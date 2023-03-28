Tour news: Meet Me @ The Altar, Rock The Bells 2023, caroline, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MEET ME @ THE ALTAR

Pop punk group Meet Me @ The Altar have announced The Pink Couch Tour, coming up this summer, with support from Kid Sistr and Chloe Lilac. The tour includes the band's appearances at Adjacent Fest and Hangout Fest, plus stops in Richmond, Colorado Springs, Los Angeles, Kansas City, Chicago, Indianapolis, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 AM.

Meet Me @ The Altar 2023 tour loading...

ROCK THE BELLS 2023

Old school hip hop fest Rock The Bells 2023 goes down on August 5 at Forest Hills Stadium this year, celebrating 50 years of hip hop. While the lineup is not out fest just announced its presale, which opens on April 11 at 10 AM. Tickets go on general sale on April 14 at 10am. Register here.

CAROLINE

UK post-rockers caroline embark on their US tour this week, and they've unveiled the openers for all of the dates (excluding their appearance at Big Ears Fest). They'll be joined by Tapes and Tubes in Philly, Eli Winter in Chicago, The Caribbean in DC, Belle Skinner in Albany, and Wendy Eisenberg & Ryan Sawyer to close the tour in Brooklyn at National Sawdust on April 7.

caroline 2023 tour loading...

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL 2023

Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful announced the lineup for the 2023 edition, with the fest celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Highlights include headliners Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, and ODESZA, plus Flume, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The 1975, Jockstrap and more.

Life is Beautiful 2023 loading...

THE CHATS / COSMIC PSYCHOS

Aussie punk bands The Chats and Cosmic Psychos announced a tour together around North America this fall, with support from Schizophonics and Gymshorts. It's Cosmic Psychos' first US trek in a decade.

THE BOUNCING SOULS

NJ natives The Bouncing Souls have announced their annual "Stoked For The Summer" show, going down on July 22 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park. The show features Bayside, Screaming Females, and more alongside The Bouncing Souls themselves.

RUN THE JEWELS

Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, Run The Jewels have announced a four-city tour where they'll play all four of their albums across four nights.

Run The Jewels 10th anniversary tour loading...

MICHAEL CRUZ KANYE

Comedian Michael Cruz Kanye is bringing his one-man show Sorry For Your Loss to the off-Broadway stage for a six-week run at Minetta Lane Theatre this spring.

LANKUM

Dublin band Lankum have announced two US shows coming up in September in NYC and LA, their first stateside dates supporting newest album False Lankum.

BOYGENIUS

With their debut LP The Record coming out this week, boygenius have announced a tour kicking off this summer, with special guests Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Bartees Strange, Claud, and illuminati hotties joining for various dates.

boygenius 2023 tour loading...

THE FLAMING LIPS

The Flaming Lips have added shows in Detroit, Philadelphia, and New Haven to their upcoming 20th anniversary tour celebrating Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots.

SMASHING PUMPKINS

Smashing Pumpkins have announced The World Is A Vampire Tour with support from Interpol on one leg and Stone Temple Pilots on the other. Most dates also feature support from Rival Sons.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS/NICK LOWE & LOS STRAITJACKETS

Elvis Costello will be on the "We're All Going On A Summer Holiday" Tour this summer with his band The Imposters (guitarist Charlie Sexton joining them on this trek). He'll be joined on the road by frequent collaborator Nick Lowe, who will be backed by Los Straitjackets. This is Elvis's second tour of 2023.

PIXIES/MODEST MOUSE/CAT POWER

Pixies and Modest Mouse have shared plans for a co-headlining tour this summer, with special guest Cat Power. It's part of a sprawling Pixies tour: various support is still TBA for the first leg, but the second features Franz Ferdinand and Bully, and the final leg is the co-headlining one.

JESS WILLIAMSON

Alongside the announcement of new album Time Ain't Accidental, Jess Williamson shared dates for a summer tour, including a two-night-stand in Brooklyn.

SOUND MIND LIVE 2023

Annual mental health awareness festival Sound Mind Live announced the lineup for their 2023 edition, including Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Kamauu, and Pom Pom Squad.

Sound Mind Music Festival 2023 loading...

THE BETHS

New Zealand band The Beths have added new dates to their upcoming road trip, which includes stints opening for The National and Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service.

SOCIAL DISTORTION

Social Distortion will be on tour this summer with The Bell Rays, including multiple dates in the NYC area.

social distortion loading...

MSPAINT

MSPAINT have announced a tour with The Mall supporting their brand-new debut album Post-American. Blind Equation will join for a couple dates as well.

mspaint tour loading...

HOTLINE TNT

Hotline TNT have a handful of shows coming up, including a mid-Atlantic run with Toner. They'll also be playing an all-ages show this weekend, on Saturday, April 1, at Project Reach in NYC.