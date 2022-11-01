Tour news: Matisyahu, Billy Strings, Innings Fest Tampa, Micky Dolenz, more

BILLY STRINGS

Billy Strings has announced a headlining arena tour in early 2023, including 3-night stints in Atlantic City and Nashville. The tour announcement comes ahead of the upcoming November 18 release of album Me/And/Dad. In Nashville Billy will play two nights at Bridgestone Arena and one at Ryman Auditorium, and in Atlantic City he'll play all three nights at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. Tickets are on sale Friday (11/4) at 10am with presale starting tomorrow. More info here.

INNINGS FESTIVAL TAMPA

Shortly after announcing the 2023 lineup of their Arizona edition, Innings Fest has shared the lineup for its 2023 Tampa edition. The Florida fest features headliners Imagine Dragons and Dave Matthews Band, and will feature sets by Weezer, Pitbull, The Avett Brothers, Marcus Mumford, Japanese Breakfast, Third Eye Blind, The Breeders, Faye Webster, Tai Verdes, and more. The Tampa Innings Festival goes down March 18 and 19 at Raymond James Stadium, and tickets are on sale Thursday (11/3). More details here.

MATISYAHU HANUKKAH SHOWS

Matisyahu has announced his annual Festival of Light shows for 2022. He'll be playing on December 21 and 22 at Brooklyn Bowl to celebrate Hanukkah. Soulfarm will open on 12/21, Levi Robin on 12/22. Tickets and VIP packages here.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Fresh off the release of Midnights, Taylor Swift has announced "The Eras Tour," a massive 2023 stadium tour with a sprawling and fantastic bunch of openers varying by date--among them Paramore, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, HAIM, girl in red, beabadoobee, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale is open now through November 9.

PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS

UK stoner rockers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have announced a new album, Land of Sleeper, due February 17 via Missing Piece Group Records. They also announced two US shows surrounding SXSW: Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on March 11 and LA's Zebulon on March 21.

MISS GRIT

Having just announced their debut album Follow The Cyborg, Miss Grit will play two shows in late February: one on February 22 at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, and one on February 24 at Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles.

MYKKI BLANCO

Mykki Blanco announced today a North American tour supporting their fantastic new album Stay Close To Music, kicking off in Brooklyn in March. They're currently on tour in Europe. Read more here.

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, THE ACACIA STRAIN, FULL OF HELL, AND PRIMITIVE MAN

Fit For An Autopsy, The Acacia Strain, Full of Hell, and Primitive Man announced a 2023 tour, and you can find all dates here.

THE MONKEES' MICKY DOLENZ PLAYING HEADQUARTERS IN FULL

Micky Dolenz, the last living member of The Monkees, has announced a special tour paying tribute to the band, playing classic 1967 album Headquarters in full. Dates run through April and include a Long Island show at The Paramount on April 11. See all dates here.

RAKIM

NYC rap great Rakim will play a hometown show at Sony Hall on November 21 where he'll be joined by a full band.

SOCCER MOMMY

Soccer Mommy have added an intimate Brooklyn show with Hotline TNT on her just-launched North American tour, set for November 7 at Baby's All Right. More info here.

LAMB OF GOD 'HEADBANGERS BOAT' CRUISE

Lamb of God have announced a concert cruise called Headbangers Boat, featuring Mastodon, Hatebreed, GWAR, Shadows Fall, God Forbid, Fit For An Autopsy, and more TBA. Ticket info and more here.

ANTHRAX, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, AND EXODUS

Anthrax and Black Label Society have once again teamed up for another North American tour, this time adding Exodus to the bill. All dates and more info here.

LAURIE ANDERSON

The great Laurie Anderson will be performing at Brooklyn's Pioneer Works on November 18, that will be within Charles Atlas’ exhibition, The Mathematics of Consciousness.

PATTI HARRISON

Ahead of her monthlong run in London, comedian Patti Harrison will warm up with a couple shows at NYC's Joe's Pub.

ROCK MY SOUL FEST

Julia Bullock and Ava DuVernay's ARRAY curated the Rock My Soul Festival, running now through November 22 at Walt Disney Concert Hall, The Ford, and other locations in Los Angeles and featuring Rhiannon Giddens (performing with the LA Phil), Meshell Ndegeocello, J'Nai Bridges (performing after a screening of Carmen Jones), and more.

KULA SHAKER

Long-running UK band Kula Shaker have announced a 2023 North American tour which will be their first here in seven years.

BIG JOANIE

UK trio Big Joanie release their new album Back Home this week and have just announced their first-ever NYC show.

JERRY HARRISON & ADRIAN BELEW - 'REMAIN IN LIGHT'

Former Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison will be celebrating the band's iconic 1980 album Remain in Light on tour in early 2023. Joining him will be guitarist Adrian Belew who played on the original Remain in Light tour, along with an 11-piece band.

CURSIVE

Cursive recently reissued their beloved third LP, 2000's Domestica, for its belated 20th anniversary, and they're playing it in full supporting Thursday at some holiday shows in December. After those wrap up, they've announced some more headlining dates, where they'll also be performing the album.