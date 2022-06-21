Tour news: Manchester Orchestra, Cigarettes After Sex, MUNA, Hazel English, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

CIGARETTES AFTER SEX

Dreampop act Cigarettes After Sex have announced a late summer / early fall tour that includes stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, DC, Philly NYC (SummerStage in Central Park on 10/1), Boston, Montreal, Toronto and more.

JASON ISBELL

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit will be on tour for much of 2022, including dates as part of Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival and headline shows. They've also just announced their annual Ryman residency.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA

Manchester Orchestra have announced fall tour dates that include festival appearances (Firefly, Furnace Fest, Ohana, ACL, When We Were Young) and headline shows in Albuquerque, Denver and more. Summer dates include Great South Bay Fest, and Lollapalooza. All dates are here and you can watch a live video of the band playing "Dinosaur" from last year's The Million Masks of God:

attachment-manchester-orchestra-tour loading...

TURNSTILE

Having recently wrapped up a life-affirming spring tour, Turnstile have now announced a fall trek, with amazing support from Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA, beginning at Brooklyn Mirage.

THE SMILE

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner will bring The Smile to North America in November and December, and they've just added more shows.

KID CUDI

Ahead of the release of his new Netflix animated series and album, Entergalactic, both due out this fall, Kid Cudi has announced the "To the Moon World Tour." It begins in August in Vancouver, with North American dates running through September, followed by a Tokyo show in October and dates in Europe and the UK in November. Don Toliver, Strick, Denzel Curry, and 070 Shake each open various shows.

DENZEL CURRY

In addition to opening part of Kid Cudi's tour this summer, Denzel Curry has announced a new leg of headlining tour dates in continued support of his great new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future.

HAZEL ENGLISH

Hazel English just released the Summer Nights EP (stream it below) and she's got a few live dates lined up: NYC's Bowery Ballroom on August 9, San Francisco's Great American Music Hall on August 16 and L.A.'s Lodge Room on August 17.

BARTEES STRANGE

Hot off the release of his sophomore album Farm to Table (which we love), genre-bender Bartees Strange has announced his first-ever US headlining tour. Support comes from Pom Pom Squad, Spring Silver, and They Hate Change.

ALVVAYS

It's been a little while since we've heard from Canadian band Alvvays -- they released their sophomore album, Antisocialites, in 2017 -- but they've begun teasing something new they may have on the way, and they've announced a fall US tour.

WEEZER ON BROADWAY

Weezer have just released the summer edition of their seasonal EP series SZNZ, and they've also announced a Broadway residency (yes, really). It goes down from September 13-18 at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). The announcement reads, "Each night’s show will not only correspond with a different season’s EP, but will see the band reaching deep into their catalog to play a unique set of Weezer classics, many of which have not been played in years. A fifth night of shows will be a mix of all the songs from SZNZ and Weezer fan favorites from the previous four nights."

MOVE

Boston hardcore band Move, who released one of our favorite punk EPs of 2021, have a few shows lined up in August, including NYC's Trans-Pecos on 8/27 with Chaos Cross, Blame God, and Shawty. They've also got shows in Philly and Pawtucket, RI. Head here for all dates.

THE LAWRENCE ARMS / NO TRIGGER

The Lawrence Arms will warm up for their Punk in Drublic appearance in Baltimore with a Brooklyn show at Monarch on September 30 with a reunited No Trigger and Ramona.

DROPKICK MURPHYS

Dropkick Murphys have announced a new acoustic album, This Machine Still Kills Fascists, which was made entirely using Woody Guthrie lyrics set to new music, and they'll tour for it too.

JUDAS PRIEST

Judas Priest are continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary on tour and have just announced new North American dates. "Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!" exclaims frontman Rob Halford.

GRAVE MIASMA

UK death metallers Grave Miasma will play some rare North American shows this summer, including Brooklyn with Funeral Leech and Infandus.

ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have been on tour together supporting their first joint album in 14 years, last year's Raise the Roof, and they've added some new dates. After hitting the West Coast in August they'll head back East in September, for new shows in Atlanta, Franklin, Boston, Mashantucket, and NYC.

AMANDA SHIRES

Amanda's new album comes out next month via ATO, and she'll be on an extensive tour from early September through late November.

JACK WHITE

Jack White has extended his Supply Chain Issues tour, adding nearly 20 new dates, including Asheville, Atlanta, Miami, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Tucson, Mexico City and more.

SUDAN ARCHIVES

Sudan Archives announced her most extensive North American tour to date, the Homecoming Tour, in May, and now she's added new dates in Portland, Toronto, and NYC.

MUNA (MEET ME @ THE ALTAR AND JENSEN MCRAE OPENING TOUR)

Muna have announced a few new dates to their upcoming tour, including Santa Fe and Boulder. They've also announced that Meet Me @ The Altar will be opening on summer headline dates and Jensen McRae will be opening on fall dates. The tour hits NYC for three sold-out Irving Plaza shows.

attachment-muna-tour loading...

ALEX G

Alex G's new album God Save the Animals is out in September via Domino, and he'll be on tour with Barrie and Hatchie this fall.

KENNY BEATS