLE, Tom Misch and Cautious Clay. While he hasn't announced a tour for the record, he will be in NYC this fall for a show at Le Poisson Rouge on December 7. Stay tuned for more dates.

ALTON BROWN

Good Eats creator and host Alton Brown (fun fact: he worked on R.E.M.'s "The One I Love" video) is heading out on the "Beyond the Eats" tour this fall, which will feature "cooking, comedy, music, and mayhem," and he adds "There will be lots of audience interaction, maybe a gameshow segment, strange devices, and other generally foodie stuff." The tour is currently set to tick off October 13 in Minneapolis, with stops in Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Boston, Philly, NYC (Beacon Theater on 10/24), Knoxville, New Orleans, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles (11/13, venue TBA), Denver, Portland, Seattle and more. All dates and tickets are here.

MADNESS

UK greats Madness were supposed to go on their first US tour in forever in 2020, surrounding their appearances at Punk Rock Bowling. When the pandemic hit, that tour got rescheduled for spring 2021, but the've now rescheduled their tour for 2022, with stops in Oakland, Los Angeles, Vegas for Punk Rock Bowling, Boston and NYC.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

My Chemical Romance's anticipated 2020 tour got rescheduled to 2021 back in June due to COVID, and now it's getting pushed back once again, this time to 2022, including their appearance at Chicago's Riot Fest.

RIOT FEST

While MCR are now playing Riot Fest 2022, the 2021 edition is still on for this September.

OSEES

OSEES released three albums in 2020 that they weren't album to tour, thanks to the pandemic, so they've got a lot of songs and pent up energy. They're gonna finally, hopefully, be able to let that out later this year with a fall North American tour. Dates are currently set to kick off with two San Francisco shows on September 7 & 8, and wrap up in Albuquerque on October 4, with stops in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Cambridge, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Philly, Carboro, Atlanta, and Austin.

JAPANESE BREAKFAST

Japanese Breakfast has announced more tour dates supporting her highly anticipated third album, Jubilee (preorder it here), including stops in L.A. and a few in the NYC area.

BEACH BUNNY

Chicago indie pop band Beach Bunny released their debut album, Honeymoon, last year, and will finally get to tour it in November and December, with stops in Columbus, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, and more.

Iceage (Photo by Jonas Bang)

ICEAGE

Iceage's new album Seek Shelter is out next week and the band will be in North America for a 2022 tour that starts February 12 in San Francisco and wraps up in Kingston, NY on March 12, with stops in LA, San Diego, Houston, New Orleans, Baltimore, NYC, Providence and more.

RINA SAWAYAMA

Rina Sawayama released her debut album, SAWAYAMA, a year ago, and had planned to tour that spring. The tour obviously didn't happen and got rescheduled for fall 2021, but has now been rescheduled again for spring 2022.

CHRIS STAPLETON

Country singer Chris Stapleton had scheduled one of his All-American Road Show tours for 2020, but it was, of course, postponed to 2021 due to COVID. The dates have now been pushed back again, from starting in April to July, and they've been extended through June of 2022, with new shows added. Openers along the way include The Highwomen, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and Family, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, and Yola.

Waxahatchee

WAXAHATCHEE

Waxahatchee hasn't been able to tour in support of her excellent 2020 album Saint Cloud yet due to COVID, but that should change this fall with a tour in September and October, starting in Louisville on 9/2 and wrapping up in Boston on 10/16. All dates including shows in NYC, L.A., Philly, Detroit, Seattle, Portland and more -- are with Katy Kirby.

ADRIANNE LENKER (BIG THIEF)

With two excellent 2020 solo albums -- songs and instrumentals -- under her belt, Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker has plenty of new material to play live, which she'll do on a fall 2021 tour. So far dates are just East Coast and Midwest, and NYC is conspicuously missing. Dates include Burlington, Woodstock, Cambridge, DC, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Bloomington, Chicago, Minneapolis and more.

LUCERO

Memphis' Lucero released a new album, When You Found Me, at the start of the year, and will be out on a fall tour that has them out with opener Morgan Wade. Dates kick off October 6 in Louisville, KY and wrap up in Little Rock, AR on November 27, with stops also in Pittsburgh, Boston, DC, Chicago, Seattle and more.

TREEFORT MUSIC FEST

Boise, ID's Treefort Music Fest will be back this year, happening September 22-26 at venues all over the city's Downtown district. They've announced the massive 2021 lineup, which features 369 artists, 154 of which are local, including Japanese Breakfast, Built to Spill, Calexico, Andy Shauf, Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Mdou Moctar, Lightning Bolt, Tennis, The Felice Brothers, and lots more.

OSHEAGA

After cancelling their 2020 edition due to COVID, Montreal festival Osheaga has been cancelled for this year as well but have announced new dates for next year, July 29-31, 2022.

AC BEER & MUSIC FEST

NJ's Atlantic City Beer and Music Fest has announced its return for 2021, happening on Friday June 4 and Saturday June 5 at The Wild Wild West Casino at Caesars Atlantic City. with tastings from over 150 participating breweries and performances from Knuckle Puck, Less Than Jake, Face to Face, The Early November, and Pronoun.

DEAD AND COMPANY "PLAYING IN THE SAND"

Earlier this month, Dead & Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- announced the return of their annual Mexico concert vacation, Playing in the Sand, after they weren't able to hold the event in 2021 due to COVID. Now they've added a second weekend.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI

The Miami edition of Rolling Loud has moved from May to July.