Tour News: Metallica, Harry Styles, Gary Clark Jr, Foo Fighters, Yves Tumor, more

METALLICA 40TH ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

Metallica will celebrate their 40th anniversary with two special hometown shows in SanFrancisco at the Chase Center on December 17 & 18. Each show will feature entirely different setlists and tickest will be available only to registered Fifth Members. Head here for more details.

HARRY STYLES (DATES W/ JENNY LEWIS, ORVILLE PECK, MADISON CUNNINGHAM)

Harry Styles has rescheduled his U.S. tour for this fall. Originally set for August, the tour will now kick off September 4 in Las Vegas and wrap up with three shows at Los Angeles' The Forum on November 17, 19 and 20. Jenny Lewis opens all shows except the NYC dates at Madison Square Garden on October 30 & 31 (which are with Orville Peck and Madison Cunningham) and other cities include Dallas, Philly, DC, Chicago, Tampa, Pittsburgh, and more plus new dates in Uncasville, CT, and Milwaukee, WI, and a second date at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. All dates are listed here.

GARY CLARK JR

Gary Clark Jr has expanded his 2021 tour, having just added three shows at Port Chester, NY's Capitol Theatre on November 2-4. Other upcoming dates include Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, Park City, Napa, and more. Head here for all dates.

FOO FIGHTERS

It's a year of firsts for Foo Fighters. First full capacity show at Madison Square Garden since lockdown, first Bee Gees cover album, and now they've just announced their first-ever Alaska shows, playing Anchorage's Dena’ina Center on August 17 & 19, and Fairbanks' Carlson Center on August 21. Foo Fighters have a busy tour schedule, including visits to Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, New Orleans Jazz Fest and more. All dates are here.

SPARKS

Ron and Russell Mael will take Sparks on tour in 2022 and the tour now includes a second NYC show.

MEGA BOG

Mega Bog's new album Life, And Another is out next week and she's just announced release shows in Los Angeles (Zebulon on August 29 with Johnny Kosmo and Detangler) and Brooklyn (Elsewhere Zone One on September 1. Check out Mega Bog's new single and video, "Maybe You Died":

YVES TUMOR

Yves Tumor will be on tour this fall, and has added a second date at NYC's Webster Hall on October 28. (The 10/26 show is sold out.) The tour also features a mix of festivals (Pitchfork, III Points, Outside Lands, Day N Vegas, Desert Daze) and club shows in Chicago, Atlanta, DC, Denver, Seattle, LA, and more. Head here for all dates.

LAURA JANE GRACE

As mentioned, Laura Jane Grace is playing a show with Brendan Kelly at Philadelphia's Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the unlikely site of Rudy Giuliani's infamous Trump press conference. That show quickly sold out, as did the second Philadelphia show Laura announced later the same night, August 21, at Kung Fu Necktie. If you missed out on those dates, Laura has now added a warm-up show for the Four Seasons gig on the night before.

WILLIAM BASINSKI

Composer and tape loop artist William Basinski will be on tour this fall, including appearances at Boise's Treefort Music Festival, Miami's III Points and Hudson, NY's Basilica Soundscape, and headlining shows in Philadelphia, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Iowa City, Chicago, Memphis and more. The tour kicks off with a special show where he'll perform his 9/11 elegy The Disintegration Loops with ACME ensemble on September 11 for the 20th anniversary.

MOMA PS1 WARM-UPS RETURN

MoMA PS1 took their annual "Warm Up" series of weekly summer dance parties virtual last year because of COVID, and while the series won't return in full force this summer, they have announced an abridged edition, happening online and in person (with limited capacity) over three Saturdays - August 7, August 14, and August 21.

SHANNON LAY

Shannon Lay just announced her new album Geist and will be playing a few shows in support, including Napa's Huichica fest and two NYC shows.

TIGER'S JAW

Tigers Jaw released their excellent new album I Won't Care How You Remember Me earlier this year, and they're gearing up to return to the road this summer. They're opening Joyce Manor's debut LP 10th anniversary shows in LA this August, setting sail aboard Coheed & Cambria's cruise in October, and opening Circa Survive's Blue Sky Noise tour (alongside Soul Glo) in early 2022, and they've been adding some other dates in between too, including a new NYC show.

OUTLINE SERIES

NYC's seasonal Outline series at Knockdown Series had its inaugural event just a few days before lockdown last year and it's finally coming back with a two-day August event featuring ESG, Jessy Lanza, and more.

COMEBACK KID, STRIKE ANYWHERE, ONE STEP CLOSER & BE WELL

Fans of melodic punk and hardcore, take note: Comeback Kid, Strike Anywhere, One Step Closer, and Be Well will do an East Coast tour together this fall. Things kick off in Atlanta at The Masquerade on November 1, and then head North for stops in Richmond, Baltimore, Philly, Asbury Park, Brooklyn, and Boston.

PROTOMARTYR FEATURING KELLEY DEAL

You may remember that in March of 2020, right before COVID canceled all live music, Protomartyr had some Midwest shows with Kelley Deal (Breeders/R Ring) playing in the band that were just ahead of SXSW. Only a couple of those happened before touring stopped, but they're gonna try it again this fall and will be playing a lot more shows.