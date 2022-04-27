Tour news: Matmos, Testament, Land of Talk, Swearin’, MC5, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

TESTAMENT / EXODUS / DEATH ANGEL

Testament (including drummer Dave Lombardo) has announced the second leg of The Bay Strikes Back Tour with Exodus and Death Angel. Dates kick off September 9 in Phoenix, and include stops in Wichita, Nashville, Ft Lauderdale, the DC area, Albany, Milwaukee and more, as well as a bunch of Canadian shows (Montreal, London, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver). "We’re so excited to do a second leg of Bay Strikes Back Tour into Canada," says Testament's Eric Peterson. "It's been a long time coming and now things are starting to gel with Dave. We will be adding some newer songs and some older ones too into the set METAL!" All dates are here.

PAVEMENT

'90s indie rock icons Pavement will warm up for their upcoming reunion tour with a small club show in L.A. in May.

SWEARIN'

Swearin', the band led by Allison Crutchfield, will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album with a few live shows this summer. One of them has Allison opening for her sister, Katie, when Waxahatchee play a free show at SummerStage at Central Park on June 22 with Ohmme also on the bill. Before that they'll play Philly's Johnny Brenda's on 6/21 with The Afterglows and Kate Davis.

MC5 TOUR OPENERS

Wayne Kramer will be taking his current lineup of the band -- singer Brad Brooks, drummer Stephen Perkins (Jane's Addiction), bassist Vicki Randle (Mavis Staples), and guitarist Stevie Salas (David Bowie) -- on the "We Are All MC5" tour starting May 5 in Detroit and they've announced the opening acts for all dates. Those include Shilpa Ray and Mick Collins (DJ set) at Brooklyn's Warsaw on 5/8, Flamin Groovies in San Francisco on 514 and The Zeroes in San Diego on 5/15.

THE SADIES

The Sadies will release their final album with the late Dallas Good this summer and will be touring as well.

MATMOS

Experimental electronic duo Matmos will be on tour this summer in support of new album Regards Bogusław Schaeffer. Stops include Austin, Memphis, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Montreal, Boston, NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on 8/11), Philadelphia, and more. Head here for all dates and watch the video for "Flashcube Fog Wares / Głucha Affera Słow," directed by Fletcher Pratt:

LAND OF TALK

Land of Talk kick off their North American tour on Thursday in Boston and will be on the road through may with ZooN opening shows through May 8 (Ottawa), with West Coast dates opened by Pure Bathing Culture. The NYC show is Friday, April 29 at Bowery Ballroom and all dates are here.

AT THE GATES / MUNICIPAL WASTE / ENFORCED

Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates will celebrate the (belated) 25th anniversary of their classic, massively influential 1995 album Slaughter of the Soul by performing it in full on a North American tour this August with Municipal Waste and Enforced.

MATT PIKE (HIGH ON FIRE)

High On Fire frontman (and Sleep guitarist) Matt Pike released his debut solo album Pike vs. the Automaton earlier this year, and now he's gearing up to play his first-ever solo shows in support of the LP this May, and he's added a NYC show as well.

TV PRIEST

UK band TV Priest's new album My Other People is out in June via Sub Pop and the band will be playing North American shows on their way to Pickathon fest.

TRAVIS SCOTT

Travis Scott has announced his first festival sets since November's tragic Astroworld Festival. He's set to headline the three South American editions of Primavera Sound.