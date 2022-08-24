Tour news: Meg Baird / Chris Forsyth, Palm, Tenci, Heaven for Real, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

PALM

Philly band Palm will release new album Nicks and Grazes on October 14 via Saddle Creek, and they'll also be on tour starting just a couple weeks after that. The six week trek hits most major North American cities, including Brooklyn at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 30. All dates are here.

MEG BAIRD / CHRIS FORSYTH

Chris Forsyth releases new album Evolution Here We Come this week, and will be on tour with Meg Baird this fall where they will share a backing band of Doug McCombs (Tortoise, Eleventh Day Dream), Charlie Saufley (Heron Oblivion) and Ryan Jewell (Ryley Walker). Dates include New Haven, Brooklyn (Union Pool on 10/27), Philly, Detroit, Milwaukee, St Paul, and Chicago.

DRUGDEALER

LA band Drugdealer just announced their third album and will tour in support this fall.

JOE RAINEY

Joe Rainey, who Justin Vernon called ”one of my favorite singers on the planet” and who's collaborated with Bon Iver, Portugal. The Man, Chance the Rapper, Black Thought, and more, has announced his first tour supporting his acclaimed debut album.

WET LEG

Wet Leg' are back in North America and in the midst of a West Coast tour that continues this weekend with festival appearances at THING in Washington State and This Ain't No Picnic in Pasadena. They'll be in NYC to open for Florence + The Machine at Madison Square Garden on September 17, and then play Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival on September 18. All dates are listed below.

TENCI

Chicago's Tenci just announced new album A Swollen River, A Well Overflowing, which will be out November 4 on Keeled Scales, Check out new single "Two Cups" below. The same day the album's out, Tenci will head out on a short North American tour, with stops in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, Brooklyn (Baby's All Right on 11/12), Philly, DC, Cincinnati, Bloomington and Chicago. Head here for all dates.

DEAR NORA

Dear Nora will be on tour this fall in support of upcoming album human futures.

HEAVEN FOR REAL

Halifax, NS band Heaven for Real will release new album Energy Bar on September 16, and start their tour the same day. They'll be dipping below the Canadian/US border for a few East Coast shows including Brooklyn (The Broadway on 9/25). Head here for all dates and listen to a few songs from the album below.