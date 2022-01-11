Tour news: Megadeth / Lamb of God, Buffalo Tom, Parkway Drive, Tyondai Braxton, more

Here's a roundup of recent tour news. Check the Tour Dates category for more.

MEGADETH / LAMB OF GOD

Megadeth and Lamb of God will continue the "Metal Tour of the Year" in 2022, with Trivium and In Flames also along for the ride. "The Metal Tour of the Year is exactly what it sounds like — a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world — live and loud," says Dave Mustaine. "Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one's going to be even better. Do not miss out." The tour kicks off April 9 in Vegas, and includes stops in Tucson, Fort Wayne, Green Bay, Kansas City, Tulsa, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Allentown and more. All dates are listed here.

FONTAINES DC / JUST MUSTARD

Irish band Fontaines DC just announced their third album, Skinty Fia, which will be out in April (pre-order our exclusive, limited edition translucent red vinyl variant). Around the same time, they'll be on tour in North America with fellow Irish band (and Partisan Records labelmates) Just Mustard.

BUFFALO TOM

Buffalo Tom were set to play NYC's Bowery Ballroom on January 29, but with the Omicron surge, that show has been rescheduled...all the way to August 13. Tickets are on sale, and previously purchased tickets are good for the new date. It's currently Buffalo Tom's only scheduled date, but the band are working on a new album, so that show could turn into a tour.

FAILURE

Heavy shoegaze pioneers Failure released their best reunion album yet, Wild Type Droid, in December, and now they've announced a tour supporting it. Their 2022 North American shows begin in June and run into July, including an NYC show on June 24 and an LA show on July 8. See all dates here.

TYONDAI BRAXTON

Former Battles member Tyondai Braxton released new track "Multiplay" today, which is also the name of his upcoming residency at Brooklyn's Public Records. It was set to begin on January 12, but that show, which is with Yuka Honda, has been postponed to May 4. The other shows in the residency are a solo set with special guests Lea Bertucci & Ben Vida on February 9, and a duo set with Greg Fox on March 16. Tickets and more details are here.

LORD HURON. / FIRST AID KIT

Lord Huron released a very good new album, Long Lost, last year, and they've announced a new round of shows supporting it. They play My Morning Jacket's Mexico concert vacation, One Big Holiday, in March, followed by BeachLife Festival in May, with new headlining dates beginning later in the month. The dates run through August and include a run of shows that month with First Aid Kit as support.

SUFFOCATION / ATHEIST

Death metal vets Suffocation will be on tour this spring and summer with Atheist, as well as Soreption and Contrarian on select dates. The tour kicks off in Brooklyn on May 26 at The Monarch and wraps up on June 25 at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ. The L.A. show is June 4 at 1720 Warehouse. All dates are here.

PARKWAY DRIVE

Australian metalcore giants Parkway Drive have announced a return to North America, and they'll be joined by three great openers: Connecticut metalcore OGs Hatebreed, melodic death metal vets The Black Dahlia Murder, and metallic hardcore staples Stick To Your Guns. The tour begins May 8 in Baltimore and wraps up June 5 in San Francisco, and includes shows in NYC (Hammerstein Ballroom on 5/13) and a TBA So-Cal show on June 4. Head here for dates and tickets.

FIT FOR A KING / SILENT PLANET / HOLLOW FRONT / AVOID

Metalcore bands Fit For A King, Silent Planet, Hollow Front, and Avoid are hitting the road this March and April. All dates (including NYC's Gramercy Theatre on March 24) here. We recently featured Silent Planet in 20 Best Metalcore Albums of 2021.

BONNAROO LINEUP

Bonnaroo just announced its 2022 lineup which includes Stevie Nicks, Tool, J. Cole, The Chicks, Machine Gun Kelly, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The War on Drugs, CHVRCHES, 100 gecs, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Puscifer, and more.

PEARS / NEIGHBORHOOD BRATS

Two great no-frills punk bands, New Orleans' PEARS and California's Neighborhood Brats, will hit the road together for a lengthy trek this year. Select dates are also with DC post-punks Bacchae. All dates (including Brooklyn's Our Wicked Lady on 4/26) here. PEARS are touring in support of their 2020 self-titled album (Fat Wreck Chords) and Neighborhood Brats will be supporting 2021's Confines (Dirt Cult).

ED SCHRADER'S MUSIC BEAT

Baltimore duo Ed Schrader's Music Beat will release new album Nightclub Daydreaming on March 25 and will be on tour this spring.

KILL LINCOLN

DC ska-punks Kill Lincoln released one of our favorite punk albums of 2020 with Can't Complain, and stayed busy in 2021 with a split with Less Than Jake, a Bouncing Souls cover for Bad Time Records' Fest comp, and another new song for bad Time's The Shape of Ska Punk To Come: Volume 2. They've also already got 2022 plans, including a run of shows in May with The Slackers and We are The Union, and two March shows with NJ ska-core band The Best of the Worst and California hyperska artist Eichlers.

CAT POWER

Cat Power's new album, Covers, is out this week and her North American tour was set to start Sunday in Albany, NY. The first leg of the tour has now been postponed due to the Omicron surge and dates will now start in April.

LUCIUS

Lucius are back with their first album since 2016’s Good Grief, and they're going on a North American tour this spring supporting it.