Tour news: Manchester Orchestra, Sleep, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Robert Glasper, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA / FOXING

This month, Manchester Orchestra will resume their tour with Foxing in support of The Million Masks of God (one of our favorite albums of 2021), and they've just shared a new official live video of "Angel of Death" from the 2021 edition of their annual hometown Thanksgiving show The Stuffing. The tour resumes on 2/16 in St. Louis, and there are NY area dates in March at NJ's Starland Ballroom (3/19) and New Haven's College Street Music Hall (3/20). All dates here. For an idea of what to expect, read our review of the truly mesmerizing NYC show they played last year.

PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS / ACID DAD

Australia's Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are releasing new album Night Gnomes on April 22 and right after that they'll start their tour with Acid Dad. Stops include Atlanta's Shaky Knees festival, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on May 6), Los Angeles (May 26 at El Rey) and more. Head here for all dates and check out new single "Bubblegum Infinity":

ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will release their third album in May, and will tour this summer.

LUCY DACUS

Lucy Dacus has expanded her 2022 tour supporting last year’s excellent Home Video, including a big new NYC show with Hop Along.

PINEGROVE / LILY KONIGSBERG

Pinegrove's tour starts soon and they've added a few dates, including an intimate NYC stop at Bowery Ballroom on February 21, as well as shows in Troy, NY and Ventura, CA. Most East Coast dates are with Lily Konigsberg. All dates are here.

THE RED CHORD

Massachusetts technical deathgrinders The Red Chord have just announced their first show in 7 years!

DECIBEL FEST 2022

The 2022 edition of Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly goes down June 10-11 at the Fillmore, and like every year, the lineup is stacked. This one includes Cannibal Corpse, Candlemass (performing Epicus Doomicus Metallicus), Nuclear Assault (performing Game Over), Wolves in the Throne Room (performing Two Hunters), The Red Chord (first announced show since they went on hiatus in 2015, and performing Clients), and more.

DEAN WAREHAM

Dean Wareham (Luna, Galaxie 500) has a few shows coming up in support of last year's terrific I Have Nothing to Say to the Mayor of L.A. In May he has California shows in Pioneertown, San Francisco and Los Angeles (Zebulon on 5/11) and then he'll head to NYC to play Le Poisson Rouge on 5/18. All dates are here.

TKAY MAIDZA

Australian singer/rapper Tkay Maidza will visit the US in late March and early April supporting her EP trilogy, Last Year Was Weird, which wrapped up with the third volume in July.

ROBERT GLASPER

Jazz/hip hop crossover great Robert Glasper's anticipated Black Radio III comes out 2/25 via Loma Vista, and he'll also begin a tour that same day. It includes 12 shows at the Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC from March 15-20 (two a night), plus stops in Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Boston, and more. All dates are here.

VAGABON (with MANEKA, SYLAN ESSO, MOSES SUMNEY, more)

Vagabon is playing a few shows this May, including the Waking Windows festival in Vermont, the first night of Sylvan Esso's three-night Durham Athletic Park run (alongside Moses Sumney), and a headlining show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on 5/21 with support from Maneka, who just announced his new album Dark Matters and released its very good lead single "Winner's Circle."

COUSIN STIZZ

Boston rapper Cousin Stizz's new album comes out next week and he'll be on tour with Tony Shhnow in March and April.

JEFF ROSENSTOCK

Jeff Rosenstock has announced rescheduled No Dream tour dates. Pacific Northwest shows are with Chris Farren, while Midwest dates are with Nnamdi and Catbite. All date are here.

MILD HIGH CLUB / JW FRANCIS

Mild High Club will be on tour this summer with JW Francis in tow. They play NYC on 4/20.

SLEIGH BELLS (POSTPONE TOUR)

Sleigh Bells were set to start their tour on February 8, but due to Omicron they're rescheduling it to the summer. The new NYC date is Brooklyn Steel on August 25. Their updated schedule is here.

CUT COPY

Aussie dance band Cut Copy are playing Pasadena's Just Like Heaven fest this spring and will tour on the way there, including stops at Red Rocks and NYC's Webster Hall.

SLEEP / SUPERWOLVES (BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & MATT SWEENEY)

Sleep have added a second show to their 4/19 stop at Colorado's The Black Sheep. It's a matinee, 4 PM, and like the night show it's with Superwolves, aka Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy.

BURIED ALIVE

Scott Vogel's pre-Terror band Buried Alive are continuing their reunion and just announced their first shows of 2022, with Sanction and Age of Apocalypse on all dates.

LOS BITCHOS

London-based instrumental band Los Bitchos release their debut album, Let The Festivities Begin! (produced by Franz Ferdinand's Alex Kapranos), this week, and they've just announced a handful of U.S. shows for June, playing Brooklyn (Music Hall of Williamsburg on 6/20), Chicago, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle. Head here for more info.

JUST MUSTARD

Irish band Just Mustard, who will release their anticipated new album at some point this year via Partisan, will be on tour with Fontaines DC later this year, but ahead of that they'll be in the U.S. for SXSW. Before that, they'll stop in Brooklyn for their first-ever U.S. show, which happens at Union Pool on March 9.

EMPATH

Empath are releasing a new album, Visitor, this month, and they'll support it on some April dates on the East Coast and Midwest, as well as a hometown Philly release show in March, and a couple of February dates supporting Sunflower Bean.

GROWING

Pacific Northwest ambient / drone group Growing return to Union Pool for two nights on February 9 (with Brian DeGraw) and February 10 (with Patrick Holmes). Tickets are on sale.

THE WIND-UPS

San Francisco band The Wind Ups, led by Jake Sprecher (Terry Malts, Smokescreens, Jonathan Richman), released their debut album, Try Not to Think, which is full of garage punk heaters a la The Spits, last year via Mt. St. Mtn; listen below. The band are going on tour in March, including NYC shows at TV Eye on 3/19 and Mercury Lounge on 3/20. All dates are here.

CHAMBERLAIN / LAPÊCHE

Emo, post-hardcore, and alt-country vets Chamberlain are playing the Northeast for the first time in a while this April, with LAPÊCHE along for the ride.