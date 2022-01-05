Tour news: Mdou Moctar, Reigning Sound, Traitors / Wristmeetrazor, Reptaliens, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MDOU MOCTAR

Mdou Moctar have added more dates to their 2022 tour, including stops in Providence, Charlottesville, Woodstock (Colony on 3/21), DC and more, with dates wrapping up at Knoxville's Big Ears festival. They've also got dates with Parquet Courts. Head here for their full tour schedule.

TRAITORS / WRISTMEETRAZOR

Florida deathcore band Traitors have announced their first tour in over two years, and opening is gothy metalcore band Wristmeetrazor, whose Replica of a Strange Love was one of our favorite punk albums off 2021. Also along for the ride are Left to Suffer and Scumfuck. All dates (including Asbury Park's House of Independents on 4/1 and Brooklyn's Kingsland on 4/3) here. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/7) at noon local time.

WORST PARTY EVER DROPS OFF FREE THROW TOUR

Worst Party Ever have dropped off the upcoming Free Throw tour that is set to start on Friday (1/7). They say: "Please go out and support Free Throw, Bad Luck, Charmer, and Camp Trash. We hope to see everyone again soon."

REIGNING SOUND (WITH COUNTRY WESTERNS, OKMONIKS)

Garage rock greats Reigning Sound will be on tour soon. East Coast dates are with Country Westerns -- featuring Joey Plunkett (Gentleman Jesse & His Men), drummer Brian Kotzur (Silver Jews) and bassist Sabrina Rush -- starting February 18 in Knoxville and stops including NYC's Brooklyn Made on 3/15. Most West Coast dates are with The Okmoniks and include L.A.'s Teragram Ballroom on 3/21. All dates are here.

REPTALIENS (DATES WITH RENATA ZEIGUER, SPACEFACE)

Portland duo Reptaliens are set to release new album Multiverse via Captured Tracks on January 21, and just after that they'll begin their tour with Renata Zeiguer, which includes a NYC stop at Baby's All Right on February 4. They've also got West Coast dates with Spaceface, including a L.A. show at The Echo on February 19. All dates are here, and you can watch their new video for "Take It":

CHRIS FARREN

Chris Farren is playing some West Coast shows opening for his Antarctigo Vespucci bandmate Jeff Rosenstock this month, and he's touring Europe with Brian Fallon and Jesse Malin in the spring.He just announced that he'll play a few headlining US shows in between.

FATHER JOHN MISTY

Having just announced his first album in four years, Father John Misty will be playing special release shows in L.A. and London where he'll be backed by an orchestra.

CIRCA SURVIVE

As the current COVID surge continues to wreak havoc on the live music industry, Circa Survive have postponed the first half of their Blue Sky Noise anniversary tour with Tigers Jaw and Soul Glo. All dates between January 7 and February 5 (including NJ's Starland Ballroom on 1/7) are postponed, and the band is currently working on moving them to the summer. As of now, the tour begins on February 6 in Ft. Lauderdale.

GUIDED BY VOICES

Guided by Voices have canceled this month's shows in NYC and Boston, both of which were rescheduled from the fall, due to the Omicron surge.

FORECASTLE 2022

Louisville, KY festival Forecastle has announced the lineup for its 2022 edition. It happens on Waterfront Park on May 27-29, and it's headlined by Jack Harlow and Porter Robinson on Friday (5/27), Tame Impala and Phoebe Bridgers on Saturday (5/28), and Tyler the Creator and Rüfüs Du Sol on Sunday (5/29). Head here for the full lineup.

R.A.P. FERREIRA

R.A.P. Ferreira released not one but two of our favorite rap albums of 2021, and now he's gearing up to go on his most extensive headlining tour in a while.

THURSDAY

Thursday were recently forced to cancel their December holiday shows after a band member tested positive for Covid. They were scheduled to head back out on the road starting in early January for a tour with Cursive, Jeremy Enigk, and The Appleseed Cast, but now some of those dates are being postponed too. The tour now starts January 19 in Detroit.

SONDRE LERCHE

Sondre Lerche just announced a new double album, and he'll be on tour this spring with mmeadows, including shows in Los Angeles (Masonic Lodge on May 5) and NYC (Le Poisson Rouge on May 21).

WIDOWSPEAK

Widowspeak will be on tour later this year in support of their upcoming album The Jacket, including headlining shows and a few Florida and Georgia dates opening for Clairo.

DECENT CRIMINAL

Decent Criminal, who just released a new single, will soon be on tour with Ohio's The Raging Nathans (who released their new LP Waste My Heart last year), and they also have dates with Seattle's Dead Bars. They begin with a West Coast run this week, followed by a longer US trek in February and March.