Tour news: Måneskin, Matt and Kim, Hari Kondabolu, Grade 2, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MÅNESKIN

Ridiculous Italian rock band Måneskin will be back this fall, playing their biggest shows yet, including NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 21, as well as shows in DC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Nashville, Dallas, L.A., Oakland, Vancouver and Mexico City. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23 at 10 AM local time and all dates are here.

maneskin-tour loading...

MATT AND KIM

Long-running, indefatigable DIY duo Matt and Kim will be on tour this fall, beginning September 7 in Santa Ana and then making their way around the US before bringing it back to San Diego on October 14. The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on September 28.

matt and kim tour loading...

HARI KONDABOLU

Comedian and The Problem with Apu creator Hari Kondabolu has a new standup special, Vacation Baby, out April 2 -- watch the trailer below -- and is on tour this spring with stops in Milwaukee, Brattleboro, Woodstock, Charlotte, Asheville, Louisville, Cincinnati, and more.

MY MORNING JACKET

My Morning Jacket have announced a spring and summer tour surrounding several upcoming festival appearances (Bonnaroo, Primavera Sound, and more), as well as their previously-announced shows with Fleet Foxes. The tour stops in Mobile, Charleston, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Washington, San Diego, and more before closing with two big shows at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater.

BIOHAZARD

Back in October we learned that Biohazard would be reuniting their classic lineup, featuring original vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld, for summer festivals in the UK and the Netherlands. They've since been added to the lineups for Blue Ridge Rock Fest and Milwaukee Metal Fest (which is being billed as their first show back with this lineup), and now they've announced a headlining show in NYC.

LOUDER THAN LIFE

Louisville festival Louder Than Life has announced its 2023 edition, happening on September 21-24 at Kentucky Exposition Center with Tool, Green Day, Pantera, Foo Fighters, QOTSA, Turnstile, and much, much more.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER 2023

Pharrell Williams has announced the lineup for his Something in the Water festival which goes down April 28-30, with Grace Jones, Jazmine Sullivan, Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Skrillex, Wu-Tang Clan, Clipse, Wet Leg, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, 100 gecs, and lots more.

WILCO SKY BLUE SKY 2023

Wilco have announced the return of their destination festival, Sky Blue Sky, going down December 2-6 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico. The "four night all-inclusive concert adventure" will feature three shows by Wilco, plus sets from Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, and more.

GRADE 2 w/ CRAZY & THE BRAINS, SLAUGHTERHOUSE

UK punks Grade 2 released their new self-titled album in February via Hellcat (stream it below) and have just announced a tour that has them hitting the left half of North America in May, where they will be joined at select dates by Crazy & the Brains and Slaughterhouse. Dates include Pomona, L.A., San Francisco, Seattle, SLC, Austin, Tucson, and more.

attachment-grade 2 tour loading...

ISABELLA LOVESTORY

Honduran-born, Montreal-based artist Isabella Lovestory announced the "Laticonica Tour" with Kamixlo, which includes dates in Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas, Houston, Montreal, Toronto and more this spring.