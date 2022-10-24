Tour news: Mariah Carey, Dune Rats / Chastity, Tourist, Teke::Teke, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MARIAH CAREY CHRISTMAS SHOWS

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey has announced two big holiday revues: Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on December 11 and NYC's Madison Square Garden on December 13.

HAPPY MONDAYS

Madchester icons Happy Mondays will be in the US in March for their first shows here since 2009, playing Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches in full in NYC and L.A.

DUNE RATS / CHASTITY

Australian garage punks Dune Rats have announced the "International Rampage Tour" with Chastity. The tour kicks off February 3 in San Diego and wraps up in NYC at Brooklyn Made on 2/25. Head here for all dates.

TEKE::TEKE

Montreal-based band Teke:Teke recently announced a NYC show (Public Records on November 11) and now they've announced West Coast shows for December, hitting Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver.

THE CHILLS

New Zealand indie rock greats The Chills began their fall tour in NYC and they'll now wrap it up here, too, having just added a Brooklyn show to the very end.

TOURIST

London-based producer Tourist has announced he'll be a tourist in the US in February with a few dates, including NYC (Brooklyn Made on 2/18), Denver, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and Santa Barbara. He's also releasing a remix EP next week featuring Sofia Kourtesis, Yu Su, and Waleed. Stream a few of the remixes below.

OFF!

Keith Morris-fronted hardcore supergroup OFF! have postponed the first leg of their North American tour supporting their latest album Free LSD. -- which was set to kick off tonight -- as drummer Justin Brown was "hospitalized for a non-Covid-related emergency."

EMMA RUTH RUNDLE

Singer-songwriter Emma Ruth Rundle announced a North American tour which kicks off in March of next year, and will be her first time performing music from her 2021 album Engine of Hell and her 2022 EP Orpheus Looking Back in the US.

CONSTANT SMILES

Constant Smiles, aka Ben Jones, released Paragons in 2021, an album of lovely, dreamy folk-rock. He'll be playing Brooklyn's Union Pool on November 19 with Izzy Johnson and Jackie West.

STEVE REICH'S 'TRAVELER'S PRAYER'

Composer Steve Reich's latest work, Traveler's Prayer, is making its US premiere in NYC on November 1 at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium. The piece, which was co-commissioned by Carnegie Hall, will be performed by percussionists Colin Currie Group and Synergy Vocals.