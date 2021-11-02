Tour news: Matisyahu, X, Tim Heidecker, Nervous Eaters, Advance Base, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

X

L.A. punk legends X will be on the “X-Mas Re-Zoomed” holiday tour in December and have just added two hometown shows which will now kick off the tour, happening December 3 & 4 at Teragram Ballroom. From there they hit Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Santa Ana, and San Diego. All dates are here.

PAVEMENT

Pavement's 2022 reunion tour now includes North American dates, with multiple nights in NYC, L.A., San Francisco and more.

SPIRITUALIZED

Spiritualized will release new album Everything Was Beautiful in February and have announced a few North American tour dates as well.

MATISYAHU FESTIVAL OF LIGHT

Matisyahu has announced his 2021 Festival of Light tour, which kicks off in NYC with two nights at Brooklyn Made on November 28 & 29, and then heads to California to play L.A.'s Troubadour on December 1 and Monterey's Golden State Theatre on December 4.

YOB

Post-metal greats YOB return to the road in December, including a four-night run at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar and shows with True Widow in March.

PATTI SMITH

Patti Smith has overseas tour dates lined up throughout 2022, but she'll close out 2021 with a show in Brooklyn with her band.

ADVANCE BASE CHRISTMAS TOUR

Owen Ashworth will be out as Advance Base holiday tour where he'll play all his Christmas songs. The sleigh ride starts in Toronto on December 3 and wraps up December 17 in Cincinnati, with stops in Montreal, Allston, Brooklyn (Union Pool on 12/10 with Dear Nora), Manhattan (Mercury Lounge on 12/12 with Karima Walker and Joe Pera), DC, Philly and more. Head here for all dates.

SERPENTWITHFEET

serpentwithfeet has announced his first tour supporting this year's DEACON. It runs through February and March of 2022 in North America, stopping in Washington DC, Philadelphia, NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

SNOH AALEGRA

Swedish-Persian R&B singer Snoh Aalegra released her third LP, the Tyler, the Creator-featuring ’Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,’ in July, and she'll be hitting the road supporting it in 2022.

TIM HEIDECKER

Tim Heidecker is playing his first-ever NYC show with his band on April 14 at Bowery Ballroom. THat show sold out and he's now added a Brooklyn show at Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 16.

NERVOUS EATERS

Boston punk / new wave band Nervous Eaters have a few East Coast dates on the horizon, including their first NYC show in 16 years at Our Wicked Lady on 11/20 with Idolizers, and Mala Vista. Before that, Nervous Eaters play North Danvers, MA on 11/11 at Breakaway with Barrence Whitfield.

DAVE HAUSE

Dave Hause recently released a new solo album, Blood Harmony, and he's now announced a tour supporting it. It runs through March and April of 2022, with stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, Philadelphia, and more.

YOUNG GUV (BEN COOK)

Ben Cook, who until recently was in Fucked Up, is back with his powerpop alter ego Young Guv, and has a double album planned for next year. His North American tour starts this week.