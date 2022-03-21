Tour news: Måneskin, Daddy Yankee, Delta Spirit, Mortuous, Jane Weaver, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MÅNESKIN

Over-the-top Italian rock band Måneskin have announced their first-ever North American tour, happening this fall. Things start in Seattle on Halloween and conclude in Las Vegas on December 16, with dates in San Francisco, Denver, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Philly, NYC (Hammerstein Ballroom on 12/2), Atlanta, Miami, and more. Head here for all dates.

DELTA SPIRIT

Delta Spirit just announced new album One is One, and will launch its accompanying tour on Wednesday (3/23) in Atlanta. Stops include Asheville, Baltimore, NYC (Brooklyn Made on 3/31), Toronto, Dallas, Austin, Vancouver, Berkeley, L.A. and more.

GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC

Funk icon George Clinton retired from touring in 2019, but he's decided to go back out one more time with Parliament-Funkadelic for more "One Nation Under a Groove" dates in June, July and August. Openers at various dates include Dopapod, Pimps of Joytime, the Motet, the Floozies, Soul Rebels, Fantastic Negrito, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Fishbone and more.

GRISELDA (WESTSIDE GUNN, CONWAY THE MACHINE, BENNY THE BUTCHER)

Griselda (aka Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, and Benny the Butcher) were recently announced for Coachella, and now they've announced the "Claires Back Tour" for later this year.

DEHD

Chicago's Dehd begin their 2022 tour at Atlanta's Shaky Knees Festival on April 30 and wrap it up on June 4 with a hometown show. They've added a few more shows since our last post, including a second show at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on May 25. (Their 5/24 Bowery show is sold-out.) Both Bowery shows are with 81355. All dates are here, and Dehd's new album, Blue Skies, is out May 27.

DADDY YANKEE

Reggaeton pioneer Daddy Yankee has announced his retirement, but first he'll put out a final album this week called Legendaddy and then go on a farewell tour dubbed "La Última Vuelta" ("The Last Round"). All dates (including NYC on September 20) here. Tickets on sale Friday (3/25).

HEALTH / PERTURBATOR

HEALTH & Perturbator announced a co-headlining North American late summer tour that kicks off August 27 in Dallas and includes stops in Austin, Atlanta, NYC, Philadelphia, Boston Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more, with Street Sects opening the whole thing.

MOLLY TUTTLE

Molly Tuttle and her bluegrass band Golden Highway will release a new album, Crooked Tree, on April 1 via Nonesuch, and she also has several upcoming tour dates.

ADIA VICTORIA

Adia Victoria released the great A Southern Gothic last year and will be on tour for much of this year, including summer dates around the Newport Folk Festival.

WILLIE NELSON'S OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL

Willie Nelson is bringing his touring, rotating lineup Outlaw Music Festival back this summer and fall, and on board this year, on select dates, will be Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Chris Stapleton, Steve Earle & The Dukes, ZZ Top, Gov't Mule, Allison Russell, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Charley Crockett, The Avett Brothers, Brittney Spencer, Brothers Osborne, Larkin Poe, Zach Bryan, The War and Treaty, and Billy Strings.

BONNAROO CAMPGROUND PLAZA LINEUP

Bonnaroo has announced the 2022 lineups for their plazas -- "strategically located public places throughout the campgrounds" -- that promise "secret shows, celebrity surprises, late night (early morning?) parties, unique music & art experiences, and SO. MUCH. MORE." Among the acts playing plaza shows are Nghtmre, Dillon Francis, Channel Tres, Maggie Rose, parties with House of Yes, and lots more.

ANDY HULL (MANCHESTER ORCHESTRA)

Manchester Orchestra frontman Andy Hull announced a US solo tour, happening throughout the East Coast this May.

MACHINE GUN KELLY

Machine Gun Kelly's next Travis Barker-assisted album Mainstream Sellout comes out this Friday (3/25) and he's just announced a spring/summer arena tour in support of it. Openers vary by date and pretty much all come from the current MGK/Travis Barker universe, including Travis Barker himself on some dates, plus Avril Lavigne (whose new album was made with Travis and features MGK on a track), WILLOW, Blackbear, Iann Diorr, PVRIS, Trippie Redd, and 44phantom.

MORTUOUS

San Jose death metallers Mortuous have announced their first-ever East Coast shows, including Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on April 28, which is the same show that Kontusion (members of Repulsion, Mammoth Grinder, and more) were recently announced for. Death-doom locals Funeral Leech are on that bill as well.

ROB ZOMBIE & MUDVAYNE

Rob Zombie and Mudvayne will co-headline the "Freaks on Parade" summer tour that has them out with Static X and Powerman 5000 in July and August.

NICK MASON'S SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's band where he plays pre-Dark Side of the Moon material have rescheduled their North American tour for the fall.

JANE WEAVER

UK artist Jane Weaver released the wonderful Flock last year and has announced her first-ever U.S. show, which happens November 4 at Knitting Factory. So far, that's her only North American show, but she will be on tour with Teenage Fanclub in the UK this spring. All dates are here.